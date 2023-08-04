Consumer companies rose amid hopes that muted jobs growth would give the Federal Reserve leeway to slow interest-rate increases.
Kellogg shares dropped after the cereal maker said sales volumes retreated in the latest quarter.
Zalando narrowed its guidance for the year after booking lower revenue for the second quarter in what it called a challenging environment as more consumers went back to in-store shopping.
