DD: Zalando SE: Robert Gentz, Conclusion of a discretionary buy order for 12,600 Call options
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
17.03.2023 / 16:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Robert
|Last name(s):
|Gentz
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
|Description:
|Call options, underlying instrument: shares of Zalando SE (ISIN DE000ZAL111); Strike price of the options EUR 40.00 with maturity until 21.06.2024; Pricemultiplier (subscription ratio) 1:1
b) Nature of the transaction
|Conclusion of a discretionary buy order for 12,600 Call options
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|not numberable
|not numberable
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
17.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
81645 17.03.2023 CET/CEST
© EQS 2023
