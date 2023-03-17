Advanced search
    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO SE

(ZAL)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:27:02 2023-03-17 pm EDT
34.05 EUR   -1.40%
DD: Zalando SE: Robert Gentz, Conclusion of a discretionary sell order for 12,600 call options on shares of Zalando SE (see notification of 14.03.2023) with instructions to sell the call ...

03/17/2023 | 11:52am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.03.2023 / 16:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Robert
Last name(s): Gentz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Call options, underlying instrument: shares of Zalando SE (ISIN DE000ZAL111); Strike price of the options EUR 40.00 with maturity until 21.06.2024; Pricemultiplier (subscription ratio) 1:1

b) Nature of the transaction
Conclusion of a discretionary sell order for 12,600 call options on shares of Zalando SE (see notification of 14.03.2023) with instructions to sell the call options in a discretionary manner before the end of the term

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
14/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

81681  17.03.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
