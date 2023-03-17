DD: Zalando SE: Robert Gentz, Conclusion of a discretionary sell order for 17,300 call options on shares of Zalando SE (see notification of 14.03.2023) with instructions to sell the call ...
03/17/2023 | 11:53am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
17.03.2023 / 16:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name:
Robert
Last name(s):
Gentz
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Zalando SE
b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description:
Call options, underlying instrument: shares of Zalando SE (ISIN DE000ZAL111); Strike price of the options EUR 40.00 with maturity until 15.12.2023; Pricemultiplier (subscription ratio) 1:1
b) Nature of the transaction
Conclusion of a discretionary sell order for 17,300 call options on shares of Zalando SE (see notification of 14.03.2023) with instructions to sell the call options in a discretionary manner before the end of the term
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
not numberable
not numberable
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
not numberable
not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
14/03/2023; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
