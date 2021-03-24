DGAP-DD : Zalando SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
24.03.2021 / 20:14
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Rubin
Last name(s): Ritter
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Zalando SE
b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares by virtue of exercising stock options
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.00 EUR 175200.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.0000 EUR 175200.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-19; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de
65115 24.03.2021
