Zalando SE    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO SE

(ZAL)
  Report
03/24 04:00:23 pm
85.98 EUR   -3.39%
03:15pDGAP-DD  : Zalando SE english
DJ
03/22ZALANDO  : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
03/22ZALANDO  : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
DGAP-DD : Zalando SE english

03/24/2021 | 03:15pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
24.03.2021 / 20:14 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Rubin 
 
 Last name(s):  Ritter 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Zalando SE 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000ZAL1111 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition of shares by virtue of exercising stock options 
 
 Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 1.00 EUR      175200.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 1.0000 EUR    175200.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-03-19; UTC+1 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

24.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Zalando SE 
              Valeska-Gert-Straße 5 
              10243 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://corporate.zalando.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

65115 24.03.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2021 15:14 ET (19:14 GMT)

