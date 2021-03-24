DGAP-DD : Zalando SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 24.03.2021 / 20:14 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Rubin Last name(s): Ritter 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Zalando SE b) LEI 529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000ZAL1111 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares by virtue of exercising stock options Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.00 EUR 175200.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 1.0000 EUR 175200.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-19; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

