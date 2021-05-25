Log in
    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO SE

(ZAL)
DGAP-DD : Zalando SE english

05/25/2021 | 11:23am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
25.05.2021 / 17:22 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Name and legal form: Aktieselskabet af 1.2.2017 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:   Anders Holch 
 
 Last name(s): Povlsen 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Zalando SE 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:         Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument 
 
 ISIN:         SE0015797600 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquistion of 402,370 redemption shares; to be redeemed automatically for Zalando shares at a ratio of 28 Zalando 
 shares for 143 redemption shares on June 18, 2021 (or around). 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 157.90 SEK    63475952.24 SEK 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 157.90 SEK    63475952.24 SEK 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-05-19; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:         NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB 
 
 MIC:          XSTO 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

25.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Zalando SE 
              Valeska-Gert-Straße 5 
              10243 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://corporate.zalando.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

67579 25.05.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2021 11:22 ET (15:22 GMT)

