DGAP-DD : Zalando SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 25.05.2021 / 17:22 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Name and legal form: Aktieselskabet af 1.2.2017 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Anders Holch Last name(s): Povlsen Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Zalando SE b) LEI 529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: SE0015797600 b) Nature of the transaction Acquistion of 402,370 redemption shares; to be redeemed automatically for Zalando shares at a ratio of 28 Zalando shares for 143 redemption shares on June 18, 2021 (or around). c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 157.90 SEK 63475952.24 SEK d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 157.90 SEK 63475952.24 SEK e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-19; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB MIC: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

