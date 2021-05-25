DGAP-DD : Zalando SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
25.05.2021 / 17:22
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form: Aktieselskabet af 1.2.2017
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Anders Holch
Last name(s): Povlsen
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Zalando SE
b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: SE0015797600
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquistion of 402,370 redemption shares; to be redeemed automatically for Zalando shares at a ratio of 28 Zalando
shares for 143 redemption shares on June 18, 2021 (or around).
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
157.90 SEK 63475952.24 SEK
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
157.90 SEK 63475952.24 SEK
e) Date of the transaction
2021-05-19; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB
MIC: XSTO
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de
67579 25.05.2021
