Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Zalando SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO SE

(ZAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/04 09:10:35 am
95.11 EUR   +1.61%
08:45aDGAP-DD  : Zalando SE english
DJ
03:08aZALANDO  : Morgan Stanley gives a Neutral rating
MD
02:51aZALANDO  : Imposes 'Collective Break' For Staff Amid Sales Growth
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-DD : Zalando SE english

06/04/2021 | 08:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
04.06.2021 / 14:44 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Name and legal form: CMS Sapere Aude Trust Reg. 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title:        Vorsitzende 
 
 First name:   Cristina 
 
 Last name(s): Stenbeck 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Zalando SE 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:         Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument 
 
 Description:  Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument KINV IL A, ISIN: SE0015797592 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Technical allotment of 3,880,202 KINV IL A redemption shares; with rights to be redeemed for Zalando shares at a 
 ratio of 28 Zalando shares for 143 redemption shares on June 18, 2021 (or around). 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 0 SEK          0 SEK 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 0 SEK         0 SEK 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-05-19; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

04.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Zalando SE 
              Valeska-Gert-Straße 5 
              10243 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://corporate.zalando.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

68280 04.06.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2021 08:44 ET (12:44 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.07% 34577.04 Delayed Quote.13.05%
ZALANDO SE 1.45% 94.98 Delayed Quote.2.79%
All news about ZALANDO SE
08:45aDGAP-DD  : Zalando SE english
DJ
03:08aZALANDO  : Morgan Stanley gives a Neutral rating
MD
02:51aZALANDO  : Imposes 'Collective Break' For Staff Amid Sales Growth
MT
06/02DGAP-PVR : Zalando SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
06/02DGAP-PVR : Zalando SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
06/02DGAP-PVR : Zalando SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
06/02ZALANDO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
06/02DGAP-PVR : Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
DJ
06/01ZALANDO  : Receives a Buy rating from NorldLB
MD
05/31DGAP-DD  : Zalando SE english
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 257 M 12 423 M 12 423 M
Net income 2021 237 M 287 M 287 M
Net cash 2021 1 438 M 1 742 M 1 742 M
P/E ratio 2021 103x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23 659 M 28 688 M 28 655 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 14 986
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart ZALANDO SE
Duration : Period :
Zalando SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZALANDO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 101,32 €
Last Close Price 93,60 €
Spread / Highest target 38,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer
Rubin Ritter Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schröder Chief Financial Officer
Cristina Stenbeck Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZALANDO SE2.79%28 688
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.21.51%119 506
KERING24.70%112 091
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-7.97%78 843
ROSS STORES, INC.-2.71%42 608
HENNES & MAURITZ AB22.82%41 948