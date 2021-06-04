DGAP-DD : Zalando SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 04.06.2021 / 14:44 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Name and legal form: CMS Sapere Aude Trust Reg. 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: Vorsitzende First name: Cristina Last name(s): Stenbeck Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Zalando SE b) LEI 529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument Description: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument KINV IL A, ISIN: SE0015797592 b) Nature of the transaction Technical allotment of 3,880,202 KINV IL A redemption shares; with rights to be redeemed for Zalando shares at a ratio of 28 Zalando shares for 143 redemption shares on June 18, 2021 (or around). c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0 SEK 0 SEK d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 0 SEK 0 SEK e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-19; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

