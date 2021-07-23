Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Zalando SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO SE

(ZAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/23 03:43:03 am
100.075 EUR   -0.07%
03:26aDGAP-PVR : Zalando SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
03:26aDGAP-PVR : Zalando SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
03:26aDGAP-PVR : Zalando SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : Zalando SE: Release according to -4-

07/23/2021 | 03:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                              %                                 %                    % 
 Ireland Holdings Limited 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Ireland                           %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Solutions Funds ICAV                               %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 22 Jul 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-23 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Zalando SE 
              Valeska-Gert-Straße 5 
              10243 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://corporate.zalando.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1220955 2021-07-23

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220955&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2021 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)

All news about ZALANDO SE
03:26aDGAP-PVR : Zalando SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
03:26aDGAP-PVR : Zalando SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
03:26aDGAP-PVR : Zalando SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
03:26aZALANDO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
03:26aDGAP-PVR : Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
DJ
07/22ZALANDO : supports relief efforts in areas affected by the flooding across Weste..
PU
07/19DGAP-CMS : Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information
DJ
07/15DGAP-PVR : Zalando SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
07/15DGAP-PVR : Zalando SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
07/15DGAP-PVR : Zalando SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 250 M 12 062 M 12 062 M
Net income 2021 247 M 291 M 291 M
Net cash 2021 1 367 M 1 608 M 1 608 M
P/E ratio 2021 109x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 186 M 29 676 M 29 638 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 14 986
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart ZALANDO SE
Duration : Period :
Zalando SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZALANDO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 100,15 €
Average target price 107,19 €
Spread / Average Target 7,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schröder Chief Financial Officer
Cristina Stenbeck Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jim Freeman Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZALANDO SE9.98%30 657
INDITEX9.06%114 545
KERING SA22.44%113 085
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-18.76%76 264
ROSS STORES, INC.-0.94%44 129
H & M HENNES & MAURITZ AB (PUBL)9.23%39 361