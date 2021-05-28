Log in
    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO SE

(ZAL)
DGAP-PVR : Zalando SE: Release according to -2-

05/28/2021 | 02:49am EDT
 ETCM Holdings, LLC                                   %                                      %                       % 
 
 E*TRADE Securities LLC                               %                                      %                       % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 26 May 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-05-28 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Zalando SE 
              Valeska-Gert-Straße 5 
              10243 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://corporate.zalando.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1201547 2021-05-28

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1201547&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2021 02:48 ET (06:48 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 10 245 M 12 485 M 12 485 M
Net income 2021 237 M 288 M 288 M
Net cash 2021 1 499 M 1 826 M 1 826 M
P/E ratio 2021 96,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22 319 M 27 218 M 27 200 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 14 986
Free-Float 64,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer
Rubin Ritter Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schröder Chief Financial Officer
Cristina Stenbeck Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZALANDO SE-3.07%27 218
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.19.55%118 253
KERING23.92%112 034
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-4.86%81 891
ROSS STORES, INC.2.32%44 812
HENNES & MAURITZ AB23.43%42 417