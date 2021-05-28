DGAP-PVR : Zalando SE: Release according to -2

ETCM Holdings, LLC % % %
E*TRADE Securities LLC % % %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
26 May 2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-05-28 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1201547 2021-05-28
Image link:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1201547&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 28, 2021 02:48 ET (06:48 GMT)