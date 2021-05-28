Log in
DGAP-PVR : Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/28/2021 | 02:49am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Zalando SE 
Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-05-28 / 08:47 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           Zalando SE 
 
 Street:                         Valeska-Gert-Straße 5 
 
 Postal code:                    10243 
 
 City:                           Berlin 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Morgan Stanley 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 20 May 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               3.09 %                     1.74 %       4.83 %                            260939349 
 
 Previous                          2.71 %                     1.30 %       4.01 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000ZAL1111               0        8059650         0.00 %         3.09 % 
 
 Total                    8059650                       3.09 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument                     Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion     Voting rights  Voting rights 
                                        date                   period                          absolute           in % 
 
 Call Option                            From 21.05.2021 to     at any time                       128200         0.05 % 
                                        18.03.2022 
 
 Right of recall over securities        at any time            at any time                      1730411         0.66 % 
 lending agreements 
 
                                                               Total                            1858611         0.71 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument      Expiration or        Exercise or          Cash or physical       Voting rights Voting rights 
                         maturity date        conversion period    settlement                  absolute          in % 
 
 Retail Structured       From 15.04.2069 to   at any time          Cash                             212           0 % 
 Product                 30.12.2070 
 
 Retail Structured       From 25.06.2021 to   at any time          Cash                             222           0 % 
 Product - Note          13.10.2023 
 
 Equity Swap             From 18.01.2022 to   at any time          Cash                         2184280        0.84 % 
                         11.05.2023 
 
 Compound Option         From 25.06.2021 to   at any time          Cash                           10265           0 % 
                         06.05.2024 
 
 Put Option              From 17.09.2021 to   at any time          Physical                       61000        0.02 % 
                         17.12.2021 
 
 Convertible Bond        From 06.08.2025 to   at any time          Physical                      424762        0.16 % 
                         06.08.2027 
 
                                                                   Total                        2680741        1.03 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                         % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments    Total of both (if at 
                                      least 3% or more)               (if at least 5% or more)       least 5% or more) 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                       %                                      %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                               %                                      %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                              %                                      %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC                             %                                      %                       % 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                       %                                      %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                       %                                      %                       % 
 International Holdings Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                       %                                      %                       % 
 International Limited 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investments                           %                                      %                       % 
 (UK) 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co.                                 %                                      %                       % 
 International plc 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                       %                                      %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                       %                                      %                       % 
 International Holdings Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                       %                                      %                       % 
 International Limited 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investments                           %                                      %                       % 
 (UK) 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investment                            %                                      %                       % 
 Management Limited 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                       %                                      %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                               %                                      %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                              %                                      %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC                             %                                      %                       % 
 
 Prime Dealer Services Corp.                          %                                      %                       % 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                       %                                      %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                               %                                      %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                              %                                      %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investment                            %                                      %                       % 
 Management Inc. 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                       %                                      %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                       %                                      %                       % 
 International Holdings Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley B.V.                                  %                                      %                       % 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                       %                                      %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                               %                                      %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                              %                                      %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 E*TRADE Financial Holdings,                          %                                      %                       % 
 LLC

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2021 02:48 ET (06:48 GMT)

