LONDON (dpa-AFX Broker) - British investment bank HSBC downgraded Zalando to "hold" from "buy" and cut its price target to 26 euros from 45 euros. The online fashion retailer's sales momentum is slowing, analyst Paul Rossington wrote in a research note presented Monday. He now expects a slower recovery in gross merchandise volume (GMV) in 2024 and cut his operating earnings estimates./ag/tih

Original study publication date: 07/03/2023 / 02:53 / GMT

First disclosure of original study: 03.07.2023 / time not specified in study / time zone not specified in study