JPMorgan leaves Zalando at 'Neutral' - Target 35 euros

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - U.S. bank JPMorgan left its rating for Zalando at "Neutral" with a price target of 35 euros after figures. Profitability in the final quarter of 2022 missed expectations by a wide margin, analyst Georgina Johanan wrote in a first reaction on Tuesday. A medium-term return to double-digit percentage growth in gross merchandise value promised by the company is not certain with a view to the coming year, she added. The share price reaction would now depend on management's statements in the conference call./bek/gl

