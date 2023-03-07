Advanced search
    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO SE

(ZAL)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:22:14 2023-03-07 am EST
40.87 EUR   +4.46%
05:08aZALANDO : Baader Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
04:59aJPMorgan leaves Zalando at 'Neutral' - Target 35 euros
DP
04:59aZALANDO : Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
JPMorgan leaves Zalando at 'Neutral' - Target 35 euros

03/07/2023 | 04:59am EST
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - U.S. bank JPMorgan left its rating for Zalando at "Neutral" with a price target of 35 euros after figures. Profitability in the final quarter of 2022 missed expectations by a wide margin, analyst Georgina Johanan wrote in a first reaction on Tuesday. A medium-term return to double-digit percentage growth in gross merchandise value promised by the company is not certain with a view to the coming year, she added. The share price reaction would now depend on management's statements in the conference call./bek/gl

Publication of the original study: 07.03.2023 / 07:23 / GMT First disclosure of the original study: 07.03.2023 / 07:23 / GMT

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ZALANDO SE
Financials
Sales 2022 10 423 M 11 132 M 11 132 M
Net income 2022 43,1 M 46,0 M 46,0 M
Net cash 2022 812 M 867 M 867 M
P/E ratio 2022 219x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 910 M 10 584 M 10 584 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 16 826
Free-Float 89,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 39,12 €
Average target price 47,90 €
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sandra Dembeck Chief Financial Officer
Cristina Stenbeck Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Schröder Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZALANDO SE18.15%10 584
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED1.83%232 099
PINDUODUO INC.15.00%120 989
MEITUAN INC.-18.55%112 267
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.44.96%61 653
SHOPIFY INC.25.27%61 492