EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Zalando SE
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Zalando SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
30.06.2023 / 17:22 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure
|
Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
3. New total number of voting rights:
|
|Type of capital measure
|Date of status / date of effect
|X
|Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
|30.06.2023
|
|Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
30.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zalando SE
|Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.zalando.de
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1670261 30.06.2023 CET/CEST