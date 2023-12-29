EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Zalando SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Zalando SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



29.12.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer Zalando SE

Valeska-Gert-Straße 5

10243 Berlin

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 29.12.2023 Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights: 263772023



