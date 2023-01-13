Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Zalando SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO SE

(ZAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:07:37 2023-01-13 am EST
42.23 EUR   +0.79%
03:08aZALANDO : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/09ZALANDO : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
01/06PUMP / DUMP #57 : This week's gainers & losers
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oddo BHF raises target for Zalando to 46 euros - 'Outperform

01/13/2023 | 04:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Investment bank Oddo BHF raised its price target for Zalando to 46 euros from 28 euros after investor events and left its rating at "outperform". The online fashion retailer should have achieved its 2022 targets, analyst Andreas Riemann wrote in a research note presented on Friday. Zalando is better equipped than its competitors to grow profitably in the coming years, he added. In addition, the relevance of the partner program should increase./edh/tih

Publication of the original study: 12.01.2023 / 14:57 / CET.

First disclosure of the original study: 13.01.2023 / 07:49 / CET

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about ZALANDO SE
03:08aZALANDO : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/09ZALANDO : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
01/06PUMP / DUMP #57 : This week's gainers & losers
MS
01/03ZALANDO : Hauck & Aufhauser remains its Buy rating
MD
01/03STOCKS IN THE FOCUS: Online stocks still in demand as last year's lo..
DP
01/02STOCKS IN THE FOCUS: Real estate and internet stocks in demand as la..
DP
2022German Stock Market Closes 2022's Final Trading Session Lower
MT
2022The tops and flops in the Dax 2022
DP
2022German Shares Turn To Green As China Scraps COVID-19 Quarantine Rules
MT
2022ZALANDO : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZALANDO SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 338 M 11 183 M 11 183 M
Net income 2022 41,8 M 45,2 M 45,2 M
Net cash 2022 827 M 895 M 895 M
P/E ratio 2022 282x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 614 M 11 480 M 11 480 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 16 826
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart ZALANDO SE
Duration : Period :
Zalando SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZALANDO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 41,90 €
Average target price 39,60 €
Spread / Average Target -5,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sandra Dembeck Chief Financial Officer
Cristina Stenbeck Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Schröder Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZALANDO SE26.55%11 480
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED28.45%299 569
MEITUAN INC.-0.97%137 199
PINDUODUO INC.14.07%118 169
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.21.04%51 518
SHOPIFY INC.4.98%46 762