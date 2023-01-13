Oddo BHF raises target for Zalando to 46 euros - 'Outperform

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Investment bank Oddo BHF raised its price target for Zalando to 46 euros from 28 euros after investor events and left its rating at "outperform". The online fashion retailer should have achieved its 2022 targets, analyst Andreas Riemann wrote in a research note presented on Friday. Zalando is better equipped than its competitors to grow profitably in the coming years, he added. In addition, the relevance of the partner program should increase./edh/tih

Publication of the original study: 12.01.2023 / 14:57 / CET.

First disclosure of the original study: 13.01.2023 / 07:49 / CET

