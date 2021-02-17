Log in
PRESS RELEASE : Zalando welcomes new shareholders

02/17/2021 | 03:03am EST
DGAP-News: Zalando SE / Key word(s): Investment 
Zalando welcomes new shareholders 
2021-02-17 / 09:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Berlin, February 17, 2021 - The Management Board of Zalando, Europe's leading platform for fashion and lifestyle, 
acknowledges and supports the decision of Kinnevik, the Swedish investment company, to distribute all to its investors. 
The step announced today comes more than ten years after Kinnevik's first investment into Zalando and will allow all 
Kinnevik shareholders to become direct shareholders in Zalando. 
Kinnevik has been a pivotal investor in Zalando since 2010. During the trustful and value-creating partnership, Zalando 
demonstrated an unparalleled internationalization and scale-up of its operations, completed a highly successful Initial 
Public Offering in 2014, transitioned to a platform business model and delivered sustainable and high growth, pursuing 
its vision to become Europe's Starting Point for Fashion. 
Rubin Ritter, Zalando Co-CEO, says: "We are very grateful for Kinnevik's support on our journey to build Europe's 
Starting Point for Fashion. Especially in the early days of Zalando, Kinnevik's decisive support and willingness to 
invest and take big risks to follow a long-term conviction has made a significant difference. After such a successful 
partnership, granting Kinnevik shareholders direct exposure to Zalando is a logical next step and we are looking 
forward to welcoming them as direct shareholders in Zalando. We view this as an opportunity to gain renewed support for 
our vision and strategy going forward." 
Over the past years, Zalando has consistently delivered strong and profitable growth at scale, quadrupling its business 
since the IPO in 2014. In 2020, Zalando was able to significantly accelerate its growth compared to the years before. 
Also going forward, Zalando intends to remain focused on capturing market share and building Europe's Starting Point 
for Fashion. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-02-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Zalando SE 
              Valeska-Gert-Straße 5 
              10243 Berlin 
              Germany 
E-mail:       investor.relations@zalando.de 
Internet:     https://corporate.zalando.de 
ISIN:         DE000ZAL1111 
WKN:          ZAL111 
Indices:      MDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1168880 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1168880 2021-02-17

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2021 03:02 ET (08:02 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MDAX 0.41% 32930.37 Delayed Quote.7.29%
ZALANDO SE 0.74% 102.35 Delayed Quote.12.40%
Financials
Sales 2020 7 893 M 9 529 M 9 529 M
Net income 2020 222 M 267 M 267 M
Net cash 2020 909 M 1 098 M 1 098 M
P/E ratio 2020 117x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 25 774 M 31 211 M 31 116 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 13 709
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart ZALANDO SE
Duration : Period :
Zalando SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZALANDO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 92,11 €
Last Close Price 102,35 €
Spread / Highest target 14,3%
Spread / Average Target -10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer
Rubin Ritter Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schröder Chief Financial Officer
Cristina Stenbeck Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZALANDO SE12.40%31 211
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-0.42%99 132
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.10.85%96 401
KERING SA-4.90%85 765
ROSS STORES, INC.-3.03%42 451
HENNES & MAURITZ AB7.91%37 109
