SHARE IN FOCUS 2/From top to bottom: Zalando very weak

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Zalando 's high share price gains proved unsustainable on Tuesday. Shares in the online fashion retailer buckled in the early afternoon and, as one of the laggards in the Dax, most recently slipped by around four and a half percent. The German benchmark index fell by just under one percent.

In the morning, the stock had still climbed to a four-week high at the top of the Dax as Zalando was celebrated by investors and analysts for an optimistic medium-term margin outlook. However, the tide turned after the analysts' conference, and most recently, eyes were once again increasingly focused on the rather subdued outlook for the current year.

Traders spoke as a résumé from the event of a subdued commentary by the management on the current business development: according to Zalando, consumer demand continues to be low and for the first quarter, only a moderate growth in gross merchandise volume in line with the annual forecast is emerging, analysts said.

Nothing is more hotly traded among online stocks at the moment than their chance to recover from the current economic dampener, in which high inflation is weighing on consumers' appetite for spending. After the extraordinary boost from the Corona pandemic, Zalando also had to cut back sharply last year, and the reluctance of its customers to spend caused the Dax group's profits to plummet in 2022.

However, the fashion retailer is confident that it will be able to significantly improve its profitability again in the medium term - also thanks to the savings program that has now been initiated, which includes job cuts. These statements had initially convinced investors and analysts on Tuesday. According to UBS analyst Sreedhar Mahamkali, Zalando's medium-term targets are above market expectations.

With the swing into the loss zone, Zalando shares also shared the fate of Hellofresh shares in the course: here, investors had already shown disappointment since the start of trading about the uncertain forecasts for 2023. At times, Hellofresh, the MDax loser, was down almost 13 percent, bringing the shares back to their three-year low of 19.21 euros, which they reached only last week. Although they subsequently stemmed their losses, they were again down by more than nine and a half percent in the afternoon.

Shares in delivery services such as Delivery Hero and the Lieferando parent Just Eat Takeaway were also dragged down, losing around one percent most recently.

For Zalando shares, the recovery of the past few days could end for the time being with the current price losses, after they had already fallen by almost a fifth at the peak from the beginning of February to the beginning of March. However, the shares had initially risen by almost 140 percent from the eight-year low of 19.18 euros reached at the end of September, before investors then took profits from February onwards.

By contrast, the share price of the cooking box mail order company Hellofresh has been flat for months and has been languishing between 21 and 28 euros since last October. From the record high of 97.50 euros reached at the height of the pandemic in November 2021, the papers have lost almost 80 percent.

Hellofresh management's forecasts for the current year are woolly: The group's management board can imagine both a decline and a significant jump upwards in the development of operating profit, but its target is below the average expectations of analysts.

There are now corresponding risks to the market consensus and to his estimate, Bernstein analyst William Woods wrote. Management continues to prioritize growth through investments, which is a mistake, the expert criticized./tav/ag/la/he