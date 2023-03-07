Advanced search
    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO SE

(ZAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:06:07 2023-03-07 am EST
37.91 EUR   -3.11%
SHARE IN FOCUS 2/From top to bottom: Zalando very weak

03/07/2023 | 10:21am EST
(new: text has been reworded due to current share price development and supplemented by the first three paragraphs and the commentary of traders).

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Zalando 's high share price gains proved unsustainable on Tuesday. Shares in the online fashion retailer buckled in the early afternoon and, as one of the laggards in the Dax, most recently slipped by around four and a half percent. The German benchmark index fell by just under one percent.

In the morning, the stock had still climbed to a four-week high at the top of the Dax as Zalando was celebrated by investors and analysts for an optimistic medium-term margin outlook. However, the tide turned after the analysts' conference, and most recently, eyes were once again increasingly focused on the rather subdued outlook for the current year.

Traders spoke as a résumé from the event of a subdued commentary by the management on the current business development: according to Zalando, consumer demand continues to be low and for the first quarter, only a moderate growth in gross merchandise volume in line with the annual forecast is emerging, analysts said.

Nothing is more hotly traded among online stocks at the moment than their chance to recover from the current economic dampener, in which high inflation is weighing on consumers' appetite for spending. After the extraordinary boost from the Corona pandemic, Zalando also had to cut back sharply last year, and the reluctance of its customers to spend caused the Dax group's profits to plummet in 2022.

However, the fashion retailer is confident that it will be able to significantly improve its profitability again in the medium term - also thanks to the savings program that has now been initiated, which includes job cuts. These statements had initially convinced investors and analysts on Tuesday. According to UBS analyst Sreedhar Mahamkali, Zalando's medium-term targets are above market expectations.

With the swing into the loss zone, Zalando shares also shared the fate of Hellofresh shares in the course: here, investors had already shown disappointment since the start of trading about the uncertain forecasts for 2023. At times, Hellofresh, the MDax loser, was down almost 13 percent, bringing the shares back to their three-year low of 19.21 euros, which they reached only last week. Although they subsequently stemmed their losses, they were again down by more than nine and a half percent in the afternoon.

Shares in delivery services such as Delivery Hero and the Lieferando parent Just Eat Takeaway were also dragged down, losing around one percent most recently.

For Zalando shares, the recovery of the past few days could end for the time being with the current price losses, after they had already fallen by almost a fifth at the peak from the beginning of February to the beginning of March. However, the shares had initially risen by almost 140 percent from the eight-year low of 19.18 euros reached at the end of September, before investors then took profits from February onwards.

By contrast, the share price of the cooking box mail order company Hellofresh has been flat for months and has been languishing between 21 and 28 euros since last October. From the record high of 97.50 euros reached at the height of the pandemic in November 2021, the papers have lost almost 80 percent.

Hellofresh management's forecasts for the current year are woolly: The group's management board can imagine both a decline and a significant jump upwards in the development of operating profit, but its target is below the average expectations of analysts.

There are now corresponding risks to the market consensus and to his estimate, Bernstein analyst William Woods wrote. Management continues to prioritize growth through investments, which is a mistake, the expert criticized./tav/ag/la/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -0.43% 15575.98 Delayed Quote.12.42%
DELIVERY HERO SE -1.78% 37.43 Delayed Quote.-14.63%
HELLOFRESH SE -9.94% 20.36 Delayed Quote.10.72%
MDAX -0.84% 28903.55 Delayed Quote.16.15%
ZALANDO SE -4.09% 37.42 Delayed Quote.18.15%
Financials
Sales 2022 10 423 M 11 132 M 11 132 M
Net income 2022 43,1 M 46,0 M 46,0 M
Net cash 2022 812 M 867 M 867 M
P/E ratio 2022 219x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 910 M 10 584 M 10 584 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 16 826
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart ZALANDO SE
Duration : Period :
Zalando SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZALANDO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 39,12 €
Average target price 47,90 €
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sandra Dembeck Chief Financial Officer
Cristina Stenbeck Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Schröder Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZALANDO SE18.15%10 584
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED1.83%231 892
PINDUODUO INC.15.00%118 574
MEITUAN INC.-18.20%112 745
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.44.96%63 137
SHOPIFY INC.25.27%61 605