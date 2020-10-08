Six Months On: Zalando Reflects on Higg BRM Collaboration with SAC and Higg Co

In May 2020, Zalando, the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) and Higg Co announced their collaboration to accelerate a global sustainability standard in the fashion industry. The collaboration is one of many initiatives Zalando is working on as part of its do.MORE strategy launched in October 2019. SAC's updated version of the Higg Brand & Retail Module (Higg BRM) allows retailers to make assessments along ethical and sustainable parameters. Zalando is the first retailer to use the module as a basis for a mandatory brand assessment approach, meaning all brands selling on the platform will need to report against social and environmental standards. For data collection, Zalando is following a phased approach and is rolling out the brand assessment on the basis of the Higg BRM step by step to all brand partners. Kate Heiny, Director of Sustainability at Zalando, gives insights about the status quo of the project and an outlook on next steps.

This first year is really about understanding where our partners are with regard to sustainability performance and identifying areas where we are struggling as an industry. This is in order to leverage our position as a platform and focus on collective action and impact. In September, we received sustainability data from the first cohort of brands including partners like Nike, VF Corporation and PVH. We will assess and analyze the first batch of data in October and November.

A few months ago, you started the brand assessment on the basis of the Higg BRM at Zalando. Where do you stand right now and what is the plan going forward?

We've had overwhelmingly positive reactions across the board from sustainability experts to commercial representatives at brands; everyone sees the value and is willing to work together on this. As it's not a small questionnaire and the implementation won't happen overnight, concerns have been around timelines and how our partners can get support to ensure the successful completion of the questionnaire, especially in the challenging context of the coronavirus crisis. Together with the SAC and Higg Co, we are providing specific guidance and training. We are expecting brands to show improvement on a year-on-year basis. Of course, Zalando and its private labels will also complete the questionnaire. This is a huge journey for all of us, and we're in this together.

This is the first time we've gathered sustainability information on such a detailed level. Our main focus for improvement will be through collaboration with brands to achieve higher aspirational targets across the industry. In the first phase of our brand assessment, we will look at social and environmental risk areas with up to 250 questions from the Higg BRM. The number of questions depends on the complexity of the brand's value chain, ranging from a product's design to its end of use. Assessments are made on two impact areas: Environmental impacts include water usage, greenhouse gas emissions and chemicals management. Social impacts include fair wages, human rights, and working hours. The result is a single overarching sustainability management score, broken down into each social and environmental impact category, indicating where brands and retailers can make sustainability improvements.

Sustainability assessments are an important part of our do.MORE strategy and mandatory for all our brand partners. We want to achieve meaningful impact and drive collective change. For our strategic and biggest partners this means filling out the Higg BRM, for smaller brands with whom we have less business this might mean filling out a leaner version.

In light of the coronavirus crisis, why is this project so important?

This crisis has accelerated some of the systemic problems within the industry and has raised awareness for sustainability among consumers. Internal research showed that 34 percent of our customers think that sustainability has become more important in light of the coronavirus situation. In addition, 38 percent of customers think that brand transparency in the context of sustainability has become more important. Consumers increasingly ask more questions about sustainability performance. The Higg BRM will provide us with the data we need to ultimately share brand-level information with consumers for them to make more sustainable choices. We are committed to working closely with our partner brands to continuously raise the bar on ethical standards.

This year is dedicated to data gathering for the collaboration. What are your plans for the coming years and what do you think this collaboration could achieve in the long term?