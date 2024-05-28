Zalando SE
Equities
ZAL
DE000ZAL1111
Internet Services
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|24.08 EUR
|+0.15%
|-0.91%
|+12.12%
|08:59am
|ZALANDO : Barclays remains Neutral
|ZD
|May. 17
|Zalando SE Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2024
|CI
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+12.12%
|6.74B
|+29.36%
|448B
|+32.84%
|279B
|+4.37%
|134B
|+29.26%
|93.43B
|+6.12%
|91.72B
|+63.99%
|61.12B
|+14.10%
|46.14B
|+25.07%
|37.49B
|-1.67%
|35.1B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- ZAL Stock
- News Zalando SE
- ZALANDO : Barclays remains Neutral