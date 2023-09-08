ZALANDO : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
Today at 11:27 am
Share
Analyst Thomas Maul from DZ Bank research gives the stock a Neutral rating.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12:06:20 2023-09-08 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|25.07 EUR
|-5.18%
|-11.75%
|-24.25%
|05:27pm
|ZALANDO : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
|MD
|Sep. 07
|Zalando bosses extend contracts by four years
|DP
|ZALANDO : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
|MD
|Zalando bosses extend contracts by four years
|DP
|Secondhand continues to grow - but the fashion market remains unsustainable
|DP
|Secondhand still in trend - Internet most important driver
|DP
|ZALANDO : JP Morgan remains Neutral
|MD
|ZALANDO : Bernstein reiterates its Sell rating
|MD
|ZALANDO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
|MD
|Germany’s DAX Index Blinks Green as Eurozone’s Core Inflation Cools
|MT
|Hauck Aufhäuser IB leaves Zalando at 'Buy' - Target 48 euros
|DP
|ZALANDO : Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
|MD
|Online stocks like HelloFresh, Delivery Hero and Zalando in demand
|DP
|German Shares Extend Rally Despite Gloomy GfK Survey
|MT
|Germany's DAX Index Closes Quiet Trading Day in Green
|MT
|Barclays lowers target for Zalando to 30 euros - 'Equal Weight'
|DP
|ZALANDO : Barclays remains Neutral
|MD
|Big Tech braces for roll-out of EU's Digital Services Act
|RE
|Big Tech braces for roll-out of EU's Digital Services Act
|RE
|EU's Breton urges Big Tech to use new online content rules to restore trust
|RE
|ZALANDO : RBC maintains a Buy rating
|MD
|ZALANDO : Hauck & Aufhauser remains its Buy rating
|MD
|RBC leaves Zalando at 'Outperform' - Target 50 euros
|DP
|ZALANDO : RBC gives a Buy rating
|MD
|Zalando weak - Report: Shein and Temu with plans for Germany
|DP
|INDEX MONITOR: Dax changes in September uncertain - Nucera expected in SDax
|DP
|Consumer Cos Up on Mortgage-Rate Hopes -- Consumer Roundup
|DJ
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-24.25%
|7 330 M $
|+95.40%
|6 858 M $
|+9.20%
|8 115 M $
|-3.98%
|8 352 M $
|+17.40%
|4 160 M $
|+16.90%
|3 482 M $
|-44.52%
|3 328 M $
|+102.68%
|2 726 M $
|+49.05%
|2 359 M $
|0.00%
|1 829 M $