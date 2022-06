ZALANDO : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 11 409 M 11 997 M 11 997 M Net income 2022 183 M 192 M 192 M Net cash 2022 905 M 952 M 952 M P/E ratio 2022 37,0x Yield 2022 - Capitalization 6 590 M 6 930 M 6 930 M EV / Sales 2022 0,50x EV / Sales 2023 0,41x Nbr of Employees 17 199 Free-Float 86,4% Chart ZALANDO SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ZALANDO SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 29 Last Close Price 25,69 € Average target price 57,23 € Spread / Average Target 123% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer Sandra Dembeck Chief Financial Officer Cristina Stenbeck Chairman-Supervisory Board Jim Freeman Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ZALANDO SE -64.10% 6 930 ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -11.48% 281 276 MEITUAN INC. -15.00% 151 748 PINDUODUO INC. 10.17% 76 318 SHOPIFY INC. -73.59% 42 704 MERCADOLIBRE, INC. -49.76% 34 126