    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO SE

(ZAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/20 11:02:05 am
91.35 EUR   -4.43%
10:36aZALANDO : Gets a Neutral rating from DZ Bank
MD
09/16ZALANDO : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
09/10Zalando SE english
DJ
ZALANDO : Gets a Neutral rating from DZ Bank

09/20/2021 | 10:36am EDT
DZ Bank analyst Thomas Maul maintains his Neutral opinion on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Analyst Recommendations on ZALANDO SE
Financials
Sales 2021 10 321 M 12 090 M 12 090 M
Net income 2021 255 M 298 M 298 M
Net cash 2021 1 414 M 1 656 M 1 656 M
P/E ratio 2021 97,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23 992 M 28 163 M 28 103 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 15 822
Free-Float 85,6%
Technical analysis trends ZALANDO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 95,58 €
Average target price 107,37 €
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schröder Chief Financial Officer
Cristina Stenbeck Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jim Freeman Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZALANDO SE4.96%28 163
INDITEX21.77%115 946
KERING7.20%93 261
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-17.39%70 997
ROSS STORES, INC.-6.67%40 732
HENNES & MAURITZ AB0.98%33 102