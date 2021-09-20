ZALANDO : Gets a Neutral rating from DZ Bank

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 10 321 M 12 090 M 12 090 M Net income 2021 255 M 298 M 298 M Net cash 2021 1 414 M 1 656 M 1 656 M P/E ratio 2021 97,7x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 23 992 M 28 163 M 28 103 M EV / Sales 2021 2,19x EV / Sales 2022 1,84x Nbr of Employees 15 822 Free-Float 85,6% Chart ZALANDO SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ZALANDO SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 29 Last Close Price 95,58 € Average target price 107,37 € Spread / Average Target 12,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer David Schröder Chief Financial Officer Cristina Stenbeck Chairman-Supervisory Board Jim Freeman Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ZALANDO SE 4.96% 28 163 INDITEX 21.77% 115 946 KERING 7.20% 93 261 FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. -17.39% 70 997 ROSS STORES, INC. -6.67% 40 732 HENNES & MAURITZ AB 0.98% 33 102