Zalando SE
Equities
ZAL
DE000ZAL1111
Internet Services
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|23.01 EUR
|+3.60%
|+23.57%
|+6.95%
|12:50pm
|ZALANDO : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
|ZD
|11:27am
|ZALANDO : Berenberg remains Neutral
|ZD
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+7.32%
|6.3B
|+24.44%
|262B
|+23.55%
|158B
|+18.00%
|102B
|+2.96%
|74B
|+32.02%
|52.74B
|+35.64%
|50.55B
|+8.91%
|38.87B
|-2.25%
|29.16B
|-7.69%
|23.21B
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Zalando SE - Xetra
- News Zalando SE
- ZALANDO : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS