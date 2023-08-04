ZALANDO : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
Today at 03:17 am
Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Edwards maintains his Buy rating on the stock. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 48.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03:44:42 2023-08-04 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|30.83 EUR
|-1.71%
|-1.60%
|-7.01%
