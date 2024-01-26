Zalando SE
Equities
ZAL
DE000ZAL1111
Internet Services
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|18.72 EUR
|+1.29%
|+14.25%
|-12.91%
|12:29pm
|ZALANDO : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
|ZD
|Jan. 24
|ZALANDO : Receives a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
|ZD
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-12.52%
|5 189 M $
|-3.68%
|347 B $
|+15.43%
|246 B $
|+7.20%
|136 B $
|+4.41%
|91 082 M $
|+4.43%
|77 283 M $
|+8.68%
|42 815 M $
|+13.98%
|41 795 M $
|-3.15%
|34 552 M $
|+1.42%
|30 406 M $
