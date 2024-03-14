Zalando SE
Equities
ZAL
DE000ZAL1111
Internet Services
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|22 EUR
|-3.40%
|+13.45%
|+2.61%
|01:41pm
|ZALANDO : Hauck & Aufhauser remains its Buy rating
|ZD
|01:23pm
|ZALANDO : Barclays reaffirms its Neutral rating
|ZD
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+2.52%
|6.46B
|-1.50%
|345B
|+27.09%
|162B
|+21.02%
|105B
|+2.26%
|76.11B
|+33.91%
|53.5B
|+36.91%
|51.02B
|+0.48%
|35.86B
|-1.26%
|29.78B
|-6.59%
|23.49B
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Zalando SE - Xetra
- News Zalando SE
- ZALANDO : Hauck & Aufhauser remains its Buy rating