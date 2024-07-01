Zalando SE
Equities
ZAL
DE000ZAL1111
Internet Services
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|23.02 EUR
|+5.16%
|+6.32%
|+7.41%
|09:21am
|ZALANDO : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
|ZD
|Jun. 28
|German Shares Advance Ahead of French Snap Elections
|MT
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+7.41%
|6.02B
|+26.84%
|439B
|+38.61%
|291B
|+18.04%
|152B
|+11.38%
|96.26B
|+23.36%
|87.42B
|+66.99%
|62.46B
|+10.00%
|44.48B
|+14.04%
|34.15B
|-15.16%
|30.29B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- ZAL Stock
- News Zalando SE
- ZALANDO : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating