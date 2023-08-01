ZALANDO : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
Today at 02:09 am
Analyst Georgina Johanan from JP Morgan research gives the stock a Neutral rating. The target price is still set at EUR 32.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02:29:08 2023-08-01 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|31.37 EUR
|-0.10%
|+1.88%
|-5.16%
|08:09am
