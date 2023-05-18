Advanced search
    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO SE

(ZAL)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:08:42 2023-05-18 am EDT
31.01 EUR   +0.05%
06:45aZALANDO : RBC remains its Buy rating
MD
05/17Zalando Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05/16Factbox-European companies cut jobs as economy sputters
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

ZALANDO : RBC remains its Buy rating

05/18/2023 | 06:45am EDT
RBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 50.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ZALANDO SE
Financials
Sales 2023 10 732 M 11 618 M 11 618 M
Net income 2023 121 M 131 M 131 M
Net cash 2023 817 M 884 M 884 M
P/E ratio 2023 64,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 026 M 8 689 M 8 689 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 16 761
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart ZALANDO SE
Duration : Period :
Zalando SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZALANDO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 30,99 €
Average target price 48,72 €
Spread / Average Target 57,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sandra Dembeck Chief Financial Officer
Cristina Stenbeck Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Schröder Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZALANDO SE-6.40%8 689
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED2.94%234 635
MEITUAN INC.-23.87%106 030
PINDUODUO INC.-18.52%88 285
SHOPIFY INC.75.05%77 709
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.50.71%66 282
