ZALANDO : RBC remains its Buy rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 10 732 M 11 618 M 11 618 M Net income 2023 121 M 131 M 131 M Net cash 2023 817 M 884 M 884 M P/E ratio 2023 64,5x Yield 2023 - Capitalization 8 026 M 8 689 M 8 689 M EV / Sales 2023 0,67x EV / Sales 2024 0,59x Nbr of Employees 16 761 Free-Float 89,9% Chart ZALANDO SE Technical analysis trends ZALANDO SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 30 Last Close Price 30,99 € Average target price 48,72 € Spread / Average Target 57,2% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer Sandra Dembeck Chief Financial Officer Cristina Stenbeck Chairman-Supervisory Board David Schröder Chief Operating Officer