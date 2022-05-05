ZALANDO : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 11 745 M 12 406 M 12 406 M Net income 2022 218 M 230 M 230 M Net cash 2022 1 031 M 1 089 M 1 089 M P/E ratio 2022 45,1x Yield 2022 - Capitalization 9 530 M 10 066 M 10 066 M EV / Sales 2022 0,72x EV / Sales 2023 0,60x Nbr of Employees 17 043 Free-Float 85,6% Chart ZALANDO SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ZALANDO SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 28 Last Close Price 37,15 € Average target price 76,48 € Spread / Average Target 106% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer Sandra Dembeck Chief Financial Officer Cristina Stenbeck Chairman-Supervisory Board Jim Freeman Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ZALANDO SE -47.78% 10 066 ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -14.63% 269 771 MEITUAN INC. -23.51% 135 812 SHOPIFY INC. -64.75% 58 679 PINDUODUO INC. -22.21% 55 519 MERCADOLIBRE, INC. -26.09% 50 209