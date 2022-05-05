Log in
ZALANDO SE
ZAL
DE000ZAL1111
ZALANDO SE
(ZAL)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
05/05 06:04:01 am EDT
36.80
EUR
-0.96%
05:46a
ZALANDO
: Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
05:08a
ZALANDO
: JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
03:01a
ZALANDO
: Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
ZALANDO : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
05/05/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Warburg Research is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 95.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
11 745 M
12 406 M
12 406 M
Net income 2022
218 M
230 M
230 M
Net cash 2022
1 031 M
1 089 M
1 089 M
P/E ratio 2022
45,1x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
9 530 M
10 066 M
10 066 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,72x
EV / Sales 2023
0,60x
Nbr of Employees
17 043
Free-Float
85,6%
More Financials
Chart ZALANDO SE
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZALANDO SE
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
28
Last Close Price
37,15 €
Average target price
76,48 €
Spread / Average Target
106%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Gentz
Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schneider
Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sandra Dembeck
Chief Financial Officer
Cristina Stenbeck
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jim Freeman
Chief Technology Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ZALANDO SE
-47.78%
10 066
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
-14.63%
269 771
MEITUAN INC.
-23.51%
135 812
SHOPIFY INC.
-64.75%
58 679
PINDUODUO INC.
-22.21%
55 519
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.
-26.09%
50 209
More Results
