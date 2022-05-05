Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Zalando SE
  News
  Summary
    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO SE

(ZAL)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/05 06:04:01 am EDT
36.80 EUR   -0.96%
05:46aZALANDO : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
05:08aZALANDO : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
03:01aZALANDO : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ZALANDO : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating

05/05/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Warburg Research is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 95.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 745 M 12 406 M 12 406 M
Net income 2022 218 M 230 M 230 M
Net cash 2022 1 031 M 1 089 M 1 089 M
P/E ratio 2022 45,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 530 M 10 066 M 10 066 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 17 043
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart ZALANDO SE
Duration : Period :
Zalando SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZALANDO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 37,15 €
Average target price 76,48 €
Spread / Average Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sandra Dembeck Chief Financial Officer
Cristina Stenbeck Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jim Freeman Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZALANDO SE-47.78%10 066
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-14.63%269 771
MEITUAN INC.-23.51%135 812
SHOPIFY INC.-64.75%58 679
PINDUODUO INC.-22.21%55 519
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-26.09%50 209