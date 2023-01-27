Zalando : Brooks launch to inspire Zalando's running community

With their focus solely on running, Brooks has established an outstanding reputation amongst its loyal customer base and the global performance running community. Their goal to inspire everyone to run their path by creating the best gear, tools, and experiences for runners is the ideal foundation for us to come together. We are proud to introduce the brand to Zalando's growing running community by combining the technical product of Brooks with our digital capabilities. At Zalando, our goal is to inspire our customers to be active and support them to be their personal best. Partnering with Brooks plays a huge part in bringing them access to best-in-class, dedicated running products that will help them reach their individual goals.

Offering guidance and products that are endorsed by the European running community is crucial for supporting our customers to feel good when being active, whether they are experts in their field or exploring running as a hobby. Axel Stuedemann, Team Lead Buying Sports at Zalando

Runners have unique needs and wants. Brooks is committed to putting runners at the centre of everything they do, whether it be interviewing thousands of runners or working with experts in their labs. Through collaboration, the synergies in our distinctive visions have become evident. Since 2020, we have worked together to find innovative ways of bringing the offline shopping experience closer to our customers who are actively searching for high-quality sports products and purpose-driven brands.

Brooks is intentional about who we partner with. We've long been intrigued by the possibility of introducing Brooks to new runners on Zalando's platform. We're thrilled to have found the right time for us to come together and start this collaboration Matt Dodge, Managing Director of Brooks International

"Partnerships are essential to our message because you're stronger when you work with others. Brooks has specific strengths, as does Zalando. It's the perfect foundation to start a partnership as we hold the same vision for the European sports marketplace." Cornelius Lay, Head of Sports at Zalando

Our Partner Program model was the right fit for Brooks as it enables them to reach a new audience of runners while simultaneously retaining control over their brand position in the market. By combining our strengths, we are able to meet different runners' requirements and inspire them to be the best active version of themselves. "We serve all types of customers, from professional runners to those starting to run for the first time. Brooks has been able to develop excellent products through feedback from its very loyal customer base of performance running experts. It's a perfect match." Claudia Reth, VP for Specialities at Zalando

Video Credits: Hugo Happel - 11am / Yannick de Jager - Off The Richter / Zalando