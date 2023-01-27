Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Zalando SE
  News
  7. Summary
    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO SE

(ZAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:43:24 2023-01-27 am EST
42.78 EUR   -0.47%
Zalando : Brooks launch to inspire Zalando's running community
PU
01/26ZALANDO : RBC reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01/25DAX Still In Retreat As US Recession Fears Darken Brighter German Business Sentiment
MT
Zalando : Brooks launch to inspire Zalando's running community

01/27/2023 | 02:25am EST
With their focus solely on running, Brooks has established an outstanding reputation amongst its loyal customer base and the global performance running community. Their goal to inspire everyone to run their path by creating the best gear, tools, and experiences for runners is the ideal foundation for us to come together. We are proud to introduce the brand to Zalando's growing running community by combining the technical product of Brooks with our digital capabilities.

At Zalando, our goal is to inspire our customers to be active and support them to be their personal best. Partnering with Brooks plays a huge part in bringing them access to best-in-class, dedicated running products that will help them reach their individual goals.

Offering guidance and products that are endorsed by the European running community is crucial for supporting our customers to feel good when being active, whether they are experts in their field or exploring running as a hobby.

Axel Stuedemann, Team Lead Buying Sports at Zalando

Runners have unique needs and wants. Brooks is committed to putting runners at the centre of everything they do, whether it be interviewing thousands of runners or working with experts in their labs. Through collaboration, the synergies in our distinctive visions have become evident. Since 2020, we have worked together to find innovative ways of bringing the offline shopping experience closer to our customers who are actively searching for high-quality sports products and purpose-driven brands.

Brooks is intentional about who we partner with. We've long been intrigued by the possibility of introducing Brooks to new runners on Zalando's platform. We're thrilled to have found the right time for us to come together and start this collaboration

Matt Dodge, Managing Director of Brooks International

"Partnerships are essential to our message because you're stronger when you work with others. Brooks has specific strengths, as does Zalando. It's the perfect foundation to start a partnership as we hold the same vision for the European sports marketplace."

Cornelius Lay, Head of Sports at Zalando

Our Partner Program model was the right fit for Brooks as it enables them to reach a new audience of runners while simultaneously retaining control over their brand position in the market. By combining our strengths, we are able to meet different runners' requirements and inspire them to be the best active version of themselves.

"We serve all types of customers, from professional runners to those starting to run for the first time. Brooks has been able to develop excellent products through feedback from its very loyal customer base of performance running experts. It's a perfect match."

Claudia Reth, VP for Specialities at Zalando

Video Credits: Hugo Happel - 11am / Yannick de Jager - Off The Richter / Zalando

Services used

December 19, 2022
Brands & Retailers
The Partner Program

Through our marketplace model, the Partner Program, you have access to more than 50 million active customers across 25 European countries.

December 19, 2022
Brands & Retailers
Zalando Fulfillment Solutions

Zalando Fulfilment Solutions (ZFS) drives your success by giving you access to Europe's most efficient fulfilment network.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Zalando SE published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 07:24:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 10 427 M 11 316 M 11 316 M
Net income 2022 41,1 M 44,6 M 44,6 M
Net cash 2022 828 M 898 M 898 M
P/E ratio 2022 268x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 887 M 11 815 M 11 815 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 16 826
Free-Float 89,9%
Managers and Directors
Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sandra Dembeck Chief Financial Officer
Cristina Stenbeck Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Schröder Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZALANDO SE29.81%11 815
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED36.51%318 366
MEITUAN INC.-3.78%132 929
PINDUODUO INC.18.10%122 001
SHOPIFY INC.36.36%60 208
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.33.61%56 865