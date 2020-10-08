Zalando : Launches Circularity Pilot

Customers increasingly want to know more about the products they buy. They want transparent information and advice on how to care for their clothes to prolong their life. Currently only one percent of clothing is recycled into new materials, garments of today largely become the waste of tomorrow.



To learn how we can tackle this problem at scale and use technology to enable our customers to close the loop, Zalando has teamed up with sustainable fashion innovation platform, Fashion for Good, and Berlin based startup, circular.fashion, to develop the 'redeZIGN for Circularity' capsule collection, which is now available to customers in all 17 Zalando markets. The capsule collection consists of five pieces and is produced by Zalando's sustainability flagship label ZIGN. The collection offers customers the opportunity to learn more about the origin of products and how to extend the product's life, bringing Zalando closer to its goal of applying the principles of circularity and extending the life of at least 50 million items by 2023 as stated in its do.MORE strategy.