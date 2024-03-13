Zalando SE is the European No. 1 in the online distribution of shoes and clothes for women, men and children. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - online sale (82.4%); - operation of the "Lounge by Zalando" private sales site (14.3%). The group also operates physical stores; - other (3.3%). At the end of 2022, the group had 51.2 million active customers. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany/Austria/Switzerland (43%) and Europe (57%).

Sector Internet Services