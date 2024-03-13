On Wednesday, March 13, Zalando presents the full-year 2023 results via audio webcast and hosts its Press Conference on Strategy Update in Berlin onsite and virtually. At the conference we look ahead at what 2024 and beyond will bring for Zalando, its customers, partners and investors and answer questions.

We're building the leading pan-European fashion and lifestyle e-commerce ecosystem.

Robert Gentz, Co-CEO

March 13, 2024
Strategy Update 2024

