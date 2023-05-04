Advanced search
    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO SE

(ZAL)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:10:55 2023-05-04 am EDT
32.40 EUR   -7.56%
32.40 EUR   -7.56%
03:43aZalando : Q1 2023 Financials XLS (xlsx, 609.46 KB)
PU
03:25aZALANDO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
01:13aZalando : Q1 2023 Fact Sheet
PU
Zalando : Q1 2023 Financials XLS (xlsx, 609.46 KB)

05/04/2023 | 03:43am EDT
Cover
Zalando group financials as of Q1/23
1_Key figures
2_Customer KPI development
3_Income statement
4_Segment performance
5_Balance sheet
6_Cash flow statement
For information purpose only. Please be aware that the decisive figures are reflected respective in the financial reports.
Definitions are available in the financial reports.
The financial reports are available on: https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/publications
1_Group key figures
Zalando group key figures as of Q1/23
Year FY/14 Year FY/15 Year FY/16 Year FY/17 Year FY/18 Quarter Q1/19 Quarter Q2/19 Half-Year H1/19 Quarter Q3/19 Quarter Q4/19 Year FY/19 Quarter Q1/20 Quarter Q2/20 Half-Year H1/20 Quarter Q3/20 Quarter Q4/20 Year FY/20 Quarter Q1/21 Quarter Q2/21 HY1/21 Quarter Q3/21 Quarter Q4/21 Year FY/21 Quarter Q1/22 Quarter Q2/22 Half-Year H1/22 Quarter Q3/22 Quarter Q4/22 Year FY/22 Quarter Q1/23
Results of operations
Average GMV per active customer (LTM) (in EUR) n/a n/a n/a n/a 251.0 265.0 276,4 295.6 295.6 293.4 291.0 291.0 290.4 288.8 288.8 291.0
Active customers (m) 14.7 17.9 19.9 23.1 26.4 27.2 28.3 28.3 29.5 31.0 31.0 31.9 34.1 34.1 35.6 38.7 38.7 41.8 44.5 44.5 46.3 48.5 48.5 48.8 49.3 49.3 50.2 51.2 51.2 51.2
Number of orders (m) 41.4 55.3 69.2 90.5 116.2 31.4 36.1 67.6 34.7 42.6 144.9 37.0 46.5 83.5 44.0 58.0 185.5 56.0 65.6 121.6 55.8 74.8 252.2 58.0 67.8 125.8 58.8 76.1 260.7 56.7
Average order per active customer (LTM) 2.82x 3.08x 3.48x 3.92x 4.40x 4.49x 4.57x 4.53x 4.63x 4.68x 4.68x 4.72x 4.72x 4.72x 4.78x 4.79x 4.79x 4.90x 5.0x 5.0x 5.1x 5.2 x 5.2x 5.2x 5.2 x 5.2 x 5.2 x 5.1 x 5.1 x 5.1 x
Average basket size (in EUR) (LTM) - - - 60.6 57.2 57.0 56.7 56.7 56.5 56.6 56.6 56.4 56.9 56.9 57.2 57.7 57.7 57.9 57.7 57.7 57.4 56.8 56.8 56.3 55.9 55.9 56.2 56.7 56.7 57.4
Gross merchandise volume (GMV) (in EUR bn) - - - 5.48 6.64 1.75 2.02 3.77 1.89 2.54 8.20 2.03 2.71 4.72 2.46 3.50 10.70 3.15 3.78 6.93 3.07 4.34 14.34 3.15 3.79 6.95 3.28 4.57 14.80 3.24
Revenue (in EUR m) 2,214.0 2,958.2 3,639.0 4,489.0 5,387.9 1,378.2 1,597.3 2,975.5 1,521.1 1,985.9 6,482.5 1,524.2 2,034.7 3,558.9 1,849.8 2,573.3 7,982.0 2,237.8 2,733.1 4,970.9 2,283.4 3,099.7 10,354.0 2,205.0 2,623.0 4,828.1 2,349.1 3,167.6 10,344.8 2,255.6
Adjusted EBIT (in EUR m) 82.0 107.5 216.3 215.1 173.4 0.0 101.7 101.7 6.3 110.4 224.9 (98.6) 211.9 113.3 118.2 189.3 420.8 93.3 184.1 277.4 9.8 181.2 468.4 (51.8) 77.4 25.6 13.5 145.5 184.6 (0.7)
Adjusted EBIT margin 3.7% 3.6% 5.9% 4.8% 3.2% 1,180.0% 6.4% ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 5.6% 3.5% (6.5%) 10.4% 3.2% 6.4% ERROR:#VALUE! 5.3% 4.2% 6.7% 5.6% 0.4% 5.8% 4.5% (2.4%) 3.0% 0.5% 0.6% 4.6% 1.8% 0.0%
EBIT (in EUR m) 62.1 89.6 207.0 187.6 119.2 (18.4) 92.0 73.6 (6.9) 99.1 165.8 (113.1) 198.4 85.3 105.1 176.6 367.0 78.6 186.4 265.0 (4.6) 164.3 424.7 (68.1) 61.0 (7.1) (7.4) 95.6 81.0 (26.2)
EBIT margin 2.8% 3.0% 5.7% 4.2% 2.2% (1.3%) 5.8% 2.5% (0.5%) 5.0% 2.6% (7.4%) 9.8% 2.4% 5.7% 6.9% 4.6% 3.5% 6.8% 5.3% (0.2%) 5.3% 4.1% (3.1%) 2.3% (0.1%) (0.3%) 3.0% 0.8% (1.2%)
Other key figures (in EUR m)
Net working capital (3.6) (2.6) (127.6) (62.4) (84.3) (12.4) (78.6) (78.6) (69.7) (147.7) (147.7) 41.3 (31.2) (31.2) (222.6) (87.4) (87.4) 87.9 12.8 12.8 118.1 (162.1) (162.1) 160.3 206.6 206.6 121.6 (211.6) (211.6) 8.9
Cash flow from operating activities 174.9 119.4 275.8 193.7 212.8 (58.6) 143.2 84.6 (0.7) 243.3 327.2 (260.8) 385.8 124.9 212.2 190.1 527.4 (102.9) 361.8 258.9 (187.3) 544.5 616.2 (461.5) 136.2 (325.3) 141.6 643.5 459.9 (166.8)
Cash flow from investing activities (51.9) (196.5) (277.1) (88.3) (207.0) (24.4) (56.8) (81.1) (88.0) (121.1) (290.3) (41.8) (43.3) (85.1) 0.8 (133.6) (217.8) (39.8) (51.8) (91.6) (60.5) (183.8) (335.9) (70.2) (77.5) (147.7) (190.1) (138.4) (476.2) (38.2)
Free cash flow 123.8 42.6 63.7 (85.0) (13.8) (78.4) 86.4 8.1 (88.7) 122.2 41.6 (302.6) 342.5 39.9 213.1 31.5 284.5 (142.7) 310.3 167.6 (245.0) 360.6 283.2 (531.7) 56.2 (475.5) (48.4) 505.1 (18.8) (205.0)
Capex (51.1) (60.0) (181.7) (243.9) (278.4) (42.3) (55.1) (97.4) (88.0) (121.1) (306.5) (47.8) (43.3) (91.1) (31.9) (127.1) (250.0) (39.8) (51.6) (91.4) (57.7) (183.9) (332.9) (66.3) (74.5) (140.8) (77.0) (133.9) (351.7) (37.7)
Cash and cash equivalents 1,051.0 976.2 972.6 1,065.5 995.0 869.8 954.4 1,824.2 867.0 976.5 976.5 1,034.0 1,377.50 1,377.50 2,596.1 2,644.0 2,644.0 2,123.9 2,298.7 2,298.7 1,949.1 2,287.9 2,287.9 1,594.8 1,631.1 1,631.1 1,549.4 2,024.8 2,024.8 1,784.8
Number of employees as of reporting date 7588.0 9987.0 11998.0 15,091.0 15,619.0 15,528.0 13,965.0 13,965.0 13,693.0 13,763.0 13,763.0 13,825.0 13,744.0 13,744.0 13,709.0 14,194.0 14,194.0 14,986.0 15,822.0 15,822.0 16,619.00 17,043.0 17,043.0 16671* 17,069.0 17,069.0 16,826.0 16,686.0 16,999* 16,761*
Basic earnings per share (in EUR) 0.21 0.49 0.49 0.42 0.21 (0.07) 0.15 0.08 (0.05) 0.40 0.40 (0.35) 0.50 0.10 0.23 0.90 0.90 0.00 0.46 0.60 (0.03) 0.91 0.91 (0.24) 0.05 (0.18) (0.14) 0.07 0.07 (0.15)
*Average number of employees
2_Customer KPI development
Zalando group customer KPI development as of Q1/23
Year FY/14 Year FY/15 Year FY/16 Year FY/17 Year FY/18 Quarter Q1/19 Quarter Q2/19 Half-Year H1/19 Quarter Q3/19 Quarter Q4/19 Year FY/19 Quarter Q1/20 Quarter Q2/20 Half-Year H1/20 Quarter Q3/20 Quarter Q4/20 Year FY/20 Quarter Q1/21 Quarter Q2/21 Half-year H1/21 Quarter Q3/21 Quarter Q4/21 Year FY/21 Quarter Q1/22 Quarter Q2/22 Half-Year H1/22 Quarter Q3/22 Quarter Q4/22 Year FY/22 Quarter Q1/23
Average GMV per active customer n/a n/a n/a n/a 251.0 265.0 276,4 295.6 293.4 291.0 291.0 290.4 288.8 288.8 291.0
Active customers (m) 14.7 17.9 19.9 23.1 26.4 27.2 28.3 28.3 29.5 31.0 31.0 31.9 34.1 34.1 35.6 38.7 38.7 41.8 44.5 44.5 46.3 48.5 48.5 48.8 49.3 49.3 50.2 51.2 51.2 51.2
Number of orders (m) 41.4 55.3 69.2 90.5 116.2 31.4 36.1 67.6 34.7 42.6 144.9 37.0 46.5 83.5 44.0 58.0 185.5 56.0 65.6 121.6 55.8 74.8 252.2 58.0 67.8 125.8 58.8 76.1 260.7 56.7
Average order per active customer (LTM) 2.82x 3.08x 3.48x 3.92x 4.40x 4.49x 4.57x 4.57x 4.63x 4.68x 4.68x 4.72x 4.72x 4.72x 4.78x 4.79x 4.79x 4.90x 5.00x 5.00x 5.10x 5.2 x 5.2 x 5.2 x 5.2 x 5.2 x 5.2 x 5.1 x 5.1 x 5.1 x
Average basket size (in EUR) (LTM) - - - 60.6 57.2 57.0 56.7 56.7 56.5 56.6 56.6 56.1 56.9 56.9 57.2 57.7 57.7 57.9 57.7 57.1 57.5 56.8 56.8 56.3 55.9 55.9 56.2 56.7 56.7 57.4
3_Group income statement
Zalando group income statement (in EUR m) as of Q1/23
Year FY/14 Year FY/15 Year FY/16 Year FY/17 Year FY/18 Quarter Q1/19 Quarter Q2/19 Half-Year H1/19 Quarter Q3/19 Quarter Q4/19 Year FY/19 Quarter Q1/20 Quarter Q2/20 Half-Year H1/20 Quarter Q3/20 Quarter Q4/20 Year FY/20 Quarter Q1/21 Quarter Q2/21 Half-year H1/21 Quarter Q3/21 Quarter Q4/21 Year FY/21 Quarter Q1/22 Quarter Q1/22 Quarter Q2/22 Half-Year H1/22 Quarter Q3/22 Quarter Q4/22 Year FY/22 Quarter Q1/23
Revenue 2,214.0 2,958.2 3,639.0 4,489.0 5,387.9 1,378.2 1,597.3 2,975.5 1,521.1 1,985.9 6,482.5 1,524.2 2,034.7 3,558.9 1,849.8 2,573.3 7,982.0 2,237.8 2,733.1 4,970.9 2,283.4 3,099.7 10,354.0 2,205.0 2,205.0 2,623.0 4,828.1 2,349.1 3,167.6 10,344.8 2,255.6
% growth 25.7% 33.6% 23.0% 23.4% 20.0% 15.2% 20.1% 17.8% 26.7% 19.5% 20.3% 10.6% 27.4% 19.6% 21.6% 29.6% 23.1% 46.8% 34.3% 39.7% 23.4% 20.5% 29.7% (1.5%) (78.7%) (4.0%) (2.9%) 2.9% 2.2% (0.1%) 2.3%
Cost of sales (1,255.3) (1,624.0) (2,029.6) (2,529.6) (3,107.0) (828.7) (866.9) (1,695.6) (896.4) (1,132.2) (3,724.3) (986.2) (1,131.4) (2,117.6) (1,029.2) (1,441.1) (4,587.8) (1,324.8) (1,524.2) (2,849.0) (1,397.9) (1,780.9) (6,027.7) (1,351.9) (1,351.9) (1,546.7) (2,898.5) (1,431.2) (1,959.6) (6,289.3) (1,401.1)
Gross profit 958.7 1,334.1 1,609.4 1,959.4 2,280.9 549.5 730.4 1,279.9 624.7 853.8 2,758.2 538.0 903.3 1,441.3 820.7 1,132.2 3,394.2 913.0 1,208.9 2,122.0 885.5 1,318.8 4,326.2 853.2 853.2 1,076.4 1,929.6 918.0 1,208.0 4,055.5 854.5
% margin 43.3% 45.1% 44.2% 43.6% 42.3% 39.9% 45.7% 43.0% 41.1% 43.0% 42.5% 35.3% 44.4% 40.5% 44.4% 44.0% 42.5% 40.8% 44.2% 42.7% 38.8% 42.5% 41.8% 38.7% 38.7% 41.0% 40.0% 39.1% 38.1% 39.2% 37.9%
Selling and distribution costs (793.8) (1,118.9) (1,223.7) (1,530.8) (1,899.2) (492.8) (567.2) (1,060.1) (560.2) (674.9) (2,295.1) (579.7) (622.5) (1,202.1) (638.4) (875.5) (2,716.0) (743.8) (929.8) (1,673.6) (801.8) (1,054.2) (3,529.6) (818.9) (818.9) (891.9) (1,710.8) (822.7) (973.7) (3,507.1) (758.7)
Administrative expenses (109.1) (129.0) (191.3) (242.9) (268.9) (77.8) (70.3) (148.1) (72.9) (77.9) (298.9) (84.2) (81.5) (165.7) (80.1) (73.3) (319.2) (92.1) (107.8) (199.9) (91.1) (102.1) (393.2) (107.3) (107.3) (126.3) (233.6) (107.7) (139.0) (480.4) (118.5)
Other operating income 12.2 10.2 16.7 11.8 18.7 5.2 3.8 9.0 1.8 7.4 18.2 14.1 1.5 15.6 3.7 7.4 26.7 2.5 17.4 19.9 5.7 7.1 32.8 7.4 7.4 4.4 11.8 6.8 9.5 28.1 5.3
Other operating expenses (5.8) (7.0) (4.1) (9.9) (12.3) (2.5) (4.6) (7.1) (0.2) (9.2) (16.6) (1.3) (2.3) (3.7) (0.9) (14.2) (18.7) (1.0) (2.4) (3.4) (2.9) (5.3) (11.5) (2.5) (2.5) (1.5) (4.0) (1.9) (9.2) (15.1) (8.9)
EBIT 62.1 89.6 207.0 187.6 119.2 (18.4) 92.0 108.1 (6.9) 99.1 165.8 (113.1) 198.4 85.3 105.1 176.6 367.0 78.6 186.4 264.9 (4.6) 164.3 424.7 (68.1) (68.1) 61.0 (7.1) (7.4) 95.6 81.0 (26.2)
% margin 2.8% 3.0% 5.7% 4.2% 2.2% (1.3%) 5.8% 3.6% (0.5%) 5.0% 2.6% (7.4%) 9.8% 2.4% 5.7% 6.9% 4.6% 3.5% 6.8% 5.3% (0.2%) 5.3% 4.1% (3.1%) (3.1%) 2.3% (0.1%) (0.3%) 3.0% 0.8% (1.2%)
Financial result (4.5) (3.0) (14.1) (12.4) (13.6) (2.8) (5.7) (8.5) (11.7) (0.7) (20.9) (20.7) (0.7) (21.4) (14.3) (12.9) (48.6) (27.5) (11.9) (39.5) (20.7) (10.3) (70.4) (21.3) (21.3) (2.2) (23.6) (31.3) 12.6 (42.2) (25.6)
EBT 57.7 86.6 192.9 175.2 105.6 (21.2) 86.3 99.7 (18.6) 98.4 144.9 (133.8) 197.7 64.0 90.8 163.7 318.5 51.0 174.5 225.5 (25.3) 154.0 354.3 (89.5) (89.5) 58.8 (30.6) (38.7) 108.2 38.8 (51.7)
% margin 2.6% 2.9% 5.3% 3.9% 2.0% (1.5%) 5.4% 3.6% (1.2%) 5.0% 2.2% (8.8%) 9.7% 1.8% 4.9% 6.4% 4.0% 2.3% 6.4% 4.5% (1.1%) 5.0% 3.4% (4.1%) (4.1%) 2.2% (0.6%) (1.6%) 3.4% 0.4% (2.3%)
Income taxes (10.5) 34.9 (72.5) (73.6) (54.4) 3.6 (40.8) (37.2) 5.0 (13.0) (45.2) 47.3 (75.1) (27.8) (32.3) (32.3) (92.4) (16.5) (54.1) (70.6) 16.9 (66.0) (119.7) 28.2 28.2 (44.8) (16.7) 3.4 (8.7) (22.0) 13.3
Net income 47.2 121.5 120.5 101.6 51.2 (17.6) 45.5 27.9 (13.6) 85.4 99.7 (86.4) 122.6 36.2 58.5 131.4 226.1 34.5 120.4 154.9 (8.4) 88.0 234.5 (61.3) (61.3) 14.0 (47.3) (35.4) 99.5 16.8 (38.5)
% margin 2.1% 4.1% 3.3% 2.3% 0.9% (1.3%) 2.8% 0.9% (0.9%) 4.3% 1.5% (5.7%) 6.0% 1.0% 3.2% 5.1% 2.8% 1.5% 4.4% 3.1% (0.4%) 2.8% 2.3% (2.8%) (2.8%) 0.5% (1.0%) (1.5%) 3.1% 0.2% (1.7%)
Depreciation & amortization 25.8 34.2 48.2 58.7 86.5 42.8 51.3 94.1 46.4 54.3 194.8 50.6 52.2 102.8 51.8 59.8 214.5 53.3 57.3 110.5 58.5 66.4 235.4 61.7 61.7 66.5 128.2 91.0 93.2 312.4 77.3
EBITDA 88.0 123.8 255.2 246.4 205.7 24.4 143.3 167.7 39.5 153.4 360.6 (62.5) 250.7 188.2 156.9 236.4 581.5 131.8 243.7 375.5 53.9 230.7 660.1 (6.4) (6.4) 127.5 121.1 83.5 188.8 393.4 51.2
% margin 4.0% 4.2% 7.0% 5.5% 3.8% 1.8% 9.0% 5.6% 2.6% 7.7% 5.6% (4.1%) 12.3% 5.3% 8.5% 9.2% 7.3% 5.9% 8.9% 7.6% 2.4% 7.4% 6.4% (0.3%) (0.3%) 4.9% 2.5% 3.6% 6.0% 3.8% 2.3%
Share-based payments 19.8 17.9 19.9 27.5 43.3 11.8 9.7 21.5 13.2 11.3 46.0 14.5 13.5 27.9 13.2 12.7 53.8 14.8 11.3 26.0 14.3 16.9 57.3 16.3 (16.3) 16.4 32.7 17.3 22.5 72.5 21.1
Acquisition-related expenses 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.6 8.0 11.6 4.4
Restructuring costs 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 10.9 13.0 0.0 13.0 0.0 0.0 13.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Operating one-time effects 0.0 0.0 (10.6) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 13.6 13.6 0.0 0.0 13.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 19.6 19.6 0.0
Adj. EBIT 82.0 107.5 216.3 215.1 173.4 6.4 101.7 108.1 6.3 110.4 224.9 (98.6) 211.9 113.3 118.2 189.3 420.8 93.3 184.1 277.4 9.8 181.2 468.4 (51.8) (51.8) 77.4 25.6 13.5 145.5 184.6 (0.7)
% margin 3.7% 3.6% 5.9% 4.8% 3.2% 0.5% 6.4% 3.6% 0.4% 5.6% 3.5% (6.5%) 10.4% 3.2% 6.4% 7.4% 5.3% 4.2% 6.7% 5.6% 0.4% 5.8% 4.5% (2.4%) (2.4%) 3.0% 0.5% 0.6% 4.6% 1.8% 0.0%
Adj. EBITDA 107.8 141.7 264.5 273.8 259.9 49.2 153.1 202.3 52.7 164.7 419.7 (48.0) 264.1 216.1 170.1 249.1 635.3 146.6 241.3 388.0 68.3 247.6 703.8 9.9 9.9 143.9 153.8 104.5 238.8 497.0 76.6
% margin 4.9% 4.8% 7.3% 6.1% 4.8% 3.6% 9.6% 6.8% 3.5% 8.3% 6.5% (3.2%) 13.0% 6.1% 9.2% 9.7% 8.0% 6.6% 8.8% 7.8% 3.0% 8.0% 6.8% 0.4% 0.4% 5.5% 3.2% 4.4% 7.5% 4.8% 3.0%
4_Segment performance
Segment performance as of Q1/23
Year FY/14 Year FY/15 Year FY/16 Year FY/17 Year FY/18 Quarter Q1/19 Quarter Q2/19 Half-Year H1/19 Quarter Q3/19 Quarter Q4/19 Year FY/19 Quarter Q1/20 Quarter Q2/20 Half-Year H1/20 Quarter Q3/20 Quarter Q4/20 Year FY/20 Quarter Q1/21 Quarter Q2/21 Half-year H1/21 Quarter Q3/21 Quarter Q4/21 Year FY/21 Quarter Q1/22 Quarter Q2/22 Half-Year H1/22 Quarter Q3/22 Quarter Q4/22 Year FY/22 Quarter Q1/23
Gross merchandise volume (GMV) (in EUR m) 0.0 0.0 0.0 5,480.0 6,640.0 1,750.0 2,020.0 3,770.0 1,890.0 2,540.0 8,200.0 2,030.0 2,710.0 4,720.0 2,460.0 3,500.0 10,700.0 3,150.0 3,780.0 6,930.0 3,070.0 4,340.0 14,340.0 3,152.6 3,788.7 6,950.0 3,284.7 4,571.7 14,797.7 3,242.3
Revenue (in EUR m) 2,214.0 2,958.2 3,639.0 4,489.0 5,387.9 1,378.2 1,597.3 2,975.5 1,521.1 1,985.9 6,482.5 1,524.2 2,034.7 3,558.9 1,849.8 2,573.3 7,982.0 2,237.8 2,733.1 4,970.9 2,283.4 3,099.7 10,354.0 2,205.0 2,623.0 4,828.1 2,349.1 3,167.6 10,344.8 2,255.6
Fashion Store* - - - 4,150.5 4,967.7 1,268.5 1,478.1 2,746.6 1,397.8 1,820.5 5,964.9 1,391.6 1,870.2 3,261.8 1,664.3 2,331.6 7,257.7 2,009.2 2,490.8 4,500.0 2,058.4 2,783.9 9,342.3 1,879.0 2,376.7 4,255.7 2,090.1 2,814.6 9,160.4 1,812.6
thereof DACH - 1,580.1 1,813.8 2,150.0 2,483.7 621.7 732.0 1,353.7 666.7 876.9 2,897.2 663.6 863.4 1,527.0 764.5 1,027.5 3,319.0 921.0 1,159.3 2,080.3 916.7 1,223.6 4,220.9 839.9 1,070.5 1,910.4 913.3 1,188.5 4,012.2 792.2
thereof Rest of Europe - 1,211.6 1,570.2 2,000.4 2,484.0 646.8 746.1 1,392.9 731.1 943.6 3,067.7 728.0 1,006.8 1,734.8 899.8 1,304.0 3,938.7 1,088.3 1,331.4 2,419.7 1,141.4 1,560.3 5,121.4 1,039.1 1,306.2 2,345.3 1,176.6 1,626.0 5,147.9 1,020.4
Offprice - - - 345.3 497.5 136.8 155.7 292.5 160.4 206.6 659.4 184.7 252.2 437.0 260.5 280.6 978.1 317.9 360.5 678.3 360.6 418.6 1,457.5 312.6 376.2 688.8 377.2 536.8 1,602.8 415.5
All other segments - 166.5 255.1 345.3 444.8 102.6 45.2 147.8 42.2 62.2 252.3 37.4 40.1 77.5 43.2 75.3 196.0 58.7 66.8 125.5 73.2 104.1 302.8 58.9 81.9 140.8 104.5 128.1 373.4 82.9
Reconciliation* - - - (352.0) (522.0) (129.7) (81.7) (211.4) (79.4) (103.3) (394.1) (89.6) (127.8) (217.4) (118.2) (114.2) (449.8) (148.0) (184.9) (332.9) (208.8) (206.9) (748.6) (45.4) (211.7) (257.2) (222.7) (312.0) (791.8) (55.4)
Adjusted EBIT (in EUR m) 82.0 107.5 216.3 215.1 173.4 6.4 101.7 108.1 6.3 110.4 224.9 (98.6) 211.9 113.3 118.2 189.3 420.8 93.3 184.1 277.4 9.8 181.2 468.4 (51.8) 77.4 25.6 13.5 145.5 184.5 (0.7)
Fashion Store - 213.7 162.0 8.4 103.6 112.0 9.5 98.4 219.9 (99.6) 198.1 98.5 89.0 154.2 341.7 65.5 155.6 221.1 10.9 117.5 349.5 (60.1) 61.0 0.9 (3.0) 93.7 91.6 (19.2)
thereof DACH - 101.9 226.3 193.5 139.9 26.3 67.5 93.8 40.1 85.5 219.5 (11.6) 124.4 112.8 68.7 106.9 288.4 83.0 119.9 202.9 52.4 110.4 365.7 22.2 52.4 74.5 14.2 92.1 180.9 32.3
thereof Rest of Europe - (3.3) (3.3) 20.3 22.0 (18.0) 36.1 18.2 (30.7) 12.9 0.4 (88.0) 73.7 (14.3) 20.2 47.3 53.3 (17.5) 35.7 18.2 (41.6) 7.0 (16.3) (82.3) 8.6 (73.7) (17.2) 1.6 (89.4) (51.5)
Offprice - - - 27.6 35.2 3.8 6.9 10.7 3.2 13.7 27.7 7.8 15.8 23.6 28.3 36.1 88.0 25.9 27.0 52.9 (3.0) 54.8 104.8 6.5 9.5 16.0 8.4 32.2 56.6 24.6
All other segments - 8.9 (6.7) (26.3) (24.4) (6.2) (8.9) (15.1) (6.4) (1.7) (23.3) (6.8) (1.3) (8.1) (3.9) 2.9 (9.1) 0.4 (0.3) 0.1 2.4 7.2 9.7 (0.9) 7.6 6.7 7.5 25.6 39.8 (1.5)
Reconciliation - - - 0.0 0.7 0.4 0.1 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.6 0.0 (0.7) (0.7) 4.8 (3.9) 0.2 1.4 1.8 3.2 (0.5) 1.7 4.4 2.7 (0.6) 2.1 0.5 (6.0) (3.3) (4.7)
Adjusted EBIT margin (in %) 3.7% 3.6% 5.9% 4.8% 3.2% 0.5% 6.4% 3.6% 0.4% 5.6% 3.5% -6.5% 10.4% 3.2% 6.4% 7.4% 5.3% 4.2% 6.7% 5.6% 0.4% 5.8% 4.5% (2.4%) 2.9% 0.5% 0.6% 4.6% 1.8% -%
Fashion Store - - - 5.2% 3.3% 0.7% 7.0% 4.1% 0.7% 5.4% 3.7% (7.2%) 10.6% 3.0% 5.3% 6.6% 4.7% 3.3% 6.2% 4.9% 0.5% 4.2% 3.7% (3.2%) 2.6% 0.0% (0.1%) 3.3% 1.0% (1.1%)
thereof DACH - 6.4% 12.5% 9.0% 5.6% 4.2% 9.2% 6.9% 6.0% 9.8% 7.6% (1.7%) 14.4% 7.4% 9.0% 10.4% 8.7% 9.0% 10.3% 9.8% 5.7% 9.0% 8.7% 2.6% 4.9% 1.8% 1.6% 7.8% 4.5% 4.1%
thereof Rest of Europe - (0.3%) (0.2%) 1.0% 0.9% (2.8%) 4.8% 1.3% (4.2%) 1.4% 0.0% (12.1%) 7.3% (0.8%) 2.2% 3.6% 1.4% (1.6%) 2.7% 0.8% (3.6%) 0.5% (0.3%) (7.9%) 0.7% (1.7%) (1.5%) 0.1% (1.7%) (5.1%)
Offprice - - - 8.0% 7.1% 2.8% 4.4% 3.7% 2.0% 6.6% 4.2% 4.2% 6.3% 5.4% 10.9% 12.8% 9.0% 8.2% 7.5% 7.8% (0.8%) 13.1% 7.2% 2.1% 2.5% 2.3% 2.2% 6.0% 3.5% 5.9%
All other segments - - 5.3% (7.6%) (5.5%) (6.0%) (19.7%) (10.2%) (15.3%) (2.7%) (9.2%) (18.2%) (3.3%) (10.5%) (9.0%) 3.9% (4.6%) 0.7% (0.4%) 0.1% 3.2% 6.9% 3.2% (1.5%) 9.3% 4.8% 7.2% 20.0% 10.7% (1.8%)
Reconciliation - - - (0.4%) 3.4% (0.3%) (0.2%) (0.2%) (0.1%) 0.0% (0.2%) 0.0% 0.6% 0.3% (4.1%) 3.4% (0.1%) (0.9%) (1.0%) (1.0%) 0.2% (0.8%) (0.6%) (6.0%) 0.3% (0.8%) (0.2%) 1.9% 0.4% 8.5%
EBIT (in €m) - - - 187.6 119.2 ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 165.8 ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 367.0 ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 164.3 424.7 (68.1) 61.0 (7.1) (7.4) 95.5 81.0 (26.2)
Fashion Store - - - 189.0 115.8 ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 181.4 ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 296.9 ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 104.0 316.3 (73.0) 47.6 (25.4) (16.8) 63.3 21.1 (36.1)
thereof DACH - - - 180.8 116.7 ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 200.1 ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 263.7 ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 105.2 352.9 14.7 46.5 61.2 8.8 72.4 142.4 24.6
thereof Rest of Europe - - - 8.2 (0.9) ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! (18.7) ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 23.4 ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! (1.2) (36.7) (87.8) 1.1 (86.7) (25.6) (9.1) (121.4) (60.8)
Offprice - - - 26.0 32.3 ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 23.2 ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 82.3 ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 52.6 97.5 4.2 7.2 11.4 6.0 22.6 39.9 21.9
All other segments - - - (27.4) (29.6) ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! (39.4) ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! (12.4) ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 6.1 6.5 (2.0) 6.8 4.8 2.9 15.6 23.4 (7.2)
Reconciliation - - - 0.0 0.7 ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 0.6 ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 0.2 ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 1.7 4.4 2.7 (0.6) 2.1 0.5 (6.0) (3.3) (4.7)
EBIT margin (in %) - - - 4.2% 2.2% ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 2.6% ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 4.6% ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 5.3% 4.1% (3.1%) 2.3% (0.1%) (0.3%) 3.0% 0.8% (1.2%)
Fashion Store - - - 4.6% 2.3% ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 3.0% ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 4.1% ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 3.7% 3.4% (3.9%) 2.0% (0.6%) (0.8%) 2.2% 0.2% (2.0%)
thereof DACH - - - 8.4% 4.7% ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 6.9% ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 7.9% ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 8.6% 8.4% 1.8% 4.3% 1.4% 1.0% 6.1% 3.5% 3.1%
thereof Rest of Europe - - - 0.4% 0.0% ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! (0.6%) ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 0.6% ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! (0.1%) (0.7%) (8.4%) 0.1% (2.0%) (2.2%) (0.6%) (2.4%) (6.0%)
Offprice - - - 7.5% 6.5% ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 3.5% ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 8.4% ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 12.6% 6.7% 1.3% 1.9% 1.7% 1.6% 4.2% 2.5% 5.3%
All other segments - - - (7.9%) (6.6%) ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! (15.6%) ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! (6.3%) ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! 5.8% 2.1% (3.3%) 8.3% 3.4% 2.8% 12.2% 6.3% (8.7%)
Reconciliation - - - -% (0.1%) ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! (0.2%) ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! (0.1%) ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! ERROR:#VALUE! (0.8%) (0.6%) (6.0%) 0.3% (0.8%) (0.2%) 1.9% 0.4% 8.5%
*From Q1 2023 onwards Q1 2022 Fashion Store revenues are restated, further information can be found in Q1 2023 Quarterly Statement
5_Group balance sheet
Zalando group balance sheet (in EUR m) as of Q1/23
Year FY/14 Year FY/15 Year FY/16 Year FY/17 Year FY/18 Quarter Q1/19 Quarter Q2/19 Half-Year H1/19 Quarter Q3/19 Year FY/19 Quarter Q1/20 Quarter Q2/20 Half-Year H1/20 Quarter Q3/20 Quarter Q4/20 Year FY/20 Quarter Q1/21 Quarter Q2/21 Half-year H1/21 Quarter Q3/21 Quarter Q4/21 Year FY/21 Quarter Q1/22 Quarter Q2/22 Half-Year H1/22 Quarter Q3/22 Quarter Q4/22 Year FY/22 Quarter Q1/23
Results of operations
Total non-current assets 194.0 253.1 392.6 569.6 760.2 1,266.9 1,289.6 1,289.6 1,378.7 1,455.1 1,500.5 1,451.0 1,451.0 1,482.1 1,560.0 1,560.0 1,746.9 1,767.0 1,767.0 1,791.3 1,901.4 1,901.4 2,104.4 2,109.4 2,109.4 2,261.1 2,342.3 2,342.3 2,302.1
thereof property, plant and equipment 111.0 128.2 243.0 350.5 546.4 562.0 599.3 599.3 638.2 708.4 704.1 713.3 713.3 749.2 810.1 810.1 799.9 807.8 807.8 817.9 959.4 959.4 991.6 1,020.0 1,020.0 1,019.2 1,145.5 1,145.5 1,125.9
thereof right-of-use assets 490.6 477.5 477.5 521.0 525.6 519.4 509.8 509.8 498.5 479.8 479.8 659.6 591.0 591.0 592.2 584.2 584.2 727.5 708.5 708.5 706.5 679.3 679.3 657.3
thereof financial assets 49.4 25.0 44.1 31.8 18.7 18.4 15.4 15.4 16.6 11.7 27.0 14.6 14.6 18.3 13.6 13.6 24.5 81.3 81.3 83.9 79.8 79.8 80.4 86.7 86.7 76.9 85.2 85.2 86.2
thereof non-financial assets 3.7 3.5 3.0 3.5 3.8 3.6 13.0 13.0 12.4 7.3 10.3 7.7 7.7 6.2 5.1 5.1 4.9 5.0 5.0 4.5 3.9 3.9 5.8 4.7 4.7 6.4 4.2 4.2 4.1
thereof other non-current assets 29.9 96.3 102.5 183.8 191.4 192.3 184.4 184.4 190.5 202.0 239.7 205.5 205.5 210.0 251.4 251.4 258.1 281.9 281.9 292.8 274.2 274.2 299.1 289.5 289.5 452.1 428.1 428.2 428.5
Total current assets 1,591.6 1,863.5 2,145.6 2,410.7 2,473.5 2,491.6 2,497.5 2,497.5 2,837.4 2,878.0 3,094.5 3,229.5 3,229.5 4,947.8 4,934.8 4,934.8 4,807.2 4,976.6 4,976.6 4,978.4 4,995.6 4,995.6 4,690.4 4,681.0 4,681.0 5,059.1 5,283.8 5,283.8 4,993.7
thereof inventories 348.4 493.5 576.9 778.9 819.5 985.4 862.9 862.9 1,267.4 1,098.3 1,312.3 1,017.7 1,017.7 1,476.2 1,361.2 1,361.2 1,759.1 1,550.7 1,550.7 1,920.8 1,547.4 1,547.4 1,952.8 1,758.6 1,758.6 2,163.6 1,809.5 1,809.5 2,058.2
thereof trade and other receivables 140.1 149.7 216.0 278.7 395.1 376.6 401.8 401.8 387.2 462.3 360.7 475.9 475.9 469.1 602.5 602.5 558.6 706.1 706.1 645.6 727.4 727.4 635.3 695.1 695.1 726.2 913.0 913.0 737.6
thereof other assets 52.1 244.0 380.0 287.6 263.9 259.8 278.4 278.4 315.7 340.9 387.5 358.4 358.4 406.4 327.1 327.1 365.6 421.2 421.2 462.9 432.8 432.8 507.4 596.2 596.2 619.9 536.5 536.5 413.1
thereof cash and cash equivalents 1,051.0 976.2 972.6 1,065.5 995.0 869.8 954.4 954.4 867.0 976.5 1,034.0 1,377.5 1,377.5 2,596.1 2,644.0 2,644.0 2,123.9 2,298.7 2,298.7 1,949.1 2,287.9 2,287.9 1,594.8 1,631.1 1,631.1 1,549.4 2,024.8 2,024.8 1,784.8
Total assets 1,785.5 2,116.5 2,538.2 2,980.3 3,233.7 3,758.5 3,787.2 3,787.2 4,216.0 4,333.1 4,595.0 4,680.5 4,680.5 6,429.9 6,494.8 6,494.8 6,554.1 6,743.6 6,743.6 6,769.7 6,897.0 6,897.0 6,794.7 6,790.4 6,790.4 7,320.2 7,626.1 7,626.1 7,295.7
Total equity 1,126.7 1,271.4 1,407.5 1,538.9 1,549.1 1,508.4 1,570.3 1,570.3 1,589.1 1,683.8 1,638.1 1,775.2 1,775.2 1,988.9 2,151.1 2,151.1 2,232.9 2,260.0 2,260.0 2,178.4 2,218.8 2,218.8 2,029.0 2,075.3 2,075.3 2,080.2 2,199.2 2,199.2 2,191.6
thereof issued capital 244.8 247.0 247.2 247.2 247.9 246.8 247.5 247.5 248.6 248.7 248.7 250.1 250.1 252.8 253.1 253.1 259.1 258.9 258.9 258.6 258.7 258.7 256.7 257.2 257.2 258.5 258.9 258.9 259.3
thereof capital reserves 1,120.4 1,140.9 1,161.0 1,182.4 1,155.6 1,136.2 1,155.3 1,155.3 1,187.8 1,200.5 1,215.5 1,245.8 1,245.8 1,376.5 1,428.9 1,428.9 1,448.1 1,376.2 1,376.2 1,299.2 1,285.9 1,285.9 1,168.5 1,168.8 1,168.8 1,220.1 1,237.8 1,237.8 1,259.0
thereof retained earnings 0.9 1.4 (2.4) 8.7 (4.9) (7.6) (11.0) (11.0) (13.0) (15.6) 10.2 (6.9) (6.9) 14.8 (7.3) (7.3) 14.5 (6.5) (6.5) (2.5) (37.0) (37.0) (45.5) (14.5) (14.5) (33.1) (31.8) (31.8) (22.4)
thereof accumulated loss (239.4) (118.0) 1.6 100.7 150.7 133.1 178.6 178.6 165.9 250.4 163.8 286.4 286.4 345.0 476.6 476.6 511.3 631.7 631.7 623.3 711.3 711.3 649.3 663.8 663.8 634.7 734.1 734.1 695.7
thereof non-controlling interest (0.1) (0.1) (0.1) (0.2) (0.2) (0.2) (0.2) (0.2) (0.2) (0.2) (0.2) (0.2) (0.2) (0.2) (0.2) (0.2) (0.2) (0.2) (0.2) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total non-current liabilities 30.9 31.3 32.5 71.9 70.9 504.6 498.6 498.6 540.7 542.6 919.3 920.5 920.5 1,805.5 1,404.2 1,404.2 1,584.3 1,559.1 1,559.1 1,560.4 1,580.7 1,580.7 1,705.1 1,736.1 1,736.1 1,746.3 1,760.0 1,760.0 1,730.3
thereof lease liabilities 17.6 14.4 11.2 8.4 5.6 442.0 433.0 433.0 474.2 481.4 477.5 471.1 471.1 461.8 443.0 443.0 609.8 590.1 590.1 585.8 579.0 579.0 713.3 692.1 692.1 689.2 670.1 670.1 651.8
thereof other non-current liabilities 7.5 7.8 8.8 63.5 65.3 #REF! #REF! #REF! #REF! 61.2 64.8 73.1 73.1 968.1 961.2 961.2 974.5 969.1 969.1 974.6 1,001.7 1,001.7 991.8 1,044.0 1,044.0 1,057.2 1,089.9 1,089.9 1,078.4
Total current liabilities 627.9 813.8 1,098.2 1,369.5 1,613.7 1,745.5 1,718.3 1,718.3 2,086.2 2,106.7 2,037.6 1,984.7 1,984.7 2,635.4 2,939.5 2,939.5 2,736.9 2,924.5 2,943.1 3,030.9 3,097.5 3,097.5 3,060.6 2,978.9 2,978.9 3,493.8 3,666.9 3,666.9 3,373.8
thereof trade payables and similar liabilities 492.1 645.8 920.5 1,120.0 1,298.9 1,374.4 1,343.4 1,343.4 1,724.4 1,708.3 1,631.7 1,524.9 1,524.9 2,167.9 2,050.5 2,050.5 2,229.7 2,244.0 2,244.0 2,448.3 2,437.0 2,437.0 2,427.8 2,247.1 2,247.1 2,768.2 2,934.1 2,934.1 2,786.8
thereof other current liabilities 132.1 164.8 172.7 249.5 314.8 371.1 374.9 374.9 361.8 398.4 405.9 459.9 459.9 467.5 889.0 889.0 507.2 680.5 680.5 581.8 559.6 559.6 632.8 731.8 731.8 725.6 732.8 732.8 587.0
Total equity & liabilities 1,785.5 2,116.5 2,538.2 2,980.3 3,233.7 3,758.5 3,787.2 3,787.2 4,216.0 4,333.1 4,595.0 4,680.5 4,680.5 6,429.9 6,494.8 6,494.8 6,554.1 6,743.6 6,743.6 6,769.7 6,897.0 6,897.0 6,794.7 6,790.4 6,790.4 7,320.2 7,626.1 7,626.1 7,295.7
Net working capital (3.6) (2.6) (127.6) (62.4) (84.3) (12.4) (78.6) (78.6) (69.7) (147.7) 41.3 (31.2) (31.2) (222.6) (87.4) (87.4) 87.9 12.8 12.8 118.1 (162.1) (162.1) 160.3 206.6 206.6 121.6 (211.6) (211.6) 8.9
6_Group cash flow statement
Zalando group cash flow statement (in EUR m) as of Q1/23
Year FY/14 Year FY/15 Year FY/16 Year FY/17 Year FY/18 Quarter Q1/19 Quarter Q2/19 Half-Year H1/19 Quarter Q3/19 Quarter Q4/19 Year FY/19 Quarter Q1/20 Quarter Q2/20 Half-Year H1/20 Quarter Q3/20 Quarter Q4/20 Year FY/20 Quarter Q1/21 Quarter Q2/21 Half-year H1/21 Quarter Q3/21 Quarter Q4/21 Year FY/21 Quarter Q1/22 Quarter Q1/22 Quarter Q2/22 Half-Year H1/22 Quarter Q3/22 Quarter Q4/22 Year FY/22 Quarter Q1/23
Net income for the period 47.2 121.5 120.5 101.6 51.2 (17.6) 45.5 27.9 (13.6) 85.4 99.7 (86.4) 122.6 36.2 58.5 131.4 226.1 34.5 120.4 154.9 (8.4) 88.0 234.5 (61.3) 20.01.2022 14.0 (47.3) (35.4) 99.5 16.8 (38.5)
Non-cash expenses from share-based payments 19.8 17.9 19.9 27.5 43.3 11.8 9.7 21.5 13.2 11.3 46.0 14.4 13.5 27.9 13.2 12.7 53.8 14.8 11.3 26.0 14.3 16.9 57.3 16.3 20.01.2022 16.4 32.7 17.3 22.5 72.5 21.1
Cash settlement of claims from share-based payments 0.0 (2.3) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (3.5) (3.5) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 20.01.2022 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and amortization of intangible assets 25.8 34.2 48.2 58.7 86.5 42.8 51.3 94.1 46.3 54.3 194.8 50.6 52.2 102.8 51.8 59.8 214.5 53.3 57.3 110.5 58.5 66.4 235.4 61.7 20.01.2022 66.5 128.2 91.0 93.2 312.4 77.3
Income taxes 10.5 (34.9) 72.5 73.6 54.4 (3.6) 40.8 37.2 (5.0) 13.0 45.2 (47.3) 75.1 27.8 32.3 32.3 92.4 16.5 54.1 70.6 (16.9) 66.0 119.7 (28.2) 20.01.2022 44.8 16.7 (3.4) 8.7 22.0 (13.3)
Income taxes paid, less refunds 0.0 0.0 (33.8) (49.4) (42.2) (13.3) (40.5) (53.8) (20.7) (22.0) (96.5) (21.4) (10.5) (31.9) (3.1) (81.8) (116.7) (24.9) (25.5) (50.5) (28.2) (27.7) (106.3) (21.1) 20.01.2022 (13.2) (34.3) (18.3) (11.4) (64.1) (32.0)
Change in provisions 1.0 (0.5) 0.1 (1.5) 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.4 0.7 5.0 6.1 (1.6) (1.1) (2.7) (3.6) 4.1 (2.1) (0.2) (0.3) (0.5) 0.1 (0.2) (0.5) 0.0 20.01.2022 0.0 0.0 0.0 7.2 7.2 2.5
Other non-cash income/expenses (0.2) (1.0) 1.2 6.5 4.2 0.3 6.2 6.5 (1.3) (0.2) 5.0 1.9 0.6 2.5 2.3 (0.5) 4.3 2.1 5.3 7.4 (6.3) (3.7) (2.7) (1.6) 20.01.2022 0.0 (1.7) 4.3 11.1 13.8 11.0
Change in inventories and receivables (68.7) (154.2) (147.4) (251.0) (157.0) (147.4) 97.2 (50.2) (389.9) 94.1 (346.0) (112.4) 179.3 67.0 (451.7) (17.8) (402.5) (354.3) 60.7 (293.7) (309.7) 291.6 (311.8) (313.3) 20.01.2022 134.4 (178.9) (418.0) 167.3 (429.6) (73.2)
Change in trade payables and similar liabilities 94.9 154.9 264.3 198.4 180.6 75.0 (41.8) 33.2 389.0 (18.6) 403.6 (70.9) (104.4) (175.3) 606.4 (101.9) 329.2 198.1 (0.8) 197.4 206.8 (12.5) 391.7 (20.0) 20.01.2022 (180.9) (200.9) 521.0 169.7 489.9 (143.3)
Change in other assets/liabilities 44.6 (16.2) (69.7) 29.2 (8.5) (6.7) (25.4) (32.1) (19.5) 20.9 (30.7) 12.3 58.5 70.7 (93.8) 155.2 132.1 (42.7) 79.5 36.8 (97.6) 59.7 (1.1) (94.0) 20.01.2022 54.2 (39.8) (16.9) 75.8 19.1 21.6
Cash flow from operating activities 174.9 119.4 275.8 193.7 212.8 (58.6) 143.2 84.6 (0.7) 243.3 327.2 (260.8) 385.8 124.9 212.3 190.1 527.4 (102.9) 361.8 259.0 (187.3) 544.5 616.2 (461.5) 20.01.2022 136.2 (325.3) 141.6 643.5 459.9 (166.8)
Payments received from the sale of fixed assets 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 58.9 22.5 0.0 22.5 0.0 0.0 22.5 6.0 0.0 6.0 32.7 0.0 38.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 20.01.2022 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Cash paid for investments in property, plant and equipment and in intangible assets (51.1) (60.0) (181.7) (243.9) (278.4) (42.3) (55.1) (97.4) (88.0) (121.1) (306.5) (47.8) (43.3) (91.1) (31.9) (127.1) (250.0) (39.8) (51.6) (91.4) (57.7) (183.9) (332.9) (66.3) 20.01.2022 (74.5) (140.8) (77.0) (133.9) (351.7) (37.7)
Cash paid for acquisition of shares in associated companies and subsidiaries less cash acquired 0.0 (16.8) (30.4) (34.9) (7.1) 0.0 (1.7) (1.7) 0.0 0.0 (1.7) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (31.5) (31.5) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (3.9) 20.01.2022 (5.5) (9.4) (113.0) (4.5) (127.0) (0.5)
Cash received from/paid for investments in term deposits 0.0 (155.0) (65.0) 180.0 20.0 (5.0) 0.0 (5.0) 0.0 0.0 (5.0) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (3.0) 0.0 (3.0) 0.0 20.01.2022 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Change in restricted cash (0.8) 35.3 0.0 10.4 (0.4) 0.4 0.0 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0.2) (0.2) 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 20.01.2022 2.5 2.5 0.0 0.0 2.5 0.0
Cash flow from investing activities (51.9) (196.5) (277.1) (88.3) (207.0) (24.4) (56.8) (81.2) (88.0) (121.1) (290.3) (41.8) (43.3) (85.1) 0.8 (133.6) (217.8) (39.8) (51.8) (91.6) (60.5) (183.8) (335.9) (70.2) 20.01.2022 (77.5) (147.7) (190.1) (138.4) (476.2) (38.2)
Free cash flow 123.8 42.6 63.7 (85.0) (13.8) (78.4) 86.4 8.0 (88.7) 122.2 41.6 (302.6) 342.5 39.9 213.1 31.5 284.5 (142.7) 310.2 167.6 (245.0) 360.6 283.2 (531.7) 20.01.2022 56.2 (475.5) (48.4) 505.1 (18.8) (205.0)
Cash received from capital increases by the shareholders and stock option exercises less transaction costs 510.1 6.4 1.1 3.9 38.2 6.7 9.9 16.6 20.4 1.5 38.5 0.6 20.5 21.1 23.0 11.0 55.1 14.5 5.0 19.4 2.7 0.3 22.5 0.5 20.01.2022 0.5 0.9 0.1 3.3 4.4 0.4
Cash received from loans 3.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 375.0 0.0 375.0 0.0 0.0 375.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 20.01.2022 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Repurchase of treasury shares 0.0 (1.7) 0.0 (11.3) (111.3) (38.8) 0.0 (38.8) 0.0 0.0 (38.8) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (105.7) (105.7) (94.3) 0.0 (200.0) (136.0) 20.01.2022 0.0 (136.0) 0.0 (0.2) (136.2) 0.0
Cash payments for the principal portion of lease liabilities 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (10.0) (12.8) (22.8) (15.3) (16.1) (54.2) (15.3) (17.5) (32.8) (17.3) (17.0) (67.2) (17.6) (23.6) (41.3) (19.1) (24.1) (84.5) (23.9) 20.01.2022 (25.6) (49.5) (32.4) (28.9) (110.8) (30.0)
Cash repayments of loans and similar payments (3.2) (3.2) (3.2) (3.2) (2.8) (0.4) (0.7) (1.1) (1.0) (0.7) (2.8) (0.7) (0.7) (1.4) (0.7) (0.7) (2.8) (375.0) (1.4) (376.4) (0.7) (0.6) (377.7) 0.0 20.01.2022 (3.3) (3.3) 0.0 0.0 (3.3) 0.0
Cash received from the issue of convertible bonds 999.2 (5.2) 994.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 20.01.2022 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Cash flow from financing activities 510.8 1.5 (2.9) (10.6) (75.9) (42.6) (3.5) (46.1) 4.1 (15.4) (57.3) 359.6 2.2 361.8 1,004.2 (11.9) 1,354.1 (378.1) (125.8) (503.9) (111.5) (24.4) (639.8) (159.5) 20.01.2022 (28.4) (187.9) (32.2) (25.8) (245.9) (29.6)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents from cash relevant transactions 633.8 (75.6) (4.1) 94.8 (70.1) (125.5) 82.9 (42.6) (84.6) 106.8 (20.4) 57.0 344.7 401.7 1,217.3 44.6 1,663.6 (520.8) 184.3 (336.5) (359.3) 336.2 (359.6) (691.2) 20.01.2022 30.4 (660.8) (80.7) 479.3 (262.1) (234.5)
Change in cash and cash equivalents due to exchange rate movements 0.0 0.9 0.5 (1.9) 0.3 0.4 1.6 2.0 (2.8) 2.7 1.9 0.5 (1.3) (0.8) 1.1 3.6 3.9 0.6 (9.5) (8.8) 9.7 2.6 3.5 (1.9) 20.01.2022 5.9 4.0 (1.0) (3.9) (0.9) (5.5)

Disclaimer

Zalando SE published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 10 666 M 11 792 M 11 792 M
Net income 2023 134 M 148 M 148 M
Net cash 2023 838 M 927 M 927 M
P/E ratio 2023 66,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 9 077 M 10 035 M 10 035 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 16 999
Free-Float 89,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sandra Dembeck Chief Financial Officer
Cristina Stenbeck Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Schröder Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZALANDO SE5.86%10 035
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-7.45%210 830
MEITUAN INC.-24.84%104 396
PINDUODUO INC.-22.11%84 392
SHOPIFY INC.33.30%65 558
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.48.39%64 265
