Zalando : Q1 2023 Financials XLS (xlsx, 609.46 KB)
Cover
Zalando group financials as of Q1/23
1_Key figures
2_Customer KPI development
3_Income statement
4_Segment performance
5_Balance sheet
6_Cash flow statement
For information purpose only. Please be aware that the decisive figures are reflected respective in the financial reports.
Definitions are available in the financial reports.
The financial reports are available on: https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/publications
1_Group key figures
Zalando group key figures as of Q1/23
Year FY/14
Year FY/15
Year FY/16
Year FY/17
Year FY/18
Quarter Q1/19
Quarter Q2/19
Half-Year H1/19
Quarter Q3/19
Quarter Q4/19
Year FY/19
Quarter Q1/20
Quarter Q2/20
Half-Year H1/20
Quarter Q3/20
Quarter Q4/20
Year FY/20
Quarter Q1/21
Quarter Q2/21
HY1/21
Quarter Q3/21
Quarter Q4/21
Year FY/21
Quarter Q1/22
Quarter Q2/22
Half-Year H1/22
Quarter Q3/22
Quarter Q4/22
Year FY/22
Quarter Q1/23
Results of operations
Average GMV per active customer (LTM) (in EUR)
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
251.0
265.0
276,4
295.6
295.6
293.4
291.0
291.0
290.4
288.8
288.8
291.0
Active customers (m)
14.7
17.9
19.9
23.1
26.4
27.2
28.3
28.3
29.5
31.0
31.0
31.9
34.1
34.1
35.6
38.7
38.7
41.8
44.5
44.5
46.3
48.5
48.5
48.8
49.3
49.3
50.2
51.2
51.2
51.2
Number of orders (m)
41.4
55.3
69.2
90.5
116.2
31.4
36.1
67.6
34.7
42.6
144.9
37.0
46.5
83.5
44.0
58.0
185.5
56.0
65.6
121.6
55.8
74.8
252.2
58.0
67.8
125.8
58.8
76.1
260.7
56.7
Average order per active customer (LTM)
2.82x
3.08x
3.48x
3.92x
4.40x
4.49x
4.57x
4.53x
4.63x
4.68x
4.68x
4.72x
4.72x
4.72x
4.78x
4.79x
4.79x
4.90x
5.0x
5.0x
5.1x
5.2 x
5.2x
5.2x
5.2 x
5.2 x
5.2 x
5.1 x
5.1 x
5.1 x
Average basket size (in EUR) (LTM)
-
-
-
60.6
57.2
57.0
56.7
56.7
56.5
56.6
56.6
56.4
56.9
56.9
57.2
57.7
57.7
57.9
57.7
57.7
57.4
56.8
56.8
56.3
55.9
55.9
56.2
56.7
56.7
57.4
Gross merchandise volume (GMV) (in EUR bn)
-
-
-
5.48
6.64
1.75
2.02
3.77
1.89
2.54
8.20
2.03
2.71
4.72
2.46
3.50
10.70
3.15
3.78
6.93
3.07
4.34
14.34
3.15
3.79
6.95
3.28
4.57
14.80
3.24
Revenue (in EUR m)
|
2,214.0
|
2,958.2
|
3,639.0
|
4,489.0
|
5,387.9
|
1,378.2
|
1,597.3
|
2,975.5
|
1,521.1
|
1,985.9
|
6,482.5
|
1,524.2
|
2,034.7
|
3,558.9
|
1,849.8
|
2,573.3
|
7,982.0
|
2,237.8
|
2,733.1
|
4,970.9
|
2,283.4
|
3,099.7
|
10,354.0
|
2,205.0
|
2,623.0
|
4,828.1
|
2,349.1
|
3,167.6
|
10,344.8
|
2,255.6
|
Adjusted EBIT (in EUR m)
|
82.0
|
107.5
|
216.3
|
215.1
|
173.4
|
0.0
|
101.7
|
101.7
|
6.3
|
110.4
|
224.9
|
(98.6)
|
211.9
|
113.3
|
118.2
|
189.3
|
420.8
|
93.3
|
184.1
|
277.4
|
9.8
|
181.2
|
468.4
|
(51.8)
|
77.4
|
25.6
|
13.5
|
145.5
|
184.6
|
(0.7)
|
Adjusted EBIT margin
|
3.7%
|
3.6%
|
5.9%
|
4.8%
|
3.2%
|
1,180.0%
|
6.4%
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
5.6%
|
3.5%
|
(6.5%)
|
10.4%
|
3.2%
|
6.4%
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
5.3%
|
4.2%
|
6.7%
|
5.6%
|
0.4%
|
5.8%
|
4.5%
|
(2.4%)
|
3.0%
|
0.5%
|
0.6%
|
4.6%
|
1.8%
|
0.0%
|
EBIT (in EUR m)
|
62.1
|
89.6
|
207.0
|
187.6
|
119.2
|
(18.4)
|
92.0
|
73.6
|
(6.9)
|
99.1
|
165.8
|
(113.1)
|
198.4
|
85.3
|
105.1
|
176.6
|
367.0
|
78.6
|
186.4
|
265.0
|
(4.6)
|
164.3
|
424.7
|
(68.1)
|
61.0
|
(7.1)
|
(7.4)
|
95.6
|
81.0
|
(26.2)
|
EBIT margin
|
2.8%
|
3.0%
|
5.7%
|
4.2%
|
2.2%
|
(1.3%)
|
5.8%
|
2.5%
|
(0.5%)
|
5.0%
|
2.6%
|
(7.4%)
|
9.8%
|
2.4%
|
5.7%
|
6.9%
|
4.6%
|
3.5%
|
6.8%
|
5.3%
|
(0.2%)
|
5.3%
|
4.1%
|
(3.1%)
|
2.3%
|
(0.1%)
|
(0.3%)
|
3.0%
|
0.8%
|
(1.2%)
|
Other key figures (in EUR m)
|
Net working capital
|
(3.6)
|
(2.6)
|
(127.6)
|
(62.4)
|
(84.3)
|
(12.4)
|
(78.6)
|
(78.6)
|
(69.7)
|
(147.7)
|
(147.7)
|
41.3
|
(31.2)
|
(31.2)
|
(222.6)
|
(87.4)
|
(87.4)
|
87.9
|
12.8
|
12.8
|
118.1
|
(162.1)
|
(162.1)
|
160.3
|
206.6
|
206.6
|
121.6
|
(211.6)
|
(211.6)
|
8.9
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
174.9
|
119.4
|
275.8
|
193.7
|
212.8
|
(58.6)
|
143.2
|
84.6
|
(0.7)
|
243.3
|
327.2
|
(260.8)
|
385.8
|
124.9
|
212.2
|
190.1
|
527.4
|
(102.9)
|
361.8
|
258.9
|
(187.3)
|
544.5
|
616.2
|
(461.5)
|
136.2
|
(325.3)
|
141.6
|
643.5
|
459.9
|
(166.8)
|
Cash flow from investing activities
|
(51.9)
|
(196.5)
|
(277.1)
|
(88.3)
|
(207.0)
|
(24.4)
|
(56.8)
|
(81.1)
|
(88.0)
|
(121.1)
|
(290.3)
|
(41.8)
|
(43.3)
|
(85.1)
|
0.8
|
(133.6)
|
(217.8)
|
(39.8)
|
(51.8)
|
(91.6)
|
(60.5)
|
(183.8)
|
(335.9)
|
(70.2)
|
(77.5)
|
(147.7)
|
(190.1)
|
(138.4)
|
(476.2)
|
(38.2)
|
Free cash flow
|
123.8
|
42.6
|
63.7
|
(85.0)
|
(13.8)
|
(78.4)
|
86.4
|
8.1
|
(88.7)
|
122.2
|
41.6
|
(302.6)
|
342.5
|
39.9
|
213.1
|
31.5
|
284.5
|
(142.7)
|
310.3
|
167.6
|
(245.0)
|
360.6
|
283.2
|
(531.7)
|
56.2
|
(475.5)
|
(48.4)
|
505.1
|
(18.8)
|
(205.0)
|
Capex
|
(51.1)
|
(60.0)
|
(181.7)
|
(243.9)
|
(278.4)
|
(42.3)
|
(55.1)
|
(97.4)
|
(88.0)
|
(121.1)
|
(306.5)
|
(47.8)
|
(43.3)
|
(91.1)
|
(31.9)
|
(127.1)
|
(250.0)
|
(39.8)
|
(51.6)
|
(91.4)
|
(57.7)
|
(183.9)
|
(332.9)
|
(66.3)
|
(74.5)
|
(140.8)
|
(77.0)
|
(133.9)
|
(351.7)
|
(37.7)
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
1,051.0
|
976.2
|
972.6
|
1,065.5
|
995.0
|
869.8
|
954.4
|
1,824.2
|
867.0
|
976.5
|
976.5
|
1,034.0
|
1,377.50
|
1,377.50
|
2,596.1
|
2,644.0
|
2,644.0
|
2,123.9
|
2,298.7
|
2,298.7
|
1,949.1
|
2,287.9
|
2,287.9
|
1,594.8
|
1,631.1
|
1,631.1
|
1,549.4
|
2,024.8
|
2,024.8
|
1,784.8
|
Number of employees as of reporting date
|
7588.0
|
9987.0
|
11998.0
|
15,091.0
|
15,619.0
|
15,528.0
|
13,965.0
|
13,965.0
|
13,693.0
|
13,763.0
|
13,763.0
|
13,825.0
|
13,744.0
|
13,744.0
|
13,709.0
|
14,194.0
|
14,194.0
|
14,986.0
|
15,822.0
|
15,822.0
|
16,619.00
|
17,043.0
|
17,043.0
|
16671*
|
17,069.0
|
17,069.0
|
16,826.0
|
16,686.0
|
16,999*
|
16,761*
|
Basic earnings per share (in EUR)
|
0.21
|
0.49
|
0.49
|
0.42
|
0.21
|
(0.07)
|
0.15
|
0.08
|
(0.05)
|
0.40
|
0.40
|
(0.35)
|
0.50
|
0.10
|
0.23
|
0.90
|
0.90
|
0.00
|
0.46
|
0.60
|
(0.03)
|
0.91
|
0.91
|
(0.24)
|
0.05
|
(0.18)
|
(0.14)
|
0.07
|
0.07
|
(0.15)
|
*Average number of employees
2_Customer KPI development
|
Zalando group customer KPI development as of Q1/23
|
Year FY/14
|
Year FY/15
|
Year FY/16
|
Year FY/17
|
Year FY/18
|
Quarter Q1/19
|
Quarter Q2/19
|
Half-Year H1/19
|
Quarter Q3/19
|
Quarter Q4/19
|
Year FY/19
|
Quarter Q1/20
|
Quarter Q2/20
|
Half-Year H1/20
|
Quarter Q3/20
|
Quarter Q4/20
|
Year FY/20
|
Quarter Q1/21
|
Quarter Q2/21
|
Half-year H1/21
|
Quarter Q3/21
|
Quarter Q4/21
|
Year FY/21
|
Quarter Q1/22
|
Quarter Q2/22
|
Half-Year H1/22
|
Quarter Q3/22
|
Quarter Q4/22
|
Year FY/22
|
Quarter Q1/23
|
Average GMV per active customer
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
251.0
|
265.0
|
276,4
|
295.6
|
293.4
|
291.0
|
291.0
|
290.4
|
288.8
|
288.8
|
291.0
|
Active customers (m)
|
14.7
|
17.9
|
19.9
|
23.1
|
26.4
|
27.2
|
28.3
|
28.3
|
29.5
|
31.0
|
31.0
|
31.9
|
34.1
|
34.1
|
35.6
|
38.7
|
38.7
|
41.8
|
44.5
|
44.5
|
46.3
|
48.5
|
48.5
|
48.8
|
49.3
|
49.3
|
50.2
|
51.2
|
51.2
|
51.2
|
Number of orders (m)
|
41.4
|
55.3
|
69.2
|
90.5
|
116.2
|
31.4
|
36.1
|
67.6
|
34.7
|
42.6
|
144.9
|
37.0
|
46.5
|
83.5
|
44.0
|
58.0
|
185.5
|
56.0
|
65.6
|
121.6
|
55.8
|
74.8
|
252.2
|
58.0
|
67.8
|
125.8
|
58.8
|
76.1
|
260.7
|
56.7
|
Average order per active customer (LTM)
|
2.82x
|
3.08x
|
3.48x
|
3.92x
|
4.40x
|
4.49x
|
4.57x
|
4.57x
|
4.63x
|
4.68x
|
4.68x
|
4.72x
|
4.72x
|
4.72x
|
4.78x
|
4.79x
|
4.79x
|
4.90x
|
5.00x
|
5.00x
|
5.10x
|
5.2 x
|
5.2 x
|
5.2 x
|
5.2 x
|
5.2 x
|
5.2 x
|
5.1 x
|
5.1 x
|
5.1 x
|
Average basket size (in EUR) (LTM)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
60.6
|
57.2
|
57.0
|
56.7
|
56.7
|
56.5
|
56.6
|
56.6
|
56.1
|
56.9
|
56.9
|
57.2
|
57.7
|
57.7
|
57.9
|
57.7
|
57.1
|
57.5
|
56.8
|
56.8
|
56.3
|
55.9
|
55.9
|
56.2
|
56.7
|
56.7
|
57.4
3_Group income statement
|
Zalando group income statement (in EUR m) as of Q1/23
|
Year FY/14
|
Year FY/15
|
Year FY/16
|
Year FY/17
|
Year FY/18
|
Quarter Q1/19
|
Quarter Q2/19
|
Half-Year H1/19
|
Quarter Q3/19
|
Quarter Q4/19
|
Year FY/19
|
Quarter Q1/20
|
Quarter Q2/20
|
Half-Year H1/20
|
Quarter Q3/20
|
Quarter Q4/20
|
Year FY/20
|
Quarter Q1/21
|
Quarter Q2/21
|
Half-year H1/21
|
Quarter Q3/21
|
Quarter Q4/21
|
Year FY/21
|
Quarter Q1/22
|
Quarter Q1/22
|
Quarter Q2/22
|
Half-Year H1/22
|
Quarter Q3/22
|
Quarter Q4/22
|
Year FY/22
|
Quarter Q1/23
|
Revenue
|
2,214.0
|
2,958.2
|
3,639.0
|
4,489.0
|
5,387.9
|
1,378.2
|
1,597.3
|
2,975.5
|
1,521.1
|
1,985.9
|
6,482.5
|
1,524.2
|
2,034.7
|
3,558.9
|
1,849.8
|
2,573.3
|
7,982.0
|
2,237.8
|
2,733.1
|
4,970.9
|
2,283.4
|
3,099.7
|
10,354.0
|
2,205.0
|
2,205.0
|
2,623.0
|
4,828.1
|
2,349.1
|
3,167.6
|
10,344.8
|
2,255.6
|
% growth
|
25.7%
|
33.6%
|
23.0%
|
23.4%
|
20.0%
|
15.2%
|
20.1%
|
17.8%
|
26.7%
|
19.5%
|
20.3%
|
10.6%
|
27.4%
|
19.6%
|
21.6%
|
29.6%
|
23.1%
|
46.8%
|
34.3%
|
39.7%
|
23.4%
|
20.5%
|
29.7%
|
(1.5%)
|
(78.7%)
|
(4.0%)
|
(2.9%)
|
2.9%
|
2.2%
|
(0.1%)
|
2.3%
|
Cost of sales
|
(1,255.3)
|
(1,624.0)
|
(2,029.6)
|
(2,529.6)
|
(3,107.0)
|
(828.7)
|
(866.9)
|
(1,695.6)
|
(896.4)
|
(1,132.2)
|
(3,724.3)
|
(986.2)
|
(1,131.4)
|
(2,117.6)
|
(1,029.2)
|
(1,441.1)
|
(4,587.8)
|
(1,324.8)
|
(1,524.2)
|
(2,849.0)
|
(1,397.9)
|
(1,780.9)
|
(6,027.7)
|
(1,351.9)
|
(1,351.9)
|
(1,546.7)
|
(2,898.5)
|
(1,431.2)
|
(1,959.6)
|
(6,289.3)
|
(1,401.1)
|
Gross profit
|
958.7
|
1,334.1
|
1,609.4
|
1,959.4
|
2,280.9
|
549.5
|
730.4
|
1,279.9
|
624.7
|
853.8
|
2,758.2
|
538.0
|
903.3
|
1,441.3
|
820.7
|
1,132.2
|
3,394.2
|
913.0
|
1,208.9
|
2,122.0
|
885.5
|
1,318.8
|
4,326.2
|
853.2
|
853.2
|
1,076.4
|
1,929.6
|
918.0
|
1,208.0
|
4,055.5
|
854.5
|
% margin
|
43.3%
|
45.1%
|
44.2%
|
43.6%
|
42.3%
|
39.9%
|
45.7%
|
43.0%
|
41.1%
|
43.0%
|
42.5%
|
35.3%
|
44.4%
|
40.5%
|
44.4%
|
44.0%
|
42.5%
|
40.8%
|
44.2%
|
42.7%
|
38.8%
|
42.5%
|
41.8%
|
38.7%
|
38.7%
|
41.0%
|
40.0%
|
39.1%
|
38.1%
|
39.2%
|
37.9%
|
Selling and distribution costs
|
(793.8)
|
(1,118.9)
|
(1,223.7)
|
(1,530.8)
|
(1,899.2)
|
(492.8)
|
(567.2)
|
(1,060.1)
|
(560.2)
|
(674.9)
|
(2,295.1)
|
(579.7)
|
(622.5)
|
(1,202.1)
|
(638.4)
|
(875.5)
|
(2,716.0)
|
(743.8)
|
(929.8)
|
(1,673.6)
|
(801.8)
|
(1,054.2)
|
(3,529.6)
|
(818.9)
|
(818.9)
|
(891.9)
|
(1,710.8)
|
(822.7)
|
(973.7)
|
(3,507.1)
|
(758.7)
|
Administrative expenses
|
(109.1)
|
(129.0)
|
(191.3)
|
(242.9)
|
(268.9)
|
(77.8)
|
(70.3)
|
(148.1)
|
(72.9)
|
(77.9)
|
(298.9)
|
(84.2)
|
(81.5)
|
(165.7)
|
(80.1)
|
(73.3)
|
(319.2)
|
(92.1)
|
(107.8)
|
(199.9)
|
(91.1)
|
(102.1)
|
(393.2)
|
(107.3)
|
(107.3)
|
(126.3)
|
(233.6)
|
(107.7)
|
(139.0)
|
(480.4)
|
(118.5)
|
Other operating income
|
12.2
|
10.2
|
16.7
|
11.8
|
18.7
|
5.2
|
3.8
|
9.0
|
1.8
|
7.4
|
18.2
|
14.1
|
1.5
|
15.6
|
3.7
|
7.4
|
26.7
|
2.5
|
17.4
|
19.9
|
5.7
|
7.1
|
32.8
|
7.4
|
7.4
|
4.4
|
11.8
|
6.8
|
9.5
|
28.1
|
5.3
|
Other operating expenses
|
(5.8)
|
(7.0)
|
(4.1)
|
(9.9)
|
(12.3)
|
(2.5)
|
(4.6)
|
(7.1)
|
(0.2)
|
(9.2)
|
(16.6)
|
(1.3)
|
(2.3)
|
(3.7)
|
(0.9)
|
(14.2)
|
(18.7)
|
(1.0)
|
(2.4)
|
(3.4)
|
(2.9)
|
(5.3)
|
(11.5)
|
(2.5)
|
(2.5)
|
(1.5)
|
(4.0)
|
(1.9)
|
(9.2)
|
(15.1)
|
(8.9)
|
EBIT
|
62.1
|
89.6
|
207.0
|
187.6
|
119.2
|
(18.4)
|
92.0
|
108.1
|
(6.9)
|
99.1
|
165.8
|
(113.1)
|
198.4
|
85.3
|
105.1
|
176.6
|
367.0
|
78.6
|
186.4
|
264.9
|
(4.6)
|
164.3
|
424.7
|
(68.1)
|
(68.1)
|
61.0
|
(7.1)
|
(7.4)
|
95.6
|
81.0
|
(26.2)
|
% margin
|
2.8%
|
3.0%
|
5.7%
|
4.2%
|
2.2%
|
(1.3%)
|
5.8%
|
3.6%
|
(0.5%)
|
5.0%
|
2.6%
|
(7.4%)
|
9.8%
|
2.4%
|
5.7%
|
6.9%
|
4.6%
|
3.5%
|
6.8%
|
5.3%
|
(0.2%)
|
5.3%
|
4.1%
|
(3.1%)
|
(3.1%)
|
2.3%
|
(0.1%)
|
(0.3%)
|
3.0%
|
0.8%
|
(1.2%)
|
Financial result
|
(4.5)
|
(3.0)
|
(14.1)
|
(12.4)
|
(13.6)
|
(2.8)
|
(5.7)
|
(8.5)
|
(11.7)
|
(0.7)
|
(20.9)
|
(20.7)
|
(0.7)
|
(21.4)
|
(14.3)
|
(12.9)
|
(48.6)
|
(27.5)
|
(11.9)
|
(39.5)
|
(20.7)
|
(10.3)
|
(70.4)
|
(21.3)
|
(21.3)
|
(2.2)
|
(23.6)
|
(31.3)
|
12.6
|
(42.2)
|
(25.6)
|
EBT
|
57.7
|
86.6
|
192.9
|
175.2
|
105.6
|
(21.2)
|
86.3
|
99.7
|
(18.6)
|
98.4
|
144.9
|
(133.8)
|
197.7
|
64.0
|
90.8
|
163.7
|
318.5
|
51.0
|
174.5
|
225.5
|
(25.3)
|
154.0
|
354.3
|
(89.5)
|
(89.5)
|
58.8
|
(30.6)
|
(38.7)
|
108.2
|
38.8
|
(51.7)
|
% margin
|
2.6%
|
2.9%
|
5.3%
|
3.9%
|
2.0%
|
(1.5%)
|
5.4%
|
3.6%
|
(1.2%)
|
5.0%
|
2.2%
|
(8.8%)
|
9.7%
|
1.8%
|
4.9%
|
6.4%
|
4.0%
|
2.3%
|
6.4%
|
4.5%
|
(1.1%)
|
5.0%
|
3.4%
|
(4.1%)
|
(4.1%)
|
2.2%
|
(0.6%)
|
(1.6%)
|
3.4%
|
0.4%
|
(2.3%)
|
Income taxes
|
(10.5)
|
34.9
|
(72.5)
|
(73.6)
|
(54.4)
|
3.6
|
(40.8)
|
(37.2)
|
5.0
|
(13.0)
|
(45.2)
|
47.3
|
(75.1)
|
(27.8)
|
(32.3)
|
(32.3)
|
(92.4)
|
(16.5)
|
(54.1)
|
(70.6)
|
16.9
|
(66.0)
|
(119.7)
|
28.2
|
28.2
|
(44.8)
|
(16.7)
|
3.4
|
(8.7)
|
(22.0)
|
13.3
|
Net income
|
47.2
|
121.5
|
120.5
|
101.6
|
51.2
|
(17.6)
|
45.5
|
27.9
|
(13.6)
|
85.4
|
99.7
|
(86.4)
|
122.6
|
36.2
|
58.5
|
131.4
|
226.1
|
34.5
|
120.4
|
154.9
|
(8.4)
|
88.0
|
234.5
|
(61.3)
|
(61.3)
|
14.0
|
(47.3)
|
(35.4)
|
99.5
|
16.8
|
(38.5)
|
% margin
|
2.1%
|
4.1%
|
3.3%
|
2.3%
|
0.9%
|
(1.3%)
|
2.8%
|
0.9%
|
(0.9%)
|
4.3%
|
1.5%
|
(5.7%)
|
6.0%
|
1.0%
|
3.2%
|
5.1%
|
2.8%
|
1.5%
|
4.4%
|
3.1%
|
(0.4%)
|
2.8%
|
2.3%
|
(2.8%)
|
(2.8%)
|
0.5%
|
(1.0%)
|
(1.5%)
|
3.1%
|
0.2%
|
(1.7%)
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
25.8
|
34.2
|
48.2
|
58.7
|
86.5
|
42.8
|
51.3
|
94.1
|
46.4
|
54.3
|
194.8
|
50.6
|
52.2
|
102.8
|
51.8
|
59.8
|
214.5
|
53.3
|
57.3
|
110.5
|
58.5
|
66.4
|
235.4
|
61.7
|
61.7
|
66.5
|
128.2
|
91.0
|
93.2
|
312.4
|
77.3
|
EBITDA
|
88.0
|
123.8
|
255.2
|
246.4
|
205.7
|
24.4
|
143.3
|
167.7
|
39.5
|
153.4
|
360.6
|
(62.5)
|
250.7
|
188.2
|
156.9
|
236.4
|
581.5
|
131.8
|
243.7
|
375.5
|
53.9
|
230.7
|
660.1
|
(6.4)
|
(6.4)
|
127.5
|
121.1
|
83.5
|
188.8
|
393.4
|
51.2
|
% margin
|
4.0%
|
4.2%
|
7.0%
|
5.5%
|
3.8%
|
1.8%
|
9.0%
|
5.6%
|
2.6%
|
7.7%
|
5.6%
|
(4.1%)
|
12.3%
|
5.3%
|
8.5%
|
9.2%
|
7.3%
|
5.9%
|
8.9%
|
7.6%
|
2.4%
|
7.4%
|
6.4%
|
(0.3%)
|
(0.3%)
|
4.9%
|
2.5%
|
3.6%
|
6.0%
|
3.8%
|
2.3%
|
Share-based payments
|
19.8
|
17.9
|
19.9
|
27.5
|
43.3
|
11.8
|
9.7
|
21.5
|
13.2
|
11.3
|
46.0
|
14.5
|
13.5
|
27.9
|
13.2
|
12.7
|
53.8
|
14.8
|
11.3
|
26.0
|
14.3
|
16.9
|
57.3
|
16.3
|
(16.3)
|
16.4
|
32.7
|
17.3
|
22.5
|
72.5
|
21.1
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
3.6
|
8.0
|
11.6
|
4.4
|
Restructuring costs
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
10.9
|
13.0
|
0.0
|
13.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
13.1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Operating one-time effects
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
(10.6)
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
13.6
|
13.6
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
13.6
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
19.6
|
19.6
|
0.0
|
Adj. EBIT
|
82.0
|
107.5
|
216.3
|
215.1
|
173.4
|
6.4
|
101.7
|
108.1
|
6.3
|
110.4
|
224.9
|
(98.6)
|
211.9
|
113.3
|
118.2
|
189.3
|
420.8
|
93.3
|
184.1
|
277.4
|
9.8
|
181.2
|
468.4
|
(51.8)
|
(51.8)
|
77.4
|
25.6
|
13.5
|
145.5
|
184.6
|
(0.7)
|
% margin
|
3.7%
|
3.6%
|
5.9%
|
4.8%
|
3.2%
|
0.5%
|
6.4%
|
3.6%
|
0.4%
|
5.6%
|
3.5%
|
(6.5%)
|
10.4%
|
3.2%
|
6.4%
|
7.4%
|
5.3%
|
4.2%
|
6.7%
|
5.6%
|
0.4%
|
5.8%
|
4.5%
|
(2.4%)
|
(2.4%)
|
3.0%
|
0.5%
|
0.6%
|
4.6%
|
1.8%
|
0.0%
|
Adj. EBITDA
|
107.8
|
141.7
|
264.5
|
273.8
|
259.9
|
49.2
|
153.1
|
202.3
|
52.7
|
164.7
|
419.7
|
(48.0)
|
264.1
|
216.1
|
170.1
|
249.1
|
635.3
|
146.6
|
241.3
|
388.0
|
68.3
|
247.6
|
703.8
|
9.9
|
9.9
|
143.9
|
153.8
|
104.5
|
238.8
|
497.0
|
76.6
|
% margin
|
4.9%
|
4.8%
|
7.3%
|
6.1%
|
4.8%
|
3.6%
|
9.6%
|
6.8%
|
3.5%
|
8.3%
|
6.5%
|
(3.2%)
|
13.0%
|
6.1%
|
9.2%
|
9.7%
|
8.0%
|
6.6%
|
8.8%
|
7.8%
|
3.0%
|
8.0%
|
6.8%
|
0.4%
|
0.4%
|
5.5%
|
3.2%
|
4.4%
|
7.5%
|
4.8%
|
3.0%
4_Segment performance
|
Segment performance as of Q1/23
|
Year FY/14
|
Year FY/15
|
Year FY/16
|
Year FY/17
|
Year FY/18
|
Quarter Q1/19
|
Quarter Q2/19
|
Half-Year H1/19
|
Quarter Q3/19
|
Quarter Q4/19
|
Year FY/19
|
Quarter Q1/20
|
Quarter Q2/20
|
Half-Year H1/20
|
Quarter Q3/20
|
Quarter Q4/20
|
Year FY/20
|
Quarter Q1/21
|
Quarter Q2/21
|
Half-year H1/21
|
Quarter Q3/21
|
Quarter Q4/21
|
Year FY/21
|
Quarter Q1/22
|
Quarter Q2/22
|
Half-Year H1/22
|
Quarter Q3/22
|
Quarter Q4/22
|
Year FY/22
|
Quarter Q1/23
|
Gross merchandise volume (GMV) (in EUR m)
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
5,480.0
|
6,640.0
|
1,750.0
|
2,020.0
|
3,770.0
|
1,890.0
|
2,540.0
|
8,200.0
|
2,030.0
|
2,710.0
|
4,720.0
|
2,460.0
|
3,500.0
|
10,700.0
|
3,150.0
|
3,780.0
|
6,930.0
|
3,070.0
|
4,340.0
|
14,340.0
|
3,152.6
|
3,788.7
|
6,950.0
|
3,284.7
|
4,571.7
|
14,797.7
|
3,242.3
|
Revenue (in EUR m)
|
2,214.0
|
2,958.2
|
3,639.0
|
4,489.0
|
5,387.9
|
1,378.2
|
1,597.3
|
2,975.5
|
1,521.1
|
1,985.9
|
6,482.5
|
1,524.2
|
2,034.7
|
3,558.9
|
1,849.8
|
2,573.3
|
7,982.0
|
2,237.8
|
2,733.1
|
4,970.9
|
2,283.4
|
3,099.7
|
10,354.0
|
2,205.0
|
2,623.0
|
4,828.1
|
2,349.1
|
3,167.6
|
10,344.8
|
2,255.6
|
Fashion Store*
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4,150.5
|
4,967.7
|
1,268.5
|
1,478.1
|
2,746.6
|
1,397.8
|
1,820.5
|
5,964.9
|
1,391.6
|
1,870.2
|
3,261.8
|
1,664.3
|
2,331.6
|
7,257.7
|
2,009.2
|
2,490.8
|
4,500.0
|
2,058.4
|
2,783.9
|
9,342.3
|
1,879.0
|
2,376.7
|
4,255.7
|
2,090.1
|
2,814.6
|
9,160.4
|
1,812.6
|
thereof DACH
|
-
|
1,580.1
|
1,813.8
|
2,150.0
|
2,483.7
|
621.7
|
732.0
|
1,353.7
|
666.7
|
876.9
|
2,897.2
|
663.6
|
863.4
|
1,527.0
|
764.5
|
1,027.5
|
3,319.0
|
921.0
|
1,159.3
|
2,080.3
|
916.7
|
1,223.6
|
4,220.9
|
839.9
|
1,070.5
|
1,910.4
|
913.3
|
1,188.5
|
4,012.2
|
792.2
|
thereof Rest of Europe
|
-
|
1,211.6
|
1,570.2
|
2,000.4
|
2,484.0
|
646.8
|
746.1
|
1,392.9
|
731.1
|
943.6
|
3,067.7
|
728.0
|
1,006.8
|
1,734.8
|
899.8
|
1,304.0
|
3,938.7
|
1,088.3
|
1,331.4
|
2,419.7
|
1,141.4
|
1,560.3
|
5,121.4
|
1,039.1
|
1,306.2
|
2,345.3
|
1,176.6
|
1,626.0
|
5,147.9
|
1,020.4
|
Offprice
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
345.3
|
497.5
|
136.8
|
155.7
|
292.5
|
160.4
|
206.6
|
659.4
|
184.7
|
252.2
|
437.0
|
260.5
|
280.6
|
978.1
|
317.9
|
360.5
|
678.3
|
360.6
|
418.6
|
1,457.5
|
312.6
|
376.2
|
688.8
|
377.2
|
536.8
|
1,602.8
|
415.5
|
All other segments
|
-
|
166.5
|
255.1
|
345.3
|
444.8
|
102.6
|
45.2
|
147.8
|
42.2
|
62.2
|
252.3
|
37.4
|
40.1
|
77.5
|
43.2
|
75.3
|
196.0
|
58.7
|
66.8
|
125.5
|
73.2
|
104.1
|
302.8
|
58.9
|
81.9
|
140.8
|
104.5
|
128.1
|
373.4
|
82.9
|
Reconciliation*
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(352.0)
|
(522.0)
|
(129.7)
|
(81.7)
|
(211.4)
|
(79.4)
|
(103.3)
|
(394.1)
|
(89.6)
|
(127.8)
|
(217.4)
|
(118.2)
|
(114.2)
|
(449.8)
|
(148.0)
|
(184.9)
|
(332.9)
|
(208.8)
|
(206.9)
|
(748.6)
|
(45.4)
|
(211.7)
|
(257.2)
|
(222.7)
|
(312.0)
|
(791.8)
|
(55.4)
|
Adjusted EBIT (in EUR m)
|
82.0
|
107.5
|
216.3
|
215.1
|
173.4
|
6.4
|
101.7
|
108.1
|
6.3
|
110.4
|
224.9
|
(98.6)
|
211.9
|
113.3
|
118.2
|
189.3
|
420.8
|
93.3
|
184.1
|
277.4
|
9.8
|
181.2
|
468.4
|
(51.8)
|
77.4
|
25.6
|
13.5
|
145.5
|
184.5
|
(0.7)
|
Fashion Store
|
-
|
213.7
|
162.0
|
8.4
|
103.6
|
112.0
|
9.5
|
98.4
|
219.9
|
(99.6)
|
198.1
|
98.5
|
89.0
|
154.2
|
341.7
|
65.5
|
155.6
|
221.1
|
10.9
|
117.5
|
349.5
|
(60.1)
|
61.0
|
0.9
|
(3.0)
|
93.7
|
91.6
|
(19.2)
|
thereof DACH
|
-
|
101.9
|
226.3
|
193.5
|
139.9
|
26.3
|
67.5
|
93.8
|
40.1
|
85.5
|
219.5
|
(11.6)
|
124.4
|
112.8
|
68.7
|
106.9
|
288.4
|
83.0
|
119.9
|
202.9
|
52.4
|
110.4
|
365.7
|
22.2
|
52.4
|
74.5
|
14.2
|
92.1
|
180.9
|
32.3
|
thereof Rest of Europe
|
-
|
(3.3)
|
(3.3)
|
20.3
|
22.0
|
(18.0)
|
36.1
|
18.2
|
(30.7)
|
12.9
|
0.4
|
(88.0)
|
73.7
|
(14.3)
|
20.2
|
47.3
|
53.3
|
(17.5)
|
35.7
|
18.2
|
(41.6)
|
7.0
|
(16.3)
|
(82.3)
|
8.6
|
(73.7)
|
(17.2)
|
1.6
|
(89.4)
|
(51.5)
|
Offprice
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
27.6
|
35.2
|
3.8
|
6.9
|
10.7
|
3.2
|
13.7
|
27.7
|
7.8
|
15.8
|
23.6
|
28.3
|
36.1
|
88.0
|
25.9
|
27.0
|
52.9
|
(3.0)
|
54.8
|
104.8
|
6.5
|
9.5
|
16.0
|
8.4
|
32.2
|
56.6
|
24.6
|
All other segments
|
-
|
8.9
|
(6.7)
|
(26.3)
|
(24.4)
|
(6.2)
|
(8.9)
|
(15.1)
|
(6.4)
|
(1.7)
|
(23.3)
|
(6.8)
|
(1.3)
|
(8.1)
|
(3.9)
|
2.9
|
(9.1)
|
0.4
|
(0.3)
|
0.1
|
2.4
|
7.2
|
9.7
|
(0.9)
|
7.6
|
6.7
|
7.5
|
25.6
|
39.8
|
(1.5)
|
Reconciliation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.0
|
0.7
|
0.4
|
0.1
|
0.5
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
0.6
|
0.0
|
(0.7)
|
(0.7)
|
4.8
|
(3.9)
|
0.2
|
1.4
|
1.8
|
3.2
|
(0.5)
|
1.7
|
4.4
|
2.7
|
(0.6)
|
2.1
|
0.5
|
(6.0)
|
(3.3)
|
(4.7)
|
Adjusted EBIT margin (in %)
|
3.7%
|
3.6%
|
5.9%
|
4.8%
|
3.2%
|
0.5%
|
6.4%
|
3.6%
|
0.4%
|
5.6%
|
3.5%
|
-6.5%
|
10.4%
|
3.2%
|
6.4%
|
7.4%
|
5.3%
|
4.2%
|
6.7%
|
5.6%
|
0.4%
|
5.8%
|
4.5%
|
(2.4%)
|
2.9%
|
0.5%
|
0.6%
|
4.6%
|
1.8%
|
-%
|
Fashion Store
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5.2%
|
3.3%
|
0.7%
|
7.0%
|
4.1%
|
0.7%
|
5.4%
|
3.7%
|
(7.2%)
|
10.6%
|
3.0%
|
5.3%
|
6.6%
|
4.7%
|
3.3%
|
6.2%
|
4.9%
|
0.5%
|
4.2%
|
3.7%
|
(3.2%)
|
2.6%
|
0.0%
|
(0.1%)
|
3.3%
|
1.0%
|
(1.1%)
|
thereof DACH
|
-
|
6.4%
|
12.5%
|
9.0%
|
5.6%
|
4.2%
|
9.2%
|
6.9%
|
6.0%
|
9.8%
|
7.6%
|
(1.7%)
|
14.4%
|
7.4%
|
9.0%
|
10.4%
|
8.7%
|
9.0%
|
10.3%
|
9.8%
|
5.7%
|
9.0%
|
8.7%
|
2.6%
|
4.9%
|
1.8%
|
1.6%
|
7.8%
|
4.5%
|
4.1%
|
thereof Rest of Europe
|
-
|
(0.3%)
|
(0.2%)
|
1.0%
|
0.9%
|
(2.8%)
|
4.8%
|
1.3%
|
(4.2%)
|
1.4%
|
0.0%
|
(12.1%)
|
7.3%
|
(0.8%)
|
2.2%
|
3.6%
|
1.4%
|
(1.6%)
|
2.7%
|
0.8%
|
(3.6%)
|
0.5%
|
(0.3%)
|
(7.9%)
|
0.7%
|
(1.7%)
|
(1.5%)
|
0.1%
|
(1.7%)
|
(5.1%)
|
Offprice
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8.0%
|
7.1%
|
2.8%
|
4.4%
|
3.7%
|
2.0%
|
6.6%
|
4.2%
|
4.2%
|
6.3%
|
5.4%
|
10.9%
|
12.8%
|
9.0%
|
8.2%
|
7.5%
|
7.8%
|
(0.8%)
|
13.1%
|
7.2%
|
2.1%
|
2.5%
|
2.3%
|
2.2%
|
6.0%
|
3.5%
|
5.9%
|
All other segments
|
-
|
-
|
5.3%
|
(7.6%)
|
(5.5%)
|
(6.0%)
|
(19.7%)
|
(10.2%)
|
(15.3%)
|
(2.7%)
|
(9.2%)
|
(18.2%)
|
(3.3%)
|
(10.5%)
|
(9.0%)
|
3.9%
|
(4.6%)
|
0.7%
|
(0.4%)
|
0.1%
|
3.2%
|
6.9%
|
3.2%
|
(1.5%)
|
9.3%
|
4.8%
|
7.2%
|
20.0%
|
10.7%
|
(1.8%)
|
Reconciliation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(0.4%)
|
3.4%
|
(0.3%)
|
(0.2%)
|
(0.2%)
|
(0.1%)
|
0.0%
|
(0.2%)
|
0.0%
|
0.6%
|
0.3%
|
(4.1%)
|
3.4%
|
(0.1%)
|
(0.9%)
|
(1.0%)
|
(1.0%)
|
0.2%
|
(0.8%)
|
(0.6%)
|
(6.0%)
|
0.3%
|
(0.8%)
|
(0.2%)
|
1.9%
|
0.4%
|
8.5%
|
EBIT (in €m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
187.6
|
119.2
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
165.8
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
367.0
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
164.3
|
424.7
|
(68.1)
|
61.0
|
(7.1)
|
(7.4)
|
95.5
|
81.0
|
(26.2)
|
Fashion Store
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
189.0
|
115.8
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
181.4
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
296.9
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
104.0
|
316.3
|
(73.0)
|
47.6
|
(25.4)
|
(16.8)
|
63.3
|
21.1
|
(36.1)
|
thereof DACH
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
180.8
|
116.7
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
200.1
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
263.7
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
105.2
|
352.9
|
14.7
|
46.5
|
61.2
|
8.8
|
72.4
|
142.4
|
24.6
|
thereof Rest of Europe
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8.2
|
(0.9)
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
(18.7)
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
23.4
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
(1.2)
|
(36.7)
|
(87.8)
|
1.1
|
(86.7)
|
(25.6)
|
(9.1)
|
(121.4)
|
(60.8)
|
Offprice
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
26.0
|
32.3
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
23.2
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
82.3
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
52.6
|
97.5
|
4.2
|
7.2
|
11.4
|
6.0
|
22.6
|
39.9
|
21.9
|
All other segments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(27.4)
|
(29.6)
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
(39.4)
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
(12.4)
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
6.1
|
6.5
|
(2.0)
|
6.8
|
4.8
|
2.9
|
15.6
|
23.4
|
(7.2)
|
Reconciliation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.0
|
0.7
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
0.6
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
0.2
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
1.7
|
4.4
|
2.7
|
(0.6)
|
2.1
|
0.5
|
(6.0)
|
(3.3)
|
(4.7)
|
EBIT margin (in %)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4.2%
|
2.2%
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
2.6%
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
4.6%
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
5.3%
|
4.1%
|
(3.1%)
|
2.3%
|
(0.1%)
|
(0.3%)
|
3.0%
|
0.8%
|
(1.2%)
|
Fashion Store
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4.6%
|
2.3%
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
3.0%
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
4.1%
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
3.7%
|
3.4%
|
(3.9%)
|
2.0%
|
(0.6%)
|
(0.8%)
|
2.2%
|
0.2%
|
(2.0%)
|
thereof DACH
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8.4%
|
4.7%
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
6.9%
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
7.9%
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
8.6%
|
8.4%
|
1.8%
|
4.3%
|
1.4%
|
1.0%
|
6.1%
|
3.5%
|
3.1%
|
thereof Rest of Europe
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.4%
|
0.0%
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
(0.6%)
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
0.6%
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
(0.1%)
|
(0.7%)
|
(8.4%)
|
0.1%
|
(2.0%)
|
(2.2%)
|
(0.6%)
|
(2.4%)
|
(6.0%)
|
Offprice
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7.5%
|
6.5%
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
3.5%
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
8.4%
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
12.6%
|
6.7%
|
1.3%
|
1.9%
|
1.7%
|
1.6%
|
4.2%
|
2.5%
|
5.3%
|
All other segments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(7.9%)
|
(6.6%)
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
(15.6%)
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
(6.3%)
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
5.8%
|
2.1%
|
(3.3%)
|
8.3%
|
3.4%
|
2.8%
|
12.2%
|
6.3%
|
(8.7%)
|
Reconciliation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-%
|
(0.1%)
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
(0.2%)
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
(0.1%)
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
ERROR:#VALUE!
|
(0.8%)
|
(0.6%)
|
(6.0%)
|
0.3%
|
(0.8%)
|
(0.2%)
|
1.9%
|
0.4%
|
8.5%
|
*From Q1 2023 onwards Q1 2022 Fashion Store revenues are restated, further information can be found in Q1 2023 Quarterly Statement
5_Group balance sheet
|
Zalando group balance sheet (in EUR m) as of Q1/23
|
Year FY/14
|
Year FY/15
|
Year FY/16
|
Year FY/17
|
Year FY/18
|
Quarter Q1/19
|
Quarter Q2/19
|
Half-Year H1/19
|
Quarter Q3/19
|
Year FY/19
|
Quarter Q1/20
|
Quarter Q2/20
|
Half-Year H1/20
|
Quarter Q3/20
|
Quarter Q4/20
|
Year FY/20
|
Quarter Q1/21
|
Quarter Q2/21
|
Half-year H1/21
|
Quarter Q3/21
|
Quarter Q4/21
|
Year FY/21
|
Quarter Q1/22
|
Quarter Q2/22
|
Half-Year H1/22
|
Quarter Q3/22
|
Quarter Q4/22
|
Year FY/22
|
Quarter Q1/23
|
Results of operations
|
Total non-current assets
|
194.0
|
253.1
|
392.6
|
569.6
|
760.2
|
1,266.9
|
1,289.6
|
1,289.6
|
1,378.7
|
1,455.1
|
1,500.5
|
1,451.0
|
1,451.0
|
1,482.1
|
1,560.0
|
1,560.0
|
1,746.9
|
1,767.0
|
1,767.0
|
1,791.3
|
1,901.4
|
1,901.4
|
2,104.4
|
2,109.4
|
2,109.4
|
2,261.1
|
2,342.3
|
2,342.3
|
2,302.1
|
thereof property, plant and equipment
|
111.0
|
128.2
|
243.0
|
350.5
|
546.4
|
562.0
|
599.3
|
599.3
|
638.2
|
708.4
|
704.1
|
713.3
|
713.3
|
749.2
|
810.1
|
810.1
|
799.9
|
807.8
|
807.8
|
817.9
|
959.4
|
959.4
|
991.6
|
1,020.0
|
1,020.0
|
1,019.2
|
1,145.5
|
1,145.5
|
1,125.9
|
thereof right-of-use assets
|
490.6
|
477.5
|
477.5
|
521.0
|
525.6
|
519.4
|
509.8
|
509.8
|
498.5
|
479.8
|
479.8
|
659.6
|
591.0
|
591.0
|
592.2
|
584.2
|
584.2
|
727.5
|
708.5
|
708.5
|
706.5
|
679.3
|
679.3
|
657.3
|
thereof financial assets
|
49.4
|
25.0
|
44.1
|
31.8
|
18.7
|
18.4
|
15.4
|
15.4
|
16.6
|
11.7
|
27.0
|
14.6
|
14.6
|
18.3
|
13.6
|
13.6
|
24.5
|
81.3
|
81.3
|
83.9
|
79.8
|
79.8
|
80.4
|
86.7
|
86.7
|
76.9
|
85.2
|
85.2
|
86.2
|
thereof non-financial assets
|
3.7
|
3.5
|
3.0
|
3.5
|
3.8
|
3.6
|
13.0
|
13.0
|
12.4
|
7.3
|
10.3
|
7.7
|
7.7
|
6.2
|
5.1
|
5.1
|
4.9
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
4.5
|
3.9
|
3.9
|
5.8
|
4.7
|
4.7
|
6.4
|
4.2
|
4.2
|
4.1
|
thereof other non-current assets
|
29.9
|
96.3
|
102.5
|
183.8
|
191.4
|
192.3
|
184.4
|
184.4
|
190.5
|
202.0
|
239.7
|
205.5
|
205.5
|
210.0
|
251.4
|
251.4
|
258.1
|
281.9
|
281.9
|
292.8
|
274.2
|
274.2
|
299.1
|
289.5
|
289.5
|
452.1
|
428.1
|
428.2
|
428.5
|
Total current assets
|
1,591.6
|
1,863.5
|
2,145.6
|
2,410.7
|
2,473.5
|
2,491.6
|
2,497.5
|
2,497.5
|
2,837.4
|
2,878.0
|
3,094.5
|
3,229.5
|
3,229.5
|
4,947.8
|
4,934.8
|
4,934.8
|
4,807.2
|
4,976.6
|
4,976.6
|
4,978.4
|
4,995.6
|
4,995.6
|
4,690.4
|
4,681.0
|
4,681.0
|
5,059.1
|
5,283.8
|
5,283.8
|
4,993.7
|
thereof inventories
|
348.4
|
493.5
|
576.9
|
778.9
|
819.5
|
985.4
|
862.9
|
862.9
|
1,267.4
|
1,098.3
|
1,312.3
|
1,017.7
|
1,017.7
|
1,476.2
|
1,361.2
|
1,361.2
|
1,759.1
|
1,550.7
|
1,550.7
|
1,920.8
|
1,547.4
|
1,547.4
|
1,952.8
|
1,758.6
|
1,758.6
|
2,163.6
|
1,809.5
|
1,809.5
|
2,058.2
|
thereof trade and other receivables
|
140.1
|
149.7
|
216.0
|
278.7
|
395.1
|
376.6
|
401.8
|
401.8
|
387.2
|
462.3
|
360.7
|
475.9
|
475.9
|
469.1
|
602.5
|
602.5
|
558.6
|
706.1
|
706.1
|
645.6
|
727.4
|
727.4
|
635.3
|
695.1
|
695.1
|
726.2
|
913.0
|
913.0
|
737.6
|
thereof other assets
|
52.1
|
244.0
|
380.0
|
287.6
|
263.9
|
259.8
|
278.4
|
278.4
|
315.7
|
340.9
|
387.5
|
358.4
|
358.4
|
406.4
|
327.1
|
327.1
|
365.6
|
421.2
|
421.2
|
462.9
|
432.8
|
432.8
|
507.4
|
596.2
|
596.2
|
619.9
|
536.5
|
536.5
|
413.1
|
thereof cash and cash equivalents
|
1,051.0
|
976.2
|
972.6
|
1,065.5
|
995.0
|
869.8
|
954.4
|
954.4
|
867.0
|
976.5
|
1,034.0
|
1,377.5
|
1,377.5
|
2,596.1
|
2,644.0
|
2,644.0
|
2,123.9
|
2,298.7
|
2,298.7
|
1,949.1
|
2,287.9
|
2,287.9
|
1,594.8
|
1,631.1
|
1,631.1
|
1,549.4
|
2,024.8
|
2,024.8
|
1,784.8
|
Total assets
|
1,785.5
|
2,116.5
|
2,538.2
|
2,980.3
|
3,233.7
|
3,758.5
|
3,787.2
|
3,787.2
|
4,216.0
|
4,333.1
|
4,595.0
|
4,680.5
|
4,680.5
|
6,429.9
|
6,494.8
|
6,494.8
|
6,554.1
|
6,743.6
|
6,743.6
|
6,769.7
|
6,897.0
|
6,897.0
|
6,794.7
|
6,790.4
|
6,790.4
|
7,320.2
|
7,626.1
|
7,626.1
|
7,295.7
|
Total equity
|
1,126.7
|
1,271.4
|
1,407.5
|
1,538.9
|
1,549.1
|
1,508.4
|
1,570.3
|
1,570.3
|
1,589.1
|
1,683.8
|
1,638.1
|
1,775.2
|
1,775.2
|
1,988.9
|
2,151.1
|
2,151.1
|
2,232.9
|
2,260.0
|
2,260.0
|
2,178.4
|
2,218.8
|
2,218.8
|
2,029.0
|
2,075.3
|
2,075.3
|
2,080.2
|
2,199.2
|
2,199.2
|
2,191.6
|
thereof issued capital
|
244.8
|
247.0
|
247.2
|
247.2
|
247.9
|
246.8
|
247.5
|
247.5
|
248.6
|
248.7
|
248.7
|
250.1
|
250.1
|
252.8
|
253.1
|
253.1
|
259.1
|
258.9
|
258.9
|
258.6
|
258.7
|
258.7
|
256.7
|
257.2
|
257.2
|
258.5
|
258.9
|
258.9
|
259.3
|
thereof capital reserves
|
1,120.4
|
1,140.9
|
1,161.0
|
1,182.4
|
1,155.6
|
1,136.2
|
1,155.3
|
1,155.3
|
1,187.8
|
1,200.5
|
1,215.5
|
1,245.8
|
1,245.8
|
1,376.5
|
1,428.9
|
1,428.9
|
1,448.1
|
1,376.2
|
1,376.2
|
1,299.2
|
1,285.9
|
1,285.9
|
1,168.5
|
1,168.8
|
1,168.8
|
1,220.1
|
1,237.8
|
1,237.8
|
1,259.0
|
thereof retained earnings
|
0.9
|
1.4
|
(2.4)
|
8.7
|
(4.9)
|
(7.6)
|
(11.0)
|
(11.0)
|
(13.0)
|
(15.6)
|
10.2
|
(6.9)
|
(6.9)
|
14.8
|
(7.3)
|
(7.3)
|
14.5
|
(6.5)
|
(6.5)
|
(2.5)
|
(37.0)
|
(37.0)
|
(45.5)
|
(14.5)
|
(14.5)
|
(33.1)
|
(31.8)
|
(31.8)
|
(22.4)
|
thereof accumulated loss
|
(239.4)
|
(118.0)
|
1.6
|
100.7
|
150.7
|
133.1
|
178.6
|
178.6
|
165.9
|
250.4
|
163.8
|
286.4
|
286.4
|
345.0
|
476.6
|
476.6
|
511.3
|
631.7
|
631.7
|
623.3
|
711.3
|
711.3
|
649.3
|
663.8
|
663.8
|
634.7
|
734.1
|
734.1
|
695.7
|
thereof non-controlling interest
|
(0.1)
|
(0.1)
|
(0.1)
|
(0.2)
|
(0.2)
|
(0.2)
|
(0.2)
|
(0.2)
|
(0.2)
|
(0.2)
|
(0.2)
|
(0.2)
|
(0.2)
|
(0.2)
|
(0.2)
|
(0.2)
|
(0.2)
|
(0.2)
|
(0.2)
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
30.9
|
31.3
|
32.5
|
71.9
|
70.9
|
504.6
|
498.6
|
498.6
|
540.7
|
542.6
|
919.3
|
920.5
|
920.5
|
1,805.5
|
1,404.2
|
1,404.2
|
1,584.3
|
1,559.1
|
1,559.1
|
1,560.4
|
1,580.7
|
1,580.7
|
1,705.1
|
1,736.1
|
1,736.1
|
1,746.3
|
1,760.0
|
1,760.0
|
1,730.3
|
thereof lease liabilities
|
17.6
|
14.4
|
11.2
|
8.4
|
5.6
|
442.0
|
433.0
|
433.0
|
474.2
|
481.4
|
477.5
|
471.1
|
471.1
|
461.8
|
443.0
|
443.0
|
609.8
|
590.1
|
590.1
|
585.8
|
579.0
|
579.0
|
713.3
|
692.1
|
692.1
|
689.2
|
670.1
|
670.1
|
651.8
|
thereof other non-current liabilities
|
7.5
|
7.8
|
8.8
|
63.5
|
65.3
|
#REF!
|
#REF!
|
#REF!
|
#REF!
|
61.2
|
64.8
|
73.1
|
73.1
|
968.1
|
961.2
|
961.2
|
974.5
|
969.1
|
969.1
|
974.6
|
1,001.7
|
1,001.7
|
991.8
|
1,044.0
|
1,044.0
|
1,057.2
|
1,089.9
|
1,089.9
|
1,078.4
|
Total current liabilities
|
627.9
|
813.8
|
1,098.2
|
1,369.5
|
1,613.7
|
1,745.5
|
1,718.3
|
1,718.3
|
2,086.2
|
2,106.7
|
2,037.6
|
1,984.7
|
1,984.7
|
2,635.4
|
2,939.5
|
2,939.5
|
2,736.9
|
2,924.5
|
2,943.1
|
3,030.9
|
3,097.5
|
3,097.5
|
3,060.6
|
2,978.9
|
2,978.9
|
3,493.8
|
3,666.9
|
3,666.9
|
3,373.8
|
thereof trade payables and similar liabilities
|
492.1
|
645.8
|
920.5
|
1,120.0
|
1,298.9
|
1,374.4
|
1,343.4
|
1,343.4
|
1,724.4
|
1,708.3
|
1,631.7
|
1,524.9
|
1,524.9
|
2,167.9
|
2,050.5
|
2,050.5
|
2,229.7
|
2,244.0
|
2,244.0
|
2,448.3
|
2,437.0
|
2,437.0
|
2,427.8
|
2,247.1
|
2,247.1
|
2,768.2
|
2,934.1
|
2,934.1
|
2,786.8
|
thereof other current liabilities
|
132.1
|
164.8
|
172.7
|
249.5
|
314.8
|
371.1
|
374.9
|
374.9
|
361.8
|
398.4
|
405.9
|
459.9
|
459.9
|
467.5
|
889.0
|
889.0
|
507.2
|
680.5
|
680.5
|
581.8
|
559.6
|
559.6
|
632.8
|
731.8
|
731.8
|
725.6
|
732.8
|
732.8
|
587.0
|
Total equity & liabilities
|
1,785.5
|
2,116.5
|
2,538.2
|
2,980.3
|
3,233.7
|
3,758.5
|
3,787.2
|
3,787.2
|
4,216.0
|
4,333.1
|
4,595.0
|
4,680.5
|
4,680.5
|
6,429.9
|
6,494.8
|
6,494.8
|
6,554.1
|
6,743.6
|
6,743.6
|
6,769.7
|
6,897.0
|
6,897.0
|
6,794.7
|
6,790.4
|
6,790.4
|
7,320.2
|
7,626.1
|
7,626.1
|
7,295.7
|
Net working capital
|
(3.6)
|
(2.6)
|
(127.6)
|
(62.4)
|
(84.3)
|
(12.4)
|
(78.6)
|
(78.6)
|
(69.7)
|
(147.7)
|
41.3
|
(31.2)
|
(31.2)
|
(222.6)
|
(87.4)
|
(87.4)
|
87.9
|
12.8
|
12.8
|
118.1
|
(162.1)
|
(162.1)
|
160.3
|
206.6
|
206.6
|
121.6
|
(211.6)
|
(211.6)
|
8.9
6_Group cash flow statement
|
Zalando group cash flow statement (in EUR m) as of Q1/23
|
Year FY/14
|
Year FY/15
|
Year FY/16
|
Year FY/17
|
Year FY/18
|
Quarter Q1/19
|
Quarter Q2/19
|
Half-Year H1/19
|
Quarter Q3/19
|
Quarter Q4/19
|
Year FY/19
|
Quarter Q1/20
|
Quarter Q2/20
|
Half-Year H1/20
|
Quarter Q3/20
|
Quarter Q4/20
|
Year FY/20
|
Quarter Q1/21
|
Quarter Q2/21
|
Half-year H1/21
|
Quarter Q3/21
|
Quarter Q4/21
|
Year FY/21
|
Quarter Q1/22
|
Quarter Q1/22
|
Quarter Q2/22
|
Half-Year H1/22
|
Quarter Q3/22
|
Quarter Q4/22
|
Year FY/22
|
Quarter Q1/23
|
Net income for the period
|
47.2
|
121.5
|
120.5
|
101.6
|
51.2
|
(17.6)
|
45.5
|
27.9
|
(13.6)
|
85.4
|
99.7
|
(86.4)
|
122.6
|
36.2
|
58.5
|
131.4
|
226.1
|
34.5
|
120.4
|
154.9
|
(8.4)
|
88.0
|
234.5
|
(61.3)
|
20.01.2022
|
14.0
|
(47.3)
|
(35.4)
|
99.5
|
16.8
|
(38.5)
|
Non-cash expenses from share-based payments
|
19.8
|
17.9
|
19.9
|
27.5
|
43.3
|
11.8
|
9.7
|
21.5
|
13.2
|
11.3
|
46.0
|
14.4
|
13.5
|
27.9
|
13.2
|
12.7
|
53.8
|
14.8
|
11.3
|
26.0
|
14.3
|
16.9
|
57.3
|
16.3
|
20.01.2022
|
16.4
|
32.7
|
17.3
|
22.5
|
72.5
|
21.1
|
Cash settlement of claims from share-based payments
|
0.0
|
(2.3)
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
(3.5)
|
(3.5)
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
20.01.2022
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and amortization of intangible assets
|
25.8
|
34.2
|
48.2
|
58.7
|
86.5
|
42.8
|
51.3
|
94.1
|
46.3
|
54.3
|
194.8
|
50.6
|
52.2
|
102.8
|
51.8
|
59.8
|
214.5
|
53.3
|
57.3
|
110.5
|
58.5
|
66.4
|
235.4
|
61.7
|
20.01.2022
|
66.5
|
128.2
|
91.0
|
93.2
|
312.4
|
77.3
|
Income taxes
|
10.5
|
(34.9)
|
72.5
|
73.6
|
54.4
|
(3.6)
|
40.8
|
37.2
|
(5.0)
|
13.0
|
45.2
|
(47.3)
|
75.1
|
27.8
|
32.3
|
32.3
|
92.4
|
16.5
|
54.1
|
70.6
|
(16.9)
|
66.0
|
119.7
|
(28.2)
|
20.01.2022
|
44.8
|
16.7
|
(3.4)
|
8.7
|
22.0
|
(13.3)
|
Income taxes paid, less refunds
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
(33.8)
|
(49.4)
|
(42.2)
|
(13.3)
|
(40.5)
|
(53.8)
|
(20.7)
|
(22.0)
|
(96.5)
|
(21.4)
|
(10.5)
|
(31.9)
|
(3.1)
|
(81.8)
|
(116.7)
|
(24.9)
|
(25.5)
|
(50.5)
|
(28.2)
|
(27.7)
|
(106.3)
|
(21.1)
|
20.01.2022
|
(13.2)
|
(34.3)
|
(18.3)
|
(11.4)
|
(64.1)
|
(32.0)
|
Change in provisions
|
1.0
|
(0.5)
|
0.1
|
(1.5)
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
0.4
|
0.7
|
5.0
|
6.1
|
(1.6)
|
(1.1)
|
(2.7)
|
(3.6)
|
4.1
|
(2.1)
|
(0.2)
|
(0.3)
|
(0.5)
|
0.1
|
(0.2)
|
(0.5)
|
0.0
|
20.01.2022
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
7.2
|
7.2
|
2.5
|
Other non-cash income/expenses
|
(0.2)
|
(1.0)
|
1.2
|
6.5
|
4.2
|
0.3
|
6.2
|
6.5
|
(1.3)
|
(0.2)
|
5.0
|
1.9
|
0.6
|
2.5
|
2.3
|
(0.5)
|
4.3
|
2.1
|
5.3
|
7.4
|
(6.3)
|
(3.7)
|
(2.7)
|
(1.6)
|
20.01.2022
|
0.0
|
(1.7)
|
4.3
|
11.1
|
13.8
|
11.0
|
Change in inventories and receivables
|
(68.7)
|
(154.2)
|
(147.4)
|
(251.0)
|
(157.0)
|
(147.4)
|
97.2
|
(50.2)
|
(389.9)
|
94.1
|
(346.0)
|
(112.4)
|
179.3
|
67.0
|
(451.7)
|
(17.8)
|
(402.5)
|
(354.3)
|
60.7
|
(293.7)
|
(309.7)
|
291.6
|
(311.8)
|
(313.3)
|
20.01.2022
|
134.4
|
(178.9)
|
(418.0)
|
167.3
|
(429.6)
|
(73.2)
|
Change in trade payables and similar liabilities
|
94.9
|
154.9
|
264.3
|
198.4
|
180.6
|
75.0
|
(41.8)
|
33.2
|
389.0
|
(18.6)
|
403.6
|
(70.9)
|
(104.4)
|
(175.3)
|
606.4
|
(101.9)
|
329.2
|
198.1
|
(0.8)
|
197.4
|
206.8
|
(12.5)
|
391.7
|
(20.0)
|
20.01.2022
|
(180.9)
|
(200.9)
|
521.0
|
169.7
|
489.9
|
(143.3)
|
Change in other assets/liabilities
|
44.6
|
(16.2)
|
(69.7)
|
29.2
|
(8.5)
|
(6.7)
|
(25.4)
|
(32.1)
|
(19.5)
|
20.9
|
(30.7)
|
12.3
|
58.5
|
70.7
|
(93.8)
|
155.2
|
132.1
|
(42.7)
|
79.5
|
36.8
|
(97.6)
|
59.7
|
(1.1)
|
(94.0)
|
20.01.2022
|
54.2
|
(39.8)
|
(16.9)
|
75.8
|
19.1
|
21.6
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
174.9
|
119.4
|
275.8
|
193.7
|
212.8
|
(58.6)
|
143.2
|
84.6
|
(0.7)
|
243.3
|
327.2
|
(260.8)
|
385.8
|
124.9
|
212.3
|
190.1
|
527.4
|
(102.9)
|
361.8
|
259.0
|
(187.3)
|
544.5
|
616.2
|
(461.5)
|
20.01.2022
|
136.2
|
(325.3)
|
141.6
|
643.5
|
459.9
|
(166.8)
|
Payments received from the sale of fixed assets
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
58.9
|
22.5
|
0.0
|
22.5
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
22.5
|
6.0
|
0.0
|
6.0
|
32.7
|
0.0
|
38.7
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
20.01.2022
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Cash paid for investments in property, plant and equipment and in intangible assets
|
(51.1)
|
(60.0)
|
(181.7)
|
(243.9)
|
(278.4)
|
(42.3)
|
(55.1)
|
(97.4)
|
(88.0)
|
(121.1)
|
(306.5)
|
(47.8)
|
(43.3)
|
(91.1)
|
(31.9)
|
(127.1)
|
(250.0)
|
(39.8)
|
(51.6)
|
(91.4)
|
(57.7)
|
(183.9)
|
(332.9)
|
(66.3)
|
20.01.2022
|
(74.5)
|
(140.8)
|
(77.0)
|
(133.9)
|
(351.7)
|
(37.7)
|
Cash paid for acquisition of shares in associated companies and subsidiaries less cash acquired
|
0.0
|
(16.8)
|
(30.4)
|
(34.9)
|
(7.1)
|
0.0
|
(1.7)
|
(1.7)
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
(1.7)
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
(31.5)
|
(31.5)
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
(3.9)
|
20.01.2022
|
(5.5)
|
(9.4)
|
(113.0)
|
(4.5)
|
(127.0)
|
(0.5)
|
Cash received from/paid for investments in term deposits
|
0.0
|
(155.0)
|
(65.0)
|
180.0
|
20.0
|
(5.0)
|
0.0
|
(5.0)
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
(5.0)
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
25.0
|
25.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
(3.0)
|
0.0
|
(3.0)
|
0.0
|
20.01.2022
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Change in restricted cash
|
(0.8)
|
35.3
|
0.0
|
10.4
|
(0.4)
|
0.4
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
(0.2)
|
(0.2)
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
20.01.2022
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2.5
|
0.0
|
Cash flow from investing activities
|
(51.9)
|
(196.5)
|
(277.1)
|
(88.3)
|
(207.0)
|
(24.4)
|
(56.8)
|
(81.2)
|
(88.0)
|
(121.1)
|
(290.3)
|
(41.8)
|
(43.3)
|
(85.1)
|
0.8
|
(133.6)
|
(217.8)
|
(39.8)
|
(51.8)
|
(91.6)
|
(60.5)
|
(183.8)
|
(335.9)
|
(70.2)
|
20.01.2022
|
(77.5)
|
(147.7)
|
(190.1)
|
(138.4)
|
(476.2)
|
(38.2)
|
Free cash flow
|
123.8
|
42.6
|
63.7
|
(85.0)
|
(13.8)
|
(78.4)
|
86.4
|
8.0
|
(88.7)
|
122.2
|
41.6
|
(302.6)
|
342.5
|
39.9
|
213.1
|
31.5
|
284.5
|
(142.7)
|
310.2
|
167.6
|
(245.0)
|
360.6
|
283.2
|
(531.7)
|
20.01.2022
|
56.2
|
(475.5)
|
(48.4)
|
505.1
|
(18.8)
|
(205.0)
|
Cash received from capital increases by the shareholders and stock option exercises less transaction costs
|
510.1
|
6.4
|
1.1
|
3.9
|
38.2
|
6.7
|
9.9
|
16.6
|
20.4
|
1.5
|
38.5
|
0.6
|
20.5
|
21.1
|
23.0
|
11.0
|
55.1
|
14.5
|
5.0
|
19.4
|
2.7
|
0.3
|
22.5
|
0.5
|
20.01.2022
|
0.5
|
0.9
|
0.1
|
3.3
|
4.4
|
0.4
|
Cash received from loans
|
3.9
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
375.0
|
0.0
|
375.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
375.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
20.01.2022
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Repurchase of treasury shares
|
0.0
|
(1.7)
|
0.0
|
(11.3)
|
(111.3)
|
(38.8)
|
0.0
|
(38.8)
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
(38.8)
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
(105.7)
|
(105.7)
|
(94.3)
|
0.0
|
(200.0)
|
(136.0)
|
20.01.2022
|
0.0
|
(136.0)
|
0.0
|
(0.2)
|
(136.2)
|
0.0
|
Cash payments for the principal portion of lease liabilities
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
(10.0)
|
(12.8)
|
(22.8)
|
(15.3)
|
(16.1)
|
(54.2)
|
(15.3)
|
(17.5)
|
(32.8)
|
(17.3)
|
(17.0)
|
(67.2)
|
(17.6)
|
(23.6)
|
(41.3)
|
(19.1)
|
(24.1)
|
(84.5)
|
(23.9)
|
20.01.2022
|
(25.6)
|
(49.5)
|
(32.4)
|
(28.9)
|
(110.8)
|
(30.0)
|
Cash repayments of loans and similar payments
|
(3.2)
|
(3.2)
|
(3.2)
|
(3.2)
|
(2.8)
|
(0.4)
|
(0.7)
|
(1.1)
|
(1.0)
|
(0.7)
|
(2.8)
|
(0.7)
|
(0.7)
|
(1.4)
|
(0.7)
|
(0.7)
|
(2.8)
|
(375.0)
|
(1.4)
|
(376.4)
|
(0.7)
|
(0.6)
|
(377.7)
|
0.0
|
20.01.2022
|
(3.3)
|
(3.3)
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
(3.3)
|
0.0
|
Cash received from the issue of convertible bonds
|
999.2
|
(5.2)
|
994.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
20.01.2022
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Cash flow from financing activities
|
510.8
|
1.5
|
(2.9)
|
(10.6)
|
(75.9)
|
(42.6)
|
(3.5)
|
(46.1)
|
4.1
|
(15.4)
|
(57.3)
|
359.6
|
2.2
|
361.8
|
1,004.2
|
(11.9)
|
1,354.1
|
(378.1)
|
(125.8)
|
(503.9)
|
(111.5)
|
(24.4)
|
(639.8)
|
(159.5)
|
20.01.2022
|
(28.4)
|
(187.9)
|
(32.2)
|
(25.8)
|
(245.9)
|
(29.6)
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents from cash relevant transactions
|
633.8
|
(75.6)
|
(4.1)
|
94.8
|
(70.1)
|
(125.5)
|
82.9
|
(42.6)
|
(84.6)
|
106.8
|
(20.4)
|
57.0
|
344.7
|
401.7
|
1,217.3
|
44.6
|
1,663.6
|
(520.8)
|
184.3
|
(336.5)
|
(359.3)
|
336.2
|
(359.6)
|
(691.2)
|
20.01.2022
|
30.4
|
(660.8)
|
(80.7)
|
479.3
|
(262.1)
|
(234.5)
|
Change in cash and cash equivalents due to exchange rate movements
|
0.0
|
0.9
|
0.5
|
(1.9)
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
1.6
|
2.0
|
(2.8)
|
2.7
|
1.9
|
0.5
|
(1.3)
|
(0.8)
|
1.1
|
3.6
|
3.9
|
0.6
|
(9.5)
|
(8.8)
|
9.7
|
2.6
|
3.5
|
(1.9)
|
20.01.2022
|
5.9
|
4.0
|
(1.0)
|
(3.9)
|
(0.9)
|
(5.5)
|
