Zalando generated net income of €56m in Q2 2025, over triple the €15m recorded a year ago. In particular, this increase reflects higher operating profitability in a context of cost control.



Adjusted EBIT amounted to €144m, up 70% y-o-y, supported by an improvement in gross margin and lower logistics costs. The adjusted EBIT margin reached 4.2%, compared with 2.5% in Q2 2024.



Revenue remained broadly the same at €3.4bn, down very slightly (-1% on a reported basis), but stable at constant exchange rates.



Gross merchandise volume (GMV) declined by 2% to €3.9bn, reflecting weak demand in a still challenging macroeconomic environment.



Diluted EPS came in at €0.22, compared with €0.06 a year earlier. Zalando posted free cash flow of €214m, a significant improvement after a negative flow of €80m in Q2 2024.



We have demonstrated our ability to generate profits in a complex environment while continuing our strategic transformation, said Sandra Dembeck, Zalando's CFO.



For FY 2025, Zalando is confirming its guidance, targeting stable to slightly positive GMV growth, stable to slightly lower revenue, and adjusted EBIT of between €380m and €450m.