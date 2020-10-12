Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Zalando SE    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO SE

(ZAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/12 08:22:51 am
85.17 EUR   -0.55%
08:05aZALANDO : Raises 2020 Full Year Outlook on the Back of Strong Third Quarter
PU
05:01aZALANDO : Independant Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
03:20aZALANDO : Warburg Research is less optimistic
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Zalando : Raises 2020 Full Year Outlook on the Back of Strong Third Quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 08:05am EDT
Zalando SE Raises 2020 Full Year Outlook on the Back of Strong Third Quarter
Published on08.10.2020

Financial Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

BERLIN, October 8, 2020 // Zalando SE, Europe's leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle, raises its outlook for the 2020 financial year after exceptionally strong and profitable growth in the third quarter.


The company now expects gross merchandise volume (GMV) to grow 25-27%, revenues to grow 20-22% and an adjusted EBIT of 375-425 million euros for the financial year 2020. In its outlook published on July 15, 2020, Zalando previously assumed GMV growth of 20-25%, revenue growth of 15-20% and adjusted EBIT of 250-300 million euros for the full year.


According to preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2020, Zalando increased its gross merchandise volume (GMV) by 28-31% to 2.43-2.48 billion euros (Q3 2019: 1.89 billion euros) and revenues by 20-23% to 1.83-1.87 billion euros (Q3 2019: 1.52 billion). The adjusted EBIT in the same period is expected between 100-130 million euros (Q3 2019: 6.3 million).


The continued very strong and successful execution of the Zalando platform strategy, against the backdrop of an accelerated consumer demand shift towards digital offerings in the course of the corona pandemic, has positively impacted the strong development in the third quarter. Zalando also benefited from a continued lower return rate and a substantial one-off effect caused by the reversal of the exceptional write-down of inventories. These had been booked in March, at a point in time when the subsequent fast and sustained recovery of consumer demand was not foreseeable.


Zalando will publish its financial figures for the third quarter on November 4, 2020 as planned.


Person making the notification: Dr. Martin Hager, Team Lead Capital Markets Law

Boiler Plate - Q2 2020 - EN

About Zalando

Zalando is Europe's leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle. Founded in Berlin in 2008, we bring head-to-toe fashion to more than 34 million active customers in 17 markets, offering clothing, footwear, accessories and beauty. The assortment of international brands ranges from world famous names to local labels. Our platform is a one-stop fashion destination for inspiration, innovation and interaction. As Europe's most fashionable tech company, we work hard to find digital solutions for every aspect of the fashion journey: for our customers, partners and every valuable player in the Zalando story. Our goal is to become the starting point for fashion.

Name Alexander Styles
Position: Corporate Communications / Financial Communications
Email: alexander.styles@zalando.de
All Contacts

Disclaimer

Zalando SE published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 12:04:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ZALANDO SE
08:05aZALANDO : Raises 2020 Full Year Outlook on the Back of Strong Third Quarter
PU
05:01aZALANDO : Independant Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
03:20aZALANDO : Warburg Research is less optimistic
MD
10/09EUROPE : European stocks rack up second week of gains, Pandora leaps
RE
10/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Acquisitions, acquisitions, acquisitions
10/09ZALANDO : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
10/09ZALANDO : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/09ZALANDO : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
10/09European stocks rack up second week of gains, Pandora leaps
RE
10/09ZALANDO : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 770 M 9 163 M 9 163 M
Net income 2020 175 M 206 M 206 M
Net cash 2020 756 M 891 M 891 M
P/E ratio 2020 124x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21 544 M 25 457 M 25 405 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,68x
EV / Sales 2021 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 13 744
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart ZALANDO SE
Duration : Period :
Zalando SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZALANDO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 76,97 €
Last Close Price 85,64 €
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target -10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer
Rubin Ritter Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer
Cristina Stenbeck Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Schröder Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZALANDO SE89.55%25 457
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-22.86%89 292
KERING SA-0.58%85 943
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.6.49%66 901
ROSS STORES, INC.-15.47%35 035
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-15.03%30 448
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group