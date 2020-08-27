|
Zalando SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
08/27/2020 | 12:10pm EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
27.08.2020 / 18:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Rubin
|Last name(s):
|Ritter
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000ZAL1111
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares by virtue of exercising stock options
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.00 EUR
|150000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|1.0000 EUR
|150000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|
|
|All news about ZALANDO SE
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
7 691 M
9 064 M
9 064 M
|Net income 2020
|
130 M
154 M
154 M
|Net cash 2020
|
709 M
836 M
836 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|144x
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
18 702 M
22 103 M
22 041 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|2,34x
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,97x
|Nbr of Employees
|13 744
|Free-Float
|63,4%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ZALANDO SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|33
|Average target price
|
66,55 €
|Last Close Price
|
74,78 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
13,7%
|Spread / Average Target
|
-11,0%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-58,5%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|ZALANDO SE
|65.52%
|22 103