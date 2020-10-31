Log in
Zalando SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/31/2020 | 07:05am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.10.2020 / 12:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: James Marvin
Last name(s): Freeman

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
85.3600 EUR 1792.56 EUR
85.3800 EUR 8538.00 EUR
85.3800 EUR 8196.48 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
85.3781 EUR 18527.0400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


31.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63370  31.10.2020 

© EQS 2020

