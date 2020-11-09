Zalando SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.11.2020 / 20:11

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: James Marvin Last name(s): Freeman

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Zalando SE

b) LEI

529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 90.78 EUR 2451.06 EUR 90.76 EUR 1089.12 EUR 90.74 EUR 998.14 EUR 90.74 EUR 13611.00 EUR 90.74 EUR 16514.68 EUR 90.7 EUR 1904.70 EUR 90.68 EUR 1450.88 EUR 90.7 EUR 2539.60 EUR 90.68 EUR 634.76 EUR 90.68 EUR 7707.80 EUR 90.68 EUR 6619.64 EUR 90.7 EUR 3900.10 EUR 90.68 EUR 2448.36 EUR 90.68 EUR 3355.16 EUR 90.68 EUR 4443.32 EUR 90.56 EUR 2445.12 EUR 90.58 EUR 815.22 EUR 90.52 EUR 2172.48 EUR 90.26 EUR 722.08 EUR 90.32 EUR 8309.44 EUR 90.36 EUR 903.60 EUR 90.36 EUR 2439.72 EUR 90.38 EUR 632.66 EUR 90.4200 EUR 3526.38 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 90.6380 EUR 91635.0200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-09; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Chi-X Europe Ltd Crest MIC: CHIX

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

09.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

