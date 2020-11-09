Zalando SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.11.2020 / 20:22

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: James Marvin Last name(s): Freeman

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Zalando SE

b) LEI

529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 90.7600 EUR 7079.28 EUR 90.7400 EUR 7168.46 EUR 90.7400 EUR 7077.72 EUR 90.7200 EUR 10523.52 EUR 90.7000 EUR 2448.90 EUR 90.6800 EUR 14146.08 EUR 90.7200 EUR 6441.12 EUR 90.8200 EUR 8718.72 EUR 90.7000 EUR 6983.90 EUR 90.7000 EUR 181.40 EUR 90.6800 EUR 1904.28 EUR 90.6600 EUR 181.32 EUR 90.6800 EUR 10700.24 EUR 90.6800 EUR 3899.24 EUR 90.7000 EUR 7165.30 EUR 90.7400 EUR 15698.02 EUR 90.7400 EUR 6986.98 EUR 90.7200 EUR 5896.80 EUR 90.6800 EUR 3627.20 EUR 90.6800 EUR 14962.20 EUR 90.7000 EUR 7074.60 EUR 90.6800 EUR 8251.88 EUR 90.6400 EUR 13867.92 EUR 90.5800 EUR 4529.00 EUR 90.5400 EUR 2625.66 EUR 90.5000 EUR 7602.00 EUR 90.3800 EUR 9851.42 EUR 90.2800 EUR 5416.80 EUR 90.2600 EUR 5144.82 EUR 90.2600 EUR 4061.70 EUR 90.3200 EUR 8399.76 EUR 90.3200 EUR 2528.96 EUR 90.3200 EUR 13367.36 EUR 90.3400 EUR 15899.84 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 90.5978 EUR 250412.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-09; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

09.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

