ZALANDO SE

(ZAL)
Zalando SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/09/2020 | 02:25pm EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.11.2020 / 20:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: James Marvin
Last name(s): Freeman

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
90.7600 EUR 7079.28 EUR
90.7400 EUR 7168.46 EUR
90.7400 EUR 7077.72 EUR
90.7200 EUR 10523.52 EUR
90.7000 EUR 2448.90 EUR
90.6800 EUR 14146.08 EUR
90.7200 EUR 6441.12 EUR
90.8200 EUR 8718.72 EUR
90.7000 EUR 6983.90 EUR
90.7000 EUR 181.40 EUR
90.6800 EUR 1904.28 EUR
90.6600 EUR 181.32 EUR
90.6800 EUR 10700.24 EUR
90.6800 EUR 3899.24 EUR
90.7000 EUR 7165.30 EUR
90.7400 EUR 15698.02 EUR
90.7400 EUR 6986.98 EUR
90.7200 EUR 5896.80 EUR
90.6800 EUR 3627.20 EUR
90.6800 EUR 14962.20 EUR
90.7000 EUR 7074.60 EUR
90.6800 EUR 8251.88 EUR
90.6400 EUR 13867.92 EUR
90.5800 EUR 4529.00 EUR
90.5400 EUR 2625.66 EUR
90.5000 EUR 7602.00 EUR
90.3800 EUR 9851.42 EUR
90.2800 EUR 5416.80 EUR
90.2600 EUR 5144.82 EUR
90.2600 EUR 4061.70 EUR
90.3200 EUR 8399.76 EUR
90.3200 EUR 2528.96 EUR
90.3200 EUR 13367.36 EUR
90.3400 EUR 15899.84 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
90.5978 EUR 250412.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-09; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


09.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63466  09.11.2020 


© EQS 2020
