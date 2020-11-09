Zalando SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.11.2020 / 20:30

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: James Marvin Last name(s): Freeman

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Zalando SE

b) LEI

529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 90.7400 EUR 2449.98 EUR 90.7600 EUR 181.52 EUR 90.7200 EUR 181.44 EUR 90.7000 EUR 2448.90 EUR 90.7400 EUR 2449.98 EUR 90.6800 EUR 2448.36 EUR 90.7000 EUR 2448.90 EUR 90.7000 EUR 2448.90 EUR 90.6800 EUR 2448.36 EUR 90.4000 EUR 2440.80 EUR 90.3800 EUR 1084.56 EUR 90.3800 EUR 2440.26 EUR 90.2600 EUR 451.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 90.6184 EUR 23923.2600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-09; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Turquoise MIC: TQUA

