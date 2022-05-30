Zalando SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.05.2022 / 17:49

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Aktieselskabet af 1.2.2017

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Anders Holch Last name(s): Povlsen Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Zalando SE

b) LEI

529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 32.12 EUR 32.12 EUR 32.12 EUR 2794.44 EUR 32.13 EUR 2795.31 EUR 32.13 EUR 2377.62 EUR 32.14 EUR 2796.18 EUR 32.15 EUR 6430.00 EUR 32.15 EUR 2732.75 EUR 32.16 EUR 3473.28 EUR 32.16 EUR 2733.60 EUR 32.16 EUR 4212.96 EUR 32.17 EUR 2605.77 EUR 32.17 EUR 4214.27 EUR 32.18 EUR 2606.58 EUR 32.18 EUR 4215.58 EUR 32.19 EUR 2736.15 EUR 32.19 EUR 4216.89 EUR 32.12 EUR 6424.00 EUR 32.12 EUR 2794.44 EUR 32.12 EUR 2794.44 EUR 32.14 EUR 6428.00 EUR 32.14 EUR 2796.18 EUR 32.08 EUR 4587.44 EUR 32.07 EUR 2790.09 EUR 32.08 EUR 2790.96 EUR 32.09 EUR 2920.19 EUR 32.10 EUR 2921.10 EUR 32.10 EUR 1284.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 32.14 EUR 89504.34 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

24/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE MIC: AQEU

