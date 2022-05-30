Log in
    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO SE

(ZAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/30 12:01:52 pm EDT
39.19 EUR   +4.56%
12:01pZALANDO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:56aZALANDO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:52aZALANDO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Zalando SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/30/2022 | 11:52am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.05.2022 / 17:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Aktieselskabet af 1.2.2017

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Anders Holch
Last name(s): Povlsen
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
32.12 EUR 32.12 EUR
32.12 EUR 2794.44 EUR
32.13 EUR 2795.31 EUR
32.13 EUR 2377.62 EUR
32.14 EUR 2796.18 EUR
32.15 EUR 6430.00 EUR
32.15 EUR 2732.75 EUR
32.16 EUR 3473.28 EUR
32.16 EUR 2733.60 EUR
32.16 EUR 4212.96 EUR
32.17 EUR 2605.77 EUR
32.17 EUR 4214.27 EUR
32.18 EUR 2606.58 EUR
32.18 EUR 4215.58 EUR
32.19 EUR 2736.15 EUR
32.19 EUR 4216.89 EUR
32.12 EUR 6424.00 EUR
32.12 EUR 2794.44 EUR
32.12 EUR 2794.44 EUR
32.14 EUR 6428.00 EUR
32.14 EUR 2796.18 EUR
32.08 EUR 4587.44 EUR
32.07 EUR 2790.09 EUR
32.08 EUR 2790.96 EUR
32.09 EUR 2920.19 EUR
32.10 EUR 2921.10 EUR
32.10 EUR 1284.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
32.14 EUR 89504.34 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE
MIC: AQEU


30.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75499  30.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1364171&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
