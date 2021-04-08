Zalando SE: Proposed Change to the Supervisory Board
Published on08.04.2021
Niklas Östberg is proposed to succeed Jørgen Madsen Lindemann as Member of the Supervisory Board
Zalando Annual General Meeting 2021 will be held virtually on May 19, 2021
Berlin, April 8, 2021 // The Supervisory Board of Zalando has proposed the election of Niklas Östberg to the Supervisory Board. Niklas Östberg is the CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero and he will succeed Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, who informed the Nomination Committee that he will not stand for re-election to the Supervisory Board after serving as a member since 2016.
Cristina Stenbeck, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board and Nomination Committee of the Supervisory Board, says: 'We look forward to working with Niklas Östberg as a new member of Zalando's Supervisory Board. Niklas is an experienced CEO, leading a global platform business that operates in several overlapping markets with Zalando's own geographic footprint. Under Niklas' leadership, Delivery Hero has continued to deliver growth as well as continued value creation through smart capital allocation, compelling localisation and talent acquisition strategies. We are confident that Niklas will bring beneficial insights and perspectives to the work of the Supervisory Board.'
Stenbeck continues: 'On behalf of the Supervisory Board I would like to take this opportunity to thank Jørgen Madsen Lindemann for his exceptional contribution to Zalando over the past five years. His leadership on the previous and new proposed remuneration frameworks have been instrumental in attracting and retaining our very talented team at Zalando.'
The Annual General Meeting 2021 will be held on May 19, 2021, as a virtual meeting. The full invitation to the Annual General Meeting and more information are available on the Zalando corporate website.
About Zalando*
Zalando is Europe's leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle. Founded in Berlin in 2008, we bring head-to-toe fashion to more than 38 million active customers in 17 markets, offering clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty. The assortment of international brands ranges from world famous names to local labels. Our platform is a one-stop fashion destination for inspiration, innovation, and interaction. As Europe's most fashionable tech company, we work hard to find digital solutions for every aspect of the fashion journey: for our customers, partners and every valuable player in the Zalando story. Our vision is to be the Starting Point for Fashion and a sustainable platform with a net-positive impact for people and the planet.