Zalando SE: Proposed Change to the Supervisory Board

Niklas Östberg is proposed to succeed Jørgen Madsen Lindemann as Member of the Supervisory Board

Zalando Annual General Meeting 2021 will be held virtually on May 19, 2021

Berlin, April 8, 2021 // The Supervisory Board of Zalando has proposed the election of Niklas Östberg to the Supervisory Board. Niklas Östberg is the CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero and he will succeed Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, who informed the Nomination Committee that he will not stand for re-election to the Supervisory Board after serving as a member since 2016.

Cristina Stenbeck, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board and Nomination Committee of the Supervisory Board, says: 'We look forward to working with Niklas Östberg as a new member of Zalando's Supervisory Board. Niklas is an experienced CEO, leading a global platform business that operates in several overlapping markets with Zalando's own geographic footprint. Under Niklas' leadership, Delivery Hero has continued to deliver growth as well as continued value creation through smart capital allocation, compelling localisation and talent acquisition strategies. We are confident that Niklas will bring beneficial insights and perspectives to the work of the Supervisory Board.'

Stenbeck continues: 'On behalf of the Supervisory Board I would like to take this opportunity to thank Jørgen Madsen Lindemann for his exceptional contribution to Zalando over the past five years. His leadership on the previous and new proposed remuneration frameworks have been instrumental in attracting and retaining our very talented team at Zalando.'

The Annual General Meeting 2021 will be held on May 19, 2021, as a virtual meeting. The full invitation to the Annual General Meeting and more information are available on the Zalando corporate website.