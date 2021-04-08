Log in
ZALANDO SE

ZALANDO SE

(ZAL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/08 07:04:45 am
87.31 EUR   +0.36%
Zalando SE: Proposed Change to the Supervisory Board
PU
05:14aPRESS RELEASE  : Zalando SE: Proposed Change to the Supervisory Board
DJ
05:13aZALANDO SE : Proposed Change to the Supervisory Board
EQ
Zalando SE: Proposed Change to the Supervisory Board

04/08/2021 | 06:36am EDT
Zalando SE: Proposed Change to the Supervisory Board
Published on08.04.2021
  • Niklas Östberg is proposed to succeed Jørgen Madsen Lindemann as Member of the Supervisory Board
  • Zalando Annual General Meeting 2021 will be held virtually on May 19, 2021

Berlin, April 8, 2021 // The Supervisory Board of Zalando has proposed the election of Niklas Östberg to the Supervisory Board. Niklas Östberg is the CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero and he will succeed Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, who informed the Nomination Committee that he will not stand for re-election to the Supervisory Board after serving as a member since 2016.

Cristina Stenbeck, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board and Nomination Committee of the Supervisory Board, says: 'We look forward to working with Niklas Östberg as a new member of Zalando's Supervisory Board. Niklas is an experienced CEO, leading a global platform business that operates in several overlapping markets with Zalando's own geographic footprint. Under Niklas' leadership, Delivery Hero has continued to deliver growth as well as continued value creation through smart capital allocation, compelling localisation and talent acquisition strategies. We are confident that Niklas will bring beneficial insights and perspectives to the work of the Supervisory Board.'

Stenbeck continues: 'On behalf of the Supervisory Board I would like to take this opportunity to thank Jørgen Madsen Lindemann for his exceptional contribution to Zalando over the past five years. His leadership on the previous and new proposed remuneration frameworks have been instrumental in attracting and retaining our very talented team at Zalando.'

The Annual General Meeting 2021 will be held on May 19, 2021, as a virtual meeting. The full invitation to the Annual General Meeting and more information are available on the Zalando corporate website.

About Zalando*

Zalando is Europe's leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle. Founded in Berlin in 2008, we bring head-to-toe fashion to more than 38 million active customers in 17 markets, offering clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty. The assortment of international brands ranges from world famous names to local labels. Our platform is a one-stop fashion destination for inspiration, innovation, and interaction. As Europe's most fashionable tech company, we work hard to find digital solutions for every aspect of the fashion journey: for our customers, partners and every valuable player in the Zalando story. Our vision is to be the Starting Point for Fashion and a sustainable platform with a net-positive impact for people and the planet.

*) as of Dec 31, 2020

Name Alexander Styles
Position: Corporate Communications / Financial Communications
Email: alexander.styles@zalando.de
Name Patrick Kofler
Position: Head of Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@zalando.de
Zalando SE published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 10:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
