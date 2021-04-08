|
Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
08.04.2021 / 18:10
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Zalando SE
|Street:
|Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
|Postal code:
|10243
|City:
|Berlin
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|X
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Natural person (first name, surname): Anders Holch Povlsen
Date of birth: 04 Nov 1972
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|Aktieselskabet af 1.2.2017
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|9.83 %
|0.00 %
|9.83 %
|260939349
|Previous notification
|10.02 %
|0.00 %
|10.02 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000ZAL1111
|0
|25649078
|0.00 %
|9.83 %
|Total
|25649078
|9.83 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Anders Holch Povlsen
| %
| %
| %
|Heartland A/S
| %
| %
| %
|Bestseller United A/S
| %
| %
| %
|Aktieselskabet af 1.2.2017
|9.83 %
| %
|9.83 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|Change of breakdown of voting rights due to exercise of share options on 22 March 2021 (end of day) resulting in increase of total voting rights and passiv dilution of notifier's shareholding
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
9 969 M
11 872 M
11 872 M
|Net income 2021
|
205 M
244 M
244 M
|Net cash 2021
|
1 259 M
1 499 M
1 499 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|111x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
22 022 M
26 192 M
26 227 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|2,08x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,73x
|Nbr of Employees
|14 194
|Free-Float
|62,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ZALANDO SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|34
|Average target price
|
97,51 €
|Last Close Price
|
87,00 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
49,4%
|Spread / Average Target
|
12,1%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-56,6%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|ZALANDO SE
|-4.46%
|26 192