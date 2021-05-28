Log in
    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO SE

(ZAL)
  Report
Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/28/2021 | 02:49am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Zalando SE
Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.05.2021 / 08:47
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Zalando SE
Street: Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
Postal code: 10243
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
20 May 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.09 % 1.74 % 4.83 % 260939349
Previous notification 2.71 % 1.30 % 4.01 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000ZAL1111 0 8059650 0.00 % 3.09 %
Total 8059650 3.09 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call Option From 21.05.2021 to 18.03.2022 at any time 128200 0.05 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 1730411 0.66 %
    Total 1858611 0.71 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Retail Structured Product From 15.04.2069 to 30.12.2070 at any time Cash 212 0 %
Retail Structured Product - Note From 25.06.2021 to 13.10.2023 at any time Cash 222 0 %
Equity Swap From 18.01.2022 to 11.05.2023 at any time Cash 2184280 0.84 %
Compound Option From 25.06.2021 to 06.05.2024 at any time Cash 10265 0 %
Put Option From 17.09.2021 to 17.12.2021 at any time Physical 61000 0.02 %
Convertible Bond From 06.08.2025 to 06.08.2027 at any time Physical 424762 0.16 %
      Total 2680741 1.03 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC % % %
ETCM Holdings, LLC % % %
E*TRADE Securities LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
26 May 2021


28.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1201547  28.05.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1201547&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
