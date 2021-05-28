|
Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Zalando SE
Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
28.05.2021 / 08:47
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Zalando SE
|Street:
|Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
|Postal code:
|10243
|City:
|Berlin
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|3.09 %
|1.74 %
|4.83 %
|260939349
|Previous notification
|2.71 %
|1.30 %
|4.01 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000ZAL1111
|0
|8059650
|0.00 %
|3.09 %
|Total
|8059650
|3.09 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Call Option
|From 21.05.2021 to 18.03.2022
|at any time
|128200
|0.05 %
|Right of recall over securities lending agreements
|at any time
|at any time
|1730411
|0.66 %
|
|
|Total
|1858611
|0.71 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Retail Structured Product
|From 15.04.2069 to 30.12.2070
|at any time
|Cash
|212
|0 %
|Retail Structured Product - Note
|From 25.06.2021 to 13.10.2023
|at any time
|Cash
|222
|0 %
|Equity Swap
|From 18.01.2022 to 11.05.2023
|at any time
|Cash
|2184280
|0.84 %
|Compound Option
|From 25.06.2021 to 06.05.2024
|at any time
|Cash
|10265
|0 %
|Put Option
|From 17.09.2021 to 17.12.2021
|at any time
|Physical
|61000
|0.02 %
|Convertible Bond
|From 06.08.2025 to 06.08.2027
|at any time
|Physical
|424762
|0.16 %
|
|
|
|Total
|2680741
|1.03 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Prime Dealer Services Corp.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|ETCM Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|E*TRADE Securities LLC
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
|
