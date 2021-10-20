Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Zalando SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO SE

(ZAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/20/2021 | 09:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Zalando SE Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-10-20 / 15:40 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           Zalando SE 
 
 Street:                         Valeska-Gert-Straße 5 
 
 Postal code:                    10243 
 
 City:                           Berlin 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Morgan Stanley 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 14 Oct 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               3.05 %                     1.43 %       4.48 %                            261989033 
 
 Previous                          2.98 %                     1.30 %       4.28 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000ZAL1111               0        7997253         0.00 %         3.05 % 
 
 Total                    7997253                       3.05 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument                     Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion     Voting rights  Voting rights 
                                        date                   period                          absolute           in % 
 
 Call Option                            From 17.12.2021 to     at any time                         4800            0 % 
                                        18.03.2022 
 
 Right of recall over securities        at any time            at any time                      3109815         1.19 % 
 lending agreements 
 
                                                               Total                            3114615         1.19 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument      Expiration or        Exercise or          Cash or physical       Voting rights Voting rights 
                         maturity date        conversion period    settlement                  absolute          in % 
 
 Retail Structured       From 08.05.2070 to   at any time          Cash                             842           0 % 
 Product                 29.09.2071 
 
 Retail Structured       13.10.2023           at any time          Cash                            1836           0 % 
 Product - Note 
 
 Equity Swap             11.02.2022           at any time          Cash                              37           0 % 
 
 Compound Option         From 07.07.2022 to   at any time          Cash                           88729        0.03 % 
                         09.08.2024 
 
 Put Option              From 17.12.2021 to   at any time          Physical                      160000        0.06 % 
                         16.12.2022 
 
 Convertible Bond        From 06.08.2025 to   at any time          Physical                      374213        0.14 % 
                         06.08.2027 
 
                                                                   Total                         625657        0.24 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                        % of voting rights (if at  % of voting rights through instruments    Total of both (if at 
                                     least 3% or more)                (if at least 5% or more)       least 5% or more) 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                             %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC                            %                                       %                       % 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley 
 International Holdings                              %                                       %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 International Limited 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investments                          %                                       %                       % 
 (UK) 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co.                                %                                       %                       % 
 International plc 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                             %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC                            %                                       %                       % 
 
 Prime Dealer Services                               %                                       %                       % 
 Corp. 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley 
 International Holdings                              %                                       %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley B.V.                                 %                                       %                       % 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                             %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 E*TRADE Financial                                   %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, LLC 
 
 ETCM Holdings, LLC                                  %                                       %                       % 
 
 E*TRADE Securities LLC                              %                                       %                       % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 19 Oct 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Zalando SE 
              Valeska-Gert-Straße 5 
              10243 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://corporate.zalando.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1242025 2021-10-20

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242025&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2021 09:40 ET (13:40 GMT)

All news about ZALANDO SE
10/18ZALANDO SE : Release according to -2-
DJ
10/18ZALANDO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities..
DJ
10/14ZALANDO SE : Release according to -4-
DJ
10/14ZALANDO SE : Release according to -3-
DJ
10/14ZALANDO SE : Release according to -2-
DJ
10/14ZALANDO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities..
EQ
10/14ZALANDO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities..
DJ
10/11ZALANDO : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
10/08ZALANDO : Barclays remains its Buy rating
MD
10/07ZALANDO : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZALANDO SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 10 283 M 11 967 M 11 967 M
Net income 2021 249 M 290 M 290 M
Net cash 2021 1 397 M 1 626 M 1 626 M
P/E ratio 2021 84,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20 011 M 23 285 M 23 287 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 15 822
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart ZALANDO SE
Duration : Period :
Zalando SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZALANDO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 79,72 €
Average target price 103,77 €
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schröder Chief Financial Officer
Cristina Stenbeck Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jim Freeman Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZALANDO SE-12.45%23 285
INDITEX21.89%115 043
KERING9.42%94 002
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-18.86%67 094
ROSS STORES, INC.-10.84%38 614
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-0.28%32 945