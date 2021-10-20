DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Zalando SE Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-10-20 / 15:40 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name: Zalando SE
Street: Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
Postal code: 10243
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86
2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 Oct 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of
attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights
(total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
7.b.)
New 3.05 % 1.43 % 4.48 % 261989033
Previous 2.98 % 1.30 % 4.28 % /
notification
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000ZAL1111 0 7997253 0.00 % 3.05 %
Total 7997253 3.05 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights
date period absolute in %
Call Option From 17.12.2021 to at any time 4800 0 %
18.03.2022
Right of recall over securities at any time at any time 3109815 1.19 %
lending agreements
Total 3114615 1.19 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights
maturity date conversion period settlement absolute in %
Retail Structured From 08.05.2070 to at any time Cash 842 0 %
Product 29.09.2071
Retail Structured 13.10.2023 at any time Cash 1836 0 %
Product - Note
Equity Swap 11.02.2022 at any time Cash 37 0 %
Compound Option From 07.07.2022 to at any time Cash 88729 0.03 %
09.08.2024
Put Option From 17.12.2021 to at any time Physical 160000 0.06 %
16.12.2022
Convertible Bond From 06.08.2025 to at any time Physical 374213 0.14 %
06.08.2027
Total 625657 0.24 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other
undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entity:
Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at
least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley
International Holdings % % %
Inc.
Morgan Stanley % % %
International Limited
Morgan Stanley Investments % % %
(UK)
Morgan Stanley & Co. % % %
International plc
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services % % %
Corp.
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley
International Holdings % % %
Inc.
Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
E*TRADE Financial % % %
Holdings, LLC
ETCM Holdings, LLC % % %
E*TRADE Securities LLC % % %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
19 Oct 2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-10-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1242025 2021-10-20
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242025&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 20, 2021 09:40 ET (13:40 GMT)