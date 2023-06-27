Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
01:16:10 2023-06-27 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
27.82
EUR
+2.45%
+7.88%
-16.04%
Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Zalando SE
Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
27.06.2023 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name: Zalando SE Street: Valeska-Gert-Straße 5 Postal code: 10243 City: Berlin Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 2.99 % 1.82 % 4.8 % 263586669 Previous notification 3.15 % 1.77 % 4.91 % / 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In % Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000ZAL1111 0 7871835 0 % 2.99 % Total 7871835 2.99 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 3111796 1.18 % Total 3111796 1.18 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Retail Structured Product From 18.06.2071 to 26.05.2073 at any time Cash 9219 0 % Equity Swap From 27.12.2023 to 10.07.2025 at any time Cash 1567791 0.59 % Compound Option From 13.10.2023 to 07.05.2025 at any time Cash 80744 0.03 % Retail Structured Product - Note From 13.10.2023 to 13.02.2025 at any time Cash 15136 0.01 % Total 1672890 0.63 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley International Limited % % % Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley B.V. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % ETCM Holdings, LLC % % % E*TRADE Securities LLC % % % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
27.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English Company: Zalando SE Valeska-Gert-Straße 5 10243 Berlin Germany Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de
End of News EQS News Service
1665997 27.06.2023 CET/CEST
Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
01:01pm
EQ
01:01pm
EQ
Zalando sues EU classification against rules for online services
06:56am
DP
06:56am
DP
Zalando sues EU Commission over landmark online content rules
06:34am
RE
06:34am
RE
German Stocks Muted as ECB’s Lagarde Warns of ‘Persistent’ Eurozone Inflation
06:26am
MT
06:26am
MT
Zalando Sues European Commission Over 'Very Large Online Platform' Designation
05:43am
MT
05:43am
MT
Zalando sues EU Commission over landmark online content rules
03:13am
RE
03:13am
RE
ZALANDO : Hauck & Aufhauser remains its Buy rating
Jun. 26
MD
Jun. 26
MD
Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Jun. 23
EQ
Jun. 23
EQ
DD: Zalando SE: Dr. Astrid Arndt, Acquisition of 1,019 shares in Zalando SE by exercising virtual Performance Shares under the Zalando Ownership Plan 2019
Jun. 23
EQ
Jun. 23
EQ
ZALANDO : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
Jun. 23
MD
Jun. 23
MD
Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Jun. 22
EQ
Jun. 22
EQ
Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Jun. 22
EQ
Jun. 22
EQ
GXO Logistics, Zalando to Operate Fulfillment Center in France
Jun. 22
MT
Jun. 22
MT
GXO Logistics, Inc. and Zalando Announce Partnership to Operate Future Fulfillment Center in France
Jun. 22
CI
Jun. 22
CI
Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Jun. 21
EQ
Jun. 21
EQ
ZALANDO : Baader Bank maintains a Buy rating
Jun. 21
MD
Jun. 21
MD
Profit warning sends Sartorius to 12-month low
Jun. 19
DP
Jun. 19
DP
Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Jun. 16
EQ
Jun. 16
EQ
Zalando, HelloFresh and Delivery Hero continue to recover
Jun. 16
DP
Jun. 16
DP
Bernstein starts Zalando with 'Underperform' - Target 21 euros
Jun. 15
DP
Jun. 15
DP
ZALANDO : Bernstein Downgrades to Sell
Jun. 15
MD
Jun. 15
MD
Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Jun. 14
EQ
Jun. 14
EQ
Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Jun. 13
EQ
Jun. 13
EQ
Zalando recovers at the top of the Dax - Analyst emphasizes buying opportunity
Jun. 13
DP
Jun. 13
DP
Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Jun. 08
EQ
Jun. 08
EQ
Date
Price
Change
Volume
27/06/2023
27.80 €
+2.45%
892 341
26/06/2023
27.15 €
+1.88%
841,759
23/06/2023
26.65 €
+0.19%
1,155,923
22/06/2023
26.60 €
+3.91%
1,057,520
21/06/2023
25.60 €
-0.66%
588,056
Delayed Quote
Xetra
- 11:35:12 2023-06-27 am EDT
More quotes
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Zalando SE is the European No. 1 in the online distribution of shoes and clothes for women, men and children. Net sales (before intra-group eliminations) break down by activity as follows:
- online sale (84.2%);
- operation of the Zalando Lounge private sales site (13.1%). The group also operates physical stores;
- other (2.7%).
At the end of 2021, the group had over 48.5 million active customers.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany/Austria/Switzerland (44.3%) and Europe (55.7%).
Read more
More about the company
Average target price
42.58EUR
Spread / Average Target
+56.83% Consensus