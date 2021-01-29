Zalando SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
01/29/2021 | 12:47pm EST
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
29.01.2021 / 18:45
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
X
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
29.01.2021
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
255261879
