Zalando SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/29/2021 | 12:47pm EST
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Zalando SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Zalando SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.01.2021 / 18:45
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 29.01.2021
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
255261879


29.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1164594  29.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1164594&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
