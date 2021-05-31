Log in
    ZAL   DE000ZAL1111

ZALANDO SE

(ZAL)
Zalando SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/31/2021 | 11:12am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Zalando SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Zalando SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.05.2021 / 17:10
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.05.2021
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
260956816


31.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1202646  31.05.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202646&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
