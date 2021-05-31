Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK - 4th INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 31 May 2021 // From 24 May 2021 until and including 28 May 2021, 104,807 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 5 May 2021 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 7 May 2021.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price in EUR 25 May 2021 45,842 88.12450 26 May 2021 33,273 88.43088 27 May 2021 7,070 87.94995 28 May 2021 18,622 87.29666

Full transaction details are published on Zalando's website under

https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 7 May 2021 until and including 28 May 2021 amounts to 357,504 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange.

Zalando SE

The Management Board