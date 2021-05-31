Log in
Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

05/31/2021 | 11:03am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE / SHARE BUY-BACK
Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

31.05.2021 / 17:01
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK - 4th INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 31 May 2021 // From 24 May 2021 until and including 28 May 2021, 104,807 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 5 May 2021 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 7 May 2021.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price in EUR
25 May 2021 45,842 88.12450
26 May 2021 33,273 88.43088
27 May 2021 7,070 87.94995
28 May 2021 18,622 87.29666
 

Full transaction details are published on Zalando's website under
https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 7 May 2021 until and including 28 May 2021 amounts to 357,504 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange.

Zalando SE
The Management Board


31.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1202657  31.05.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202657&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
